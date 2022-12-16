Read full article on original website
Related
The domino effect of President Biden’s war on oil and gas
From halting pipeline construction to curtailing America’s domestic energy production on public lands; from begging Saudi Arabia and Venezuela for oil while shoveling billions of taxpayer dollars to expensive, intermittent “green” energy — the Biden administration’s disastrous energy policy decisions have underscored their commitment to the war on America’s oil and gas industry. But the…
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
Russian State TV Host Says West Will Be 'Reduced to Ashes' if War Is Lost
Vladimir Solovyov also described U.S. President Joe Biden "an absolutely deceitful, nasty, scary no-good person."
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Million Russians Call Surrender Hotline as Death Toll Nears 100K: Intel
The "I Want to Live" project was launched to help Russian soldiers safely surrender to Ukrainian forces.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
U.S. Weapons Causing 'Heavy' Russian Losses Amid Artillery Duels: Commander
"You can't beat a well-resourced enemy like that with bare hands," Roman Kostenko told Newsweek from close to the front lines.
Democrats Double Down on Break With Joe Biden Over Migrants at Border
Representative Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat, said Sunday that Border Patrol agents "feel that the administration doesn't have their backs."
Russian Lawmaker: Moscow Will Use Missiles to 'Burn' Europeans With Napalm
The State Duma member, Pyotr Tolstoy, said European aid to Ukraine would pale in comparison to Russian artillery.
Zelenskiy visits frontline Ukraine city where Russian army faltering
KYIV, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a surprise trip to troops in the battered eastern frontline city of Bakhmut on Tuesday, underlining Russia's stuttering but persistent attempts to capture it.
Musk says US has been harmed by having Warren as senator
Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday that the United States has “definitely” been harmed by having Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) serve in the Senate.
natureworldnews.com
US Announces Almost $40 Million Dam Removal Projects to Allow Salmon Passage in Washington State Rivers
Dam removal projects are underway in the state of Washington after years of struggle between destroying or retaining the river barriers deemed by conservationists as hindrance to fish population. Earlier this week, the US announced that the Pacific Northwest state could receive a fund boost to remove some of its...
U.S. sees 'conflicting' views in Russia on fresh Ukraine offensive
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - There are conflicting views in Russia on whether or not to launch a renewed offensive in Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday, reiterating Washington would keep backing Kyiv regardless of which scenario plays out.
Analysts doubt Ukrainian claims about Russian offensive
Ukraine claims that Russia is preparing a fresh offensive against Kyiv early next year, but analysts doubt that Moscow can regenerate its battered forces for such a major operation is so short a timeframe. "The Russians are preparing some 200,000 fresh troops.
Washington Examiner
The grim state of Russia's war effort is finally leaking into Russian media and social media
Russia is increasingly concerned about the war in Ukraine, and rightly so. Ukrainian forces have the initiative in battlefield momentum, morale, equipment, and training. So serious are Russia's concerns that the Kremlin has now grudgingly accepted that the reality cannot be completely hidden from domestic social media and news reporting.
Russia Rejects Talks After Suggesting NATO Nations Are 'Legitimate' Targets
Russia has no plans to engage in dialogue with NATO regarding security during their special military operation against Ukraine, state media claims.
Putin Ally Admits Friendly Relationship Saved Country From Russian Invasion
"We will never be Russia's enemy," Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday, adding that his country "will never give Russia the cold shoulder."
A MiG-29 Pilot’s Inside Account Of The Changing Air War Over Ukraine
Juice/Ukrainian Air ForceUkrainian MiG-29 pilot “Juice” details the morphing air war being fought above his country, where tactics and capabilities are changing fast.
WGAU
Trump taxes: House panel mulls releasing long-sought returns
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee met Tuesday to vote on whether to publicly release years of Donald Trump's tax returns, which the former president has long tried to shield. Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., has kept a close hold on the actions...
Oppositionist Warns Belarus 'Not For Sale' As Putin, Lukashenko Shake Hands
Belarusians will likely be "nervous" about the Putin-Lukashenko meeting amid worries Minsk could join the Ukraine war, one expert told Newsweek.
Comments / 0