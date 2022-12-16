ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady loses cool over report about altering Buccaneers’ game plan

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c62V3_0jkvBPAX00

The pressure may be getting to Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers quarterback nearly lost his cool on Thursday when asked about a report by the San Francisco Chronicle , which claims the seven-time Super Bowl winner changes the team’s offensive gameplan without informing head coach Todd Bowles or offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

According to the Chronicle, on the night before each game, Brady holds a separate meeting with the Buccaneers’ skill players to go over the gameplan, and makes tweaks to assignments and formations before handing off a revised blueprint to the coaching staff — which is left in the dark until gameday.

When asked if there is any truth to the report, a seemingly frustrated Brady said , “No. I have no idea. I mean, anybody can write anything, and say whatever they want. So, no. … I’m not gonna respond to every — next question.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G5Aq0uR4tfM?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&start=69&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Frustration seems to be the central theme of Brady’s third season with Tampa Bay — following his decision to come out of retirement in March to play a 23rd season. This campaign has not been glamorous, and includes a number of F-bomb-fueled rants.

Sunday’s loss dropped the NFC South-leading Bucs to 6-7 – a single game ahead of the Atlanta Falcons (5-8) and Carolina Panthers (5-8).

Brady finished 34 for 55 for 253 yards with one touchdown and the two interceptions. He was outshined by San Francisco’s “Mr. Irrelevant,” Brock Purdy — the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Purdy, who turns 23 this month, became the first quarterback ever to best Brady in his first start.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOXMT_0jkvBPAX00
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Dec. 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California.
Getty Images

After the game, Brady said his team has “a lot of work to do” in the four remaining weeks of the regular season.

“We’ve got to do a better job,” he said. “Today was not good enough.”

The 45-year-old Brady even skipped a postgame shower before the long flight to Tampa Bay from San Fransisco, telling the San Francisco Chronicle, “F–k that. I’m going home.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oE8HR_0jkvBPAX00
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady addresses reporters after a loss to the 49ers on Dec. 11, 2022.
YouTube/Buccaneers

It’s been a season of highs and lows for Brady, both on and off the field.

In October, the quarterback announced his divorce from his wife of 13 years, supermodel Gisele Bündchen — with whom he shares two children, 13-year-old Benjamin and 10-year-old Vivian. Brady also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, from a prior relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AB6Na_0jkvBPAX00
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gets set against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Dec. 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California.
Getty Images

According to the Chronicle, one member of the Bucs’ organization described Brady’s emotional state amid the breakup: “It’s like seeing Superman without his cape.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tiger Woods ex-wife makes major move

Elin Nordegen, the ex-wife of famous golfer Tiger Woods, made a major move last week when she gave birth to a child with former NFL tight end Jordan Cameron. Before the round started, Tiger asked NBC/Peacock to have a camera by the first tee. After he and Charlie hit their tee shots, they looked into Read more... The post Tiger Woods ex-wife makes major move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Deion Sanders' Sons Reportedly Make Transfer Decision

Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, both of his sons made their official transfer decisions.. Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal on Saturday evening. On3 first reported the news. Unsurprisingly, both players are expected to end...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

NFL World Bothered By Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night

The Washington Commanders are hosting the New York Giants on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" this evening. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are on the call for NBC. Unsurprisingly, fans are taking to social media to weigh on on what Collinsworth said. Many fans are taking to Twitter to complain about...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Deion Sanders Had 3-Word Message After Final Jackson State Game

Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday evening. The Jackson State team fell to North Carolina Central, 41-34, on Saturday. Still, it was a highly successful - and truly entertaining - tenure from Sanders at Jackson State. Following the game, Deion had a simple three-word message...
JACKSON, MS
The Comeback

Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

OJ Simpson Reportedly Makes Surprising Media Decision

O.J. Simpson hasn't made too many media appearances over the years. Given his history, that is not surprising. However, on Sunday, the former NFL star running back, who was accused but acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole and her friend, Ron Goldman, will make a big appearance. "OJ SIMPSON on...
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game

An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Sports World Not Happy With FOX's Controversial Decision

NFL games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for FOX - or, fortunately, depending on how you look at it - a controversial decision has to be made. The World Cup Final is in extra time. It's looking like the game could reach...
New York Post

Josh Allen’s longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, savors snowy Bills win

Brittany Williams savored every moment of this snowy victory Saturday. The longtime girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen cheered on Buffalo this weekend at Highmark Stadium, where the AFC powerhouse punched their ticket to the postseason with a 32-29 win over their division rival Dolphins. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, Williams is seen playing in the snow while bundled up in a vibrant red ensemble. Allen went completed 25 of 40 attempts for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Kicker Tyler Bass nailed a 25-yard field goal attempt as time expired to help Buffalo seal its fourth consecutive...
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
VIVIAN, LA
The Comeback

Rules expert reveals terrible referee mistake

It’s certainly not uncommon for officials to miss big calls in crucial moments – they’re human and many of the penalty decisions are judgment calls or hard decisions. But it doesn’t make them any less controversial. And one notable NFL rules analyst pointed out a critical mistake during Sunday afternoon’s New York Jets and Detroit Read more... The post Rules expert reveals terrible referee mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
People

Olivia Culpo's Dating History: From Nick Jonas to Christian McCaffrey

The former Miss Universe was previously linked to high-profile stars like Nick Jonas and Tim Tebow. She has been dating NFL player Christian McCaffrey since 2019 Olivia Culpo has come a long way from making Nick Jonas "Jealous." The former Miss Universe dated the Jonas Brothers singer for nearly two years, during which Jonas penned his hit song inspired by Culpo. After her split with Jonas, Culpo was linked to a few different high-profile athletes before she ultimately found love with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey,...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
68K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy