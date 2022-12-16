'The Recruit' drafts Noah Centineo as he graduates from teen heartthrob to CIA lawyer

Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
Edie Falco Shot ‘Avatar 2’ So Long Ago That She Thought It Had Already Been Released and “Didn’t Do Very Well”
Edie Falco was a bit confused about the release plan for Avatar: The Way of Water, in which she plays General Ardmore. During a recent visit to ABC’s The View, the actress admitted to the show’s panel that she filmed her role in James Cameron’s long-gestating sequel so long ago that she assumed it had already hit theaters and underperformed. The original Avatar, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Stephen Lang, was released in December 2009 and became the highest-grossing film ever to that point.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Avatar: The Way of Water' Star Jack Champion Talks Spider's Surprising Choice and...
People Are Sharing Popular Movie Tropes That Defined The Past Decade, But Will Make A Film Feel Verrry Dated In 25 Years
Can't wait till the "well, THAT just happened" style of comedy is over.
