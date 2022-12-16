Read full article on original website
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
whatsupnewp.com
Newport County real estate transactions for the week ending Dec. 17
Last week in Newport County saw a range of real estate sales, with properties ranging from single-family homes to multi-family units and condominiums. Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.
DCYF: Near death of 2 Woonsocket toddlers result of maltreatment
The 1-year-old and 2-year-old were injured in a head-on car crash in late October, according to DCYF.
nrinow.news
New York-based grocer acquires Pascoag market for $1.2 million
BURRILLVILLE – A Pascoag grocery store run by a northern Rhode Island family for more than four decades has been sold for $1.2 million to a man who owns several supermarkets in New York and Connecticut. Brigido’s IGA Marketplace at 54 Sayles Ave. has been sold to Pascoag Strong,...
What are these vacant lots, buildings in Warwick turning into?
There are a number of new plans on the table for new homes and businesses in the city, specifically along Post Road and Jefferson Boulevard.
Sixth RI dispensary gets greenlight to sell recreational marijuana
The dispensary will be the first to sell recreational cannabis in South County.
New Bedford Lab Involved in Kickback Allegations
NEW BEDFORD — The state Attorney General's office has settled with a Rhode Island clinical laboratory over a purported kickback and false claims scheme that allegedly involved a laboratory in New Bedford. The Massachusetts Attorney General's office says Dominion Diagnostics of North Kingstown, Rhode Island has agreed to pay...
Turnto10.com
North Providence police seek help in locating girl, 13, reported missing
(WJAR) — The North Providence Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing girl. Isabella Rivera, 13, was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 8, walking away from St. Mary's Group Home in North Providence. Police said Rivera is known to frequent the Providence area and the...
Turnto10.com
Police arrest 2 in connection to Fall River day care break-ins
Fall River police arrested two people suspected of breaking into The Pumpkin Patch Childcare center on two separate occasions last week. An investigation led police to execute a search warrant at an apartment building on South Main Street. Police arrested 44-year-old Eric Teasdale and 37-year-old Renae Frank after evidence from...
The cold will go on: Local man breaks personal record keeping heat off
Brian Chevalier is celebrating his third "No Heat November"—a personal test of how long he can go without turning the heat on.
Who Is the Jenny Lind in New Bedford’s Jenny Lind Street?
Johanna Maria "Jenny" Lind was born on October 6, 1820, in Klara in central Stockholm, Sweden. So how is it that there is a street named for her in New Bedford?. Well, since you ask, I will tell you. I don't know. Jenny Lind was a Swedish opera singer often...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Rhode Island looking for missing 13-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since early this month
Police in Rhode Island are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since earlier this month. According to North Providence Police, Isabella Rivera is a 13-year-old female who walked away from St. Mary’s Group Home, North Providence RI, on December 8th.
Shadowy Figure Appears in Haunting Photo at Lizzie Borden House in Fall River
The Lizzie Borden House in Fall River is home to one of the most iconic unsolved murder mysteries in the nation’s history. Nowadays, it offers a unique experience with tours and overnight stays -- for those brave enough. Lizzie Borden is long gone, but the horrific events that unfolded...
New Bedford Smokestack Demolition and a Ward 3 Update [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The online newspaper New Bedford Light continues to break stories on an almost every day basis, and columnist Jack Spillane contributes to the parade of information with insightful and informative commentary. He offers his perspective on the news every few weeks on Townsquare Sunday, and joined us this week as...
Woman killed in crash on snowy N.H. highway identified as longtime teacher, principal
“Jackey was the calm in the storm, link to the chain and piece to the puzzle.”. New Hampshire police have identified the woman killed in a snowy highway crash last week. Jackleen H. Roberts, 58, was fatally injured in the crash, state police said in a press release. The single-vehicle...
‘It destroyed my whole life’: Man wrongfully convicted of burning down RI prison gets paid
The 1969 fire completely destroyed Rhode Island's state prison.
fallriverreporter.com
Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash
The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
Former New England mob boss ‘Cadillac Frank’ Salemme dead at 89
The 89-year-old was serving a life sentence at a federal medical prison in Missouri.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Bad Bar Patrons and Loose Chickens
12:24 p.m. – A representative of Temple Torat Yisrael told police a man had asked to “look around” the temple on Saturday. The man was told he could not enter unless he was affiliated with the temple. While the man showed no signs of criminal behavior, the temple representative shared the man’s license plate with the police and said he wanted the incident documented.
Officials investigating deadly crash in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A person has died as a result of a rollover crash in West Bridgewater. The crash happened on Route 24 southbound, shortly before 5:30 p.m., Monday. When rescue crews arrived on scene they found two people trapped in the vehicle, both were unresponsive according the Massachusetts State Police.
Police: Shot fired during ‘road rage incident’ in Pawtucket
The incident happened Saturday night at the intersection of Newport and Beverage Hill avenues.
Comments / 1