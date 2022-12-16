First trailer for Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ released: ‘Cinematic masterpiece’

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Brooke Steinberg
Come on, Barbie, let’s go party!

The first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated “Barbie” movie has officially been released by Warner Bros . and fans are calling it a “cinematic masterpiece.”

The trailer opens up with a dark scene — which is scored to Richard Strauss’ ‘Also sprach Zarathustra’ and appears to be a callback to the monolith encounter scene from “2001: A Space Odyssey” — showing girls playing with baby dolls.

“Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls,” the trailer starts. “But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls. Until…”

The girls in the trailer are shown looking up at a larger-than-life Barbie — played by Margot Robbie , who is dressed as the very first Barbie doll — and smashing their baby dolls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05IIvV_0jkvBQ3G00
The first trailer for “Barbie” has been released.

The second half of the trailer is more from the movie, giving a look at the star-studded cast.

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” stars Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The cast also includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell.

It’s co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

While little is still known about the actual plot of the film, it marks the first time the iconic doll has been carried out as a live-action movie.

Regardless, fans are still excited to see the mysterious film.

“I’d never guess i’d be so excited for a barbie movie,” one commenter wrote.

“We all didn’t think we needed this movie but now we most certainly do! I see Margot, I’m instantly hyped!” chimed in another while one commenter said that “the ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ homage is pretty freaking genius.”

“People aren’t ready for this cinematic masterpiece,” added another.

“Barbie” is set for release on July 21, 2023.

