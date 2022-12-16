If you’re wondering which stores are open on Christmas Day in 2022, look no further. We’ve got you covered. Though the Dec. 25 holiday frequently finds most retailers, boutiques and shopping centers closed in observance of the holiday, this year is a little different. Despite closures and observed hours for employees during the event, many shopping destinations will remain open throughout the country on Christmas Day. Larger chain pharmacies and all-purpose stores including CVS, 7-Eleven and Rite Aid are set to remain open with their regular Sunday hours on Christmas Day. However, other retailers including Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will be...

4 DAYS AGO