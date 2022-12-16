ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

whatsupnewp.com

Newport County real estate transactions for the week ending Dec. 17

Last week in Newport County saw a range of real estate sales, with properties ranging from single-family homes to multi-family units and condominiums. Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
nrinow.news

New York-based grocer acquires Pascoag market for $1.2 million

BURRILLVILLE – A Pascoag grocery store run by a northern Rhode Island family for more than four decades has been sold for $1.2 million to a man who owns several supermarkets in New York and Connecticut. Brigido’s IGA Marketplace at 54 Sayles Ave. has been sold to Pascoag Strong,...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Lab Involved in Kickback Allegations

NEW BEDFORD — The state Attorney General's office has settled with a Rhode Island clinical laboratory over a purported kickback and false claims scheme that allegedly involved a laboratory in New Bedford. The Massachusetts Attorney General's office says Dominion Diagnostics of North Kingstown, Rhode Island has agreed to pay...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Police arrest 2 in connection to Fall River day care break-ins

Fall River police arrested two people suspected of breaking into The Pumpkin Patch Childcare center on two separate occasions last week. An investigation led police to execute a search warrant at an apartment building on South Main Street. Police arrested 44-year-old Eric Teasdale and 37-year-old Renae Frank after evidence from...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash

The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
PLAINVILLE, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Bad Bar Patrons and Loose Chickens

12:24 p.m. – A representative of Temple Torat Yisrael told police a man had asked to “look around” the temple on Saturday. The man was told he could not enter unless he was affiliated with the temple. While the man showed no signs of criminal behavior, the temple representative shared the man’s license plate with the police and said he wanted the incident documented.
EAST GREENWICH, RI

