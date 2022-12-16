ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Coldest Christmas in 27 years likely for Tampa

A strong cold front will come through on Friday and bring in some frigid air this weekend. Many fall to the 30s on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Temperatures will quickly fall Friday afternoon and evening, with low temperatures on Saturday morning around the mid-30s for Tampa. This will be the coldest air we have seen in nearly five years.
TAMPA, FL
Manatee County residents warned of scams

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The sheriff’s office in Manatee County has sent out several notices to residents advising them to watch out for the signs. Especially with the holidays coming up, the sheriff’s office expects there to be an increase of activity. What You Need To Know.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
This top dog is one of the best in the nation

TAMPA, Fla. — To become one of the best athletes in the nation, surprisingly doesn’t take a lot of gear. You just need a couple of throws. A really good collar. And a sound holding technique. Of course, it helps to become nationally ranked when you’ve got a...
TAMPA, FL
A+ Teacher shares students' masterpieces on social media

TAMPA, Fla. — Shirlene Medina shares her passion for art with students at Forest Hills Elementary School every day. Medina has been a teacher for 10 years. She started her career in Puerto Rico. For the past 8 years, she's been teaching at Forest Hills. First she taught math and science before transitioning to art.
TAMPA, FL
Historic Gibbs annual class reunion back, with a twist

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Friday, December 23, hundreds will gather at the annual Gibbs High school reunion at The Coliseum in St. Petersburg. The event is back after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. Traditionally the class of '68 organized and hosted the event, but now a new group is taking over the reunion.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Chabad Jewish Center of St. Pete shines light on antisemitism

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Chabad Jewish Center of St. Petersburg launched a new program this Hanukkah season called Ambassadors of Light, which aims to shine a light on the rise of antisemitism by giving out menorah kits. “We’re looking for ways to channel the unpleasant energy in the air,"...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mr. Dreadnaught watches Lakeland bring home 8th state title

LAKELAND, Fla. — Saturday afternoon's Class 4S state title state championship game was a hard-fought battle between the Lakeland Dreadnaughts and the Venice Indians at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. What You Need To Know. Lakeland caps off 13-0 season with 8th state title. Head Coach Bill Castle...
LAKELAND, FL
Police: Two dead in Largo murder-suicide

LARGO, Fla. — Police are calling the deaths of two people at a Largo mobile home park a murder-suicide. According to Largo Police, two people were found dead Monday night in a home at the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park at 7501 142nd Ave. N. What You Need To...
LARGO, FL

