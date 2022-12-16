ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Goldman Sachs to lay off as many as 4,000 employees: report

By Thomas Barrabi
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTySg_0jkvBRvz00

Goldman Sachs is planning to cut as many as 4,000 “low performing” staffers as it looks to shed costs during a profitability crunch, according to a report Friday.

Top brass has reportedly asked managers to identify struggling employees for potential cuts, Semafor reported , citing sources familiar with the matter. The layoffs are slated to begin early next year and could impact up to 8% of Goldman’s workforce, which currently consists of more than 49,000 employees.

The bank has yet to make any final decisions on the scope of the expected job cuts, a person familiar with the bank’s thinking told The Post. After the layoffs, the bank’s headcount will still be higher than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

As The Post reported on Dec. 6, Goldman’s annual performance review process is rattling employees this year as workers brace for potential cuts.

“People are very nervous … all just waiting in anticipation,” one Goldman insider told The Post at the time.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bx1mc_0jkvBRvz00
The cuts could impact up to 8% of the company’s workforce.
SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

The layoffs are part of an array of cost-cutting measures reportedly under consideration at the bank. The Financial Times reported that Goldman may slash bonuses for its investment bankers by 40% this year — the steepest cut since the Great Recession.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Goldman was plotting at least 400 cuts across its struggling retail banking division.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vbq1s_0jkvBRvz00
Goldman Sachs’ profitability has slumped this year.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon recently cited difficult global economic conditions heading into 2023 and signaled the bank would look to cut down on its costs — with a reduction in staffing among the planned initiatives.

“We continue to see headwinds on our expense lines, particularly in the near term,” Solomon said while speaking at a conference last week, according to Bloomberg. “We’ve set in motion certain expense mitigation plans, but it will take some time to realize the benefits. Ultimately, we will remain nimble and we will size the firm to reflect the opportunity set.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jA0dD_0jkvBRvz00
Goldman CEO David Solomon said in October that there was a “good chance” of a recession.
NurPhoto via Getty Images

In October, Solomon told CNBC that it was “a time to be cautious” and warned of a “good chance” the US economy would slip into a recession.

Goldman had gone on a hiring spree over the last few years during a Solomon-led drive into consumer banking. A trio of acquisitions, including the purchase of specialty lender GreenSky last year, has also boosted the bank’s employee count.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13NcWO_0jkvBRvz00
Goldman Sachs is joining other firms in conducting layoffs.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Goldman is the latest of several firms to plan layoffs as Wall Street prepares for a worsening economic outlook. Citigroup recently announced dozens of jobs cuts across its business, while Barclays laid off about 200 employees and Morgan Stanley slashed about 1,600 jobs.

The bank’s profitability has plunged this year, dragged down in part by Marcus, its money-losing digital consumer bank. In October, Goldman announced a major internal shakeup in which its investment banking and trading operations were combined into one unit and Marcus was folded into its asset and wealth management division.

Comments / 32

donna
4d ago

This is what you get when you print money and spend like drunken sailors. Biden has spent five trillion dollars of taxpayer printed money and the Democrats want to spend a additional one and a half trillion dollars. Biden by his lunacy is destroying this country along with open borders and illegal immigrants. You are getting what you voted for. The destruction of America

Reply(2)
19
Only a movie
4d ago

What king of a company has 4000 expendable employees. A poorly managed one. Wasn't GS bailed out once already?

Reply(3)
10
Brennk
3d ago

No news. This happens routinely in financial services businesses where there is no business to service. Corporations are not, after all, philanthropic organizations.

Reply
5
Related
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cheddar News

PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Corporate Employees, Says WSJ Report

A row of 2 liter Pepsi Cola line a shelf at a Publix Supermarket, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) In a sign that mass layoffs are spreading beyond technology firms, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate employees, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report found that the cuts will mostly affect the company's North American beverage business, as its snacks division was previously trimmed through a voluntary retirement program.
New York Post

Caroline Ellison hires lawyer as US reportedly weighs fraud case against Sam Bankman-Fried

US prosecutors are reportedly assembling a potential fraud indictment against disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried — and speculation is growing that his ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison could become a stool pigeon in the case. Justice Department officials in the Southern District of New York are reportedly scrutinizing the alleged transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars from the US to the Bahamas right around the time that his FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to Bloomberg News. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan also are probing whether Bankman-Fried manipulated crypto markets by orchestrating trades that led to the collapse of the...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Fortune

The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
WGAU

How millions of missing workers are making do without a job

NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
Fortune

Recent U.S. homebuyers are being hit with a massive wave of regret

Since the early days of the pandemic lockdowns, Americans have been on a homebuying tear. But it turns out many homeowners regret those spontaneous moves. For all of those who are second-guessing not taking advantage of the historically low mortgage rates available in 2021 and earlier this year, it turns out the grass isn’t always greener as a homeowner.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
68K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy