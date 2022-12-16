Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Mangia Bella Bakery
South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood.
West Virginia resident accused of identity theft in Vermont
A West Virginia man was arrested in Vermont for alleged identity theft and false pretense. George Padin, 35, faces three counts of each charge.
WCAX
Make-A-Wish brings child to ‘north pole’ in Vermont to meet Santa
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont stood in as the “north pole” to help grant the wish of a young boy. Finn, 5, made the flight to Vermont from Georgia to meet Santa with Make-A-Wish. Finn was the special guest of Mr. and Mrs. Claus while he visited the north pole, which was actually southern Vermont towns like White River Junction and Manchester.
WCAX
Vermont superintendent gets behind wheel amid bus driver shortage
Could Vt. Law and Graduate School lose accreditation from American Bar Association?. According to a new report, new numbers show students who take the bar exam, only 68% of them are passing. Updated: 13 minutes ago. Vermont’s U.S. Attorney’s office says last Thursday Serhet Gumrukcu of Los Angeles and Berk...
WCAX
Historic marker honors building’s importance in Black history in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A historic marker was recently added to a Burlington building to honor its significance in Black history in Vermont. To many people, the big blue house on Archibald Street in Burlington may look like a regular apartment building, but it was actually a hotel for people of color in the 1930s.
WCAX
Vermont police dog retires after 1 last big bust
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - K-9 Kubo is retiring and he’s ending his career on a high note. According to a Facebook post from the Vermont Police Canine Association, Kubo just had his last big drug seizure before taking off the vest. The police dog reportedly helped take 900 bags...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Point Pleasant
I hope you are searching for the awesome hospital finalized list in the Point Pleasant metropolis? In this blog, I’m going to provide the awesome hospital finalized list with in the Point Pleasant metropolis. Also, a direction map link from your place, with direction, Web information, avg people reviews,...
‘This one attacked us’: Upper Valley residents dig out from weekend storm
In Woodstock, where many residents were still without power Monday, business had mostly resumed. But everyone had stories of the weekend’s snow. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘This one attacked us’: Upper Valley residents dig out from weekend storm.
mynbc5.com
New fraud charges filed in Vermont murder for hire case
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The men previously accused of a murder-for-hire plot in Vermont are facing new charges. Earlier this month, the United States Attorney of Vermont charged Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay with wire fraud in connection to the case that led to the kidnapping and murder of Gregory Davis from Danville in 2018.
NECN
New England Winter Storm: Snowfall Totals
Reports have started coming in tallying snowfall amounts in areas of New England that have seen accumulation Saturday morning. Tens of thousands are still without power due to the impact of the storm in the region. Here are the snowfall totals in New England:. Massachusetts. Rowe - 18" Hawley -...
VTDigger
Please, change the new Vermont Public name
The new name “Vermont Public” for the newly consolidated Vermont Public Radio and TV is an affront to our literary sensibilities. “Vermont Public,” says nothing, means nothing, is not the Vermont public, does not represent or speak for the public citizens of Vermont. “Vermont Public,” what? Who?...
Northern Vermont University to sell campus radio station to Vermont Public
Vermont State University trustees approved an $80,000 deal to sell WWLR 91.5 to Vermont Public, which will add the station to its 24-hour classical music network. Read the story on VTDigger here: Northern Vermont University to sell campus radio station to Vermont Public.
WCAX
Power crews work around the clock to restore electricity to Vermonters
BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - Power crews continue to work to turn the lights back on for customers who have been without electricity for several days since last week’s storm. As of late Monday afternoon, there were still more than 3,000 customers without power across Vermont, primarily in Windsor, Washington and Orange counties.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Vermont
If you are looking for the hospital sort list in the Vermont zone, you have got the proper place. In this blog post, I’ll give some excellent hospital details, that are physically placed in the Vermont. Also, a direction map link from your place, with approximate user reviews, Support...
informnny.com
Kinney Drugs will offer over-the-counter hearing aids in 52 stores
GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – Kinney Drugs and Lucid® Hearing have partnered together to launch a new Hearing Health Center. Through the partnership, Kinney’s will be offering an assortment of over-the-counter hearing aids, personal sound amplifiers and hearing protection in 52 stores in both New York and Vermont.
Stuck in Vermont: Checking in With a Couple Who Moved From NYC to Rural Vermont During the Pandemic
In July 2020, married couple Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman moved from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Their farmhouse rental in Derby was twice as large and cost a third as much as their city dwelling. After more than two decades of life in the city, the pandemic prompted their big move, but they had been considering it for a decade. Noah grew up in the Northeast Kingdom, and they wanted to be closer to his mom and stepfather in East Burke. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment.
WCAX
Tractor-trailer crash slows traffic on Interstate-89
How a young Vermont baker is trying to elevate cannabis edibles. Since Vermont’s recreational pot shops started opening on Oct. 1, more and more products are joining the market. Power still out Monday for many Vermonters following storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. Thousands of Vermonters were still without power...
mynbc5.com
Green Mountain Power triples lineworkers in response to power outages
HARTFORD, Vt. — Green Mountain Power tripled its line workers following this weekend’s nor’easter that theft thousands without power. The utility company said it’ll keep those additional workers around as we look ahead to another potentially major storm by the end of the week. At the...
cottagesgardens.com
Tour a $2.5M Lakefront Compound in Vermont Where All Things Artistic, Rustic, and Outdoorsy Meet
Perched right on Lake Champlain sits a 12-acre Vermont listing embodying all the characteristics of artistic, pastoral New England living. Sitting only 25 minutes from downtown Burlington, the 1983-built cabin compound is dreamy for wintry cozy hibernation or year-round active fun. Asking $2.5 million, the unique lakefront residence is an ideal retreat for someone creative, outdoorsy, or anything in between.
WCAX
How a young Vermont baker is trying to elevate cannabis edibles
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Since Vermont’s recreational pot shops started opening on Oct. 1, more and more products are joining the market. For consumers who don’t want to smoke, edibles might be the way to go. I caught up with one manufacturer moving away from the typical gummy and into something with a bit more crunch.
Comments / 0