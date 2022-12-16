Read full article on original website
Coldest Christmas in 27 years likely for Tampa
A strong cold front will come through on Friday and bring in some frigid air this weekend. Many fall to the 30s on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Temperatures will quickly fall Friday afternoon and evening, with low temperatures on Saturday morning around the mid-30s for Tampa. This will be the coldest air we have seen in nearly five years.
Manatee County residents warned of scams
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The sheriff’s office in Manatee County has sent out several notices to residents advising them to watch out for the signs. Especially with the holidays coming up, the sheriff’s office expects there to be an increase of activity. What You Need To Know.
This top dog is one of the best in the nation
TAMPA, Fla. — To become one of the best athletes in the nation, surprisingly doesn’t take a lot of gear. You just need a couple of throws. A really good collar. And a sound holding technique. Of course, it helps to become nationally ranked when you’ve got a...
Driver questions U-turn setup at busy Hillsborough intersection
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The intersection of U.S. 301 and Gibsonton Drive is one of the busiest in the area, and it's a spot driver Sherika Dixon says she tries to avoid if she can. “I’ve seen many near misses and accidents,” she said. She’s not alone...
Police: Downtown Tampa roadways closed after glass shards fall from building
TAMPA, Fla. — Police responded to a report of a glass break to a window on the 27th floor of the Regions Bank building on 100 N. Tampa St. in downtown Tampa Tuesday morning. Shards of glass fell into the roadway and into MacDill Park. All northbound and southbound...
A+ Teacher shares students' masterpieces on social media
TAMPA, Fla. — Shirlene Medina shares her passion for art with students at Forest Hills Elementary School every day. Medina has been a teacher for 10 years. She started her career in Puerto Rico. For the past 8 years, she's been teaching at Forest Hills. First she taught math and science before transitioning to art.
Hurricane Ian damage to have Rays on the move for Spring Training
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays will be on the move when Spring Training 2023 arrives. With Charlotte Sports Park damaged due to Hurricane Ian, the team plans on opening spring at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Team officials said there was not enough...
Video: Great-grandmother and child trapped under car rescued by TPD officer, neighbors
TAMPA, Fla. — An 80-year-old woman and 3-year-old girl were rescued by a Tampa police officer and neighbors after being trapped under a car on Sunday. The great-grandmother and her great-granddaughter are recovering in the hospital. According to police, a 23-year-old was backing out of a parking spot at...
Historic Gibbs annual class reunion back, with a twist
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Friday, December 23, hundreds will gather at the annual Gibbs High school reunion at The Coliseum in St. Petersburg. The event is back after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. Traditionally the class of '68 organized and hosted the event, but now a new group is taking over the reunion.
Chabad Jewish Center of St. Pete shines light on antisemitism
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Chabad Jewish Center of St. Petersburg launched a new program this Hanukkah season called Ambassadors of Light, which aims to shine a light on the rise of antisemitism by giving out menorah kits. “We’re looking for ways to channel the unpleasant energy in the air,"...
Mr. Dreadnaught watches Lakeland bring home 8th state title
LAKELAND, Fla. — Saturday afternoon's Class 4S state title state championship game was a hard-fought battle between the Lakeland Dreadnaughts and the Venice Indians at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. What You Need To Know. Lakeland caps off 13-0 season with 8th state title. Head Coach Bill Castle...
Parent points to safety issues after 3 students hit while walking to Davenport High School
DAVENPORT, Fla. — At the newly opened Davenport High School in Polk County there has already been three incidents involving kids getting hit by cars on their way to school. Many parents are concerned with the trend, including a mother of four, Natalie Garcia. "The biggest issue is accidents...
Police: Two dead in Largo murder-suicide
LARGO, Fla. — Police are calling the deaths of two people at a Largo mobile home park a murder-suicide. According to Largo Police, two people were found dead Monday night in a home at the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park at 7501 142nd Ave. N. What You Need To...
