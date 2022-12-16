ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vogue Magazine

OK! Magazine

'They Dragged Him Through The Mud': Prince William Likely To Ban Prince Harry From King Charles' Coronation In May, Expert Claims

It looks like Prince Harry and Prince William might never resolve their issues. With King Charles' coronation coming up in May, it sounds like William, 40, might ban his younger brother from attending after he spilled more details about their relationship on the Netflix series, Harry & Meghan. "You can't have people like this going to the King’s coronation," expert Angela Levin said. “It’s an important occasion and it can't just be all about them — and if they do come it will be all about them. I think William will say, ‘Absolutely not you can not come.'"“He is the...
OK! Magazine

King Charles Won't Strip Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Of Sussex Titles Because It Would Be 'Too Petty & Punitive,' Spills Royal Expert

No matter how tense things get between Prince Harry and his estranged royal family, King Charles III is unlikely to strip him and his wife, Meghan Markle, of their royal titles, claimed one insider. Harry and Meghan were gifted the Sussex titles by the late Queen Elizabeth II on their wedding day, May 19, 2018.And while many called for the couple to lose their titles after they stepped back from their senior royal duties in March 2020, a whole new wave of critics are declaring that they should be stripped following the release of the first three episodes of their...
Page Six

Meghan Markle’s baby carrier for Lilibet and Archie has tons of great reviews

It seems even royal kids get hand-me-downs. And when it comes to baby carriers, Meghan Markle’s regularly reached for Ergobaby products for both her son Archie, now 3, and daughter Lilibet, now 1. In Netflix’s buzzy “Harry & Meghan” docuseries — which is packed with never-before-seen family photos and videos of the Sussex kids — the former “Suits” star is seen cradling Lilibet in the brand’s Omni 360 All-Position Baby Carrier ($114, originally $180), which is designed for lumbar support. Perhaps she’s reusing one that used to belong to baby Archie, as she was spotted carrying him in the bestselling baby carrier on...
People

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Their Holiday Card — See Which Photo They Chose

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose a recent photo without their two children — Archie and Lili — for the greeting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are spreading holiday cheer! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their 2022 holiday card, featuring a black-and-white photo of the couple at the recent Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City. "Wishing you a joyful holiday season," the card said. "From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vogue Magazine

Who Was the Real Villain in Harry & Meghan?

Netflix’s Harry & Meghan was a modern and sometimes morbid fairy tale, diving with forensic detail into the couple’s Instagram-born love story, the complexities of her biracial identity, and each of their family sagas. But if Harry and Meghan, in their telling, are the heroes of the deftly produced docuseries, I wondered, as I fired up part two on Thursday, who would be branded the villain. Would it be the British tabloid media that gleefully tore down the duchess, or perhaps the rigid royal family, to whom the couple alluded in the first part of the show but stopped short of directly condemning?
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

