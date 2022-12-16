From Midtown West to the Lower East Side: I left a pricey shared rental to buy a luxury waterfront condo

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Witnesses Experimental Immunotherapy Vaccine 'Melt Away' Cancer During Vaccine TrialZack LoveNew York City, NY
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
BLACKBARN Restaurant, New YorkHungry Hong KongNew York City, NY
New York witness reports cloud-like object moving over Hudson RiverRoger MarshNew York City, NY
Related
brickunderground.com
Where seniors can find independent living residences in Brooklyn
Brooklynites who want to age in place have a slew of senior living residences that aim to serve them in their own neighborhoods. One new option is The Watermark at Brooklyn Heights, which like luxe independent living communities in Manhattan, is pioneering a stylish alternative to traditional facilities with a higher standard of living. Because these are licensed as assisted living facilities by New York State (which covers memory care for people with dementia), they offer the same level of 24/7 personal care while also catering to self-sufficient seniors seeking a lifestyle-focused experience. So independent living residents get all the amenities (housekeeping, transportation, fitness center) and social enrichment (group classes and outings), plus three meals a day in communal dining spaces.
brickunderground.com
What to look for when you're checking out a NYC rental apartment
In New York City, an apartment lease serves as a contract with your landlord—and an expensive one at that—so you need to make a thorough check of an apartment before you sign on the dotted line and hand over your security deposit. One of the most important tips...
New York witness reports cloud-like object moving over Hudson River
The Hudson River.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A New York witness at New York City reported watching a cloud-like object moving over the Hudson River at about 6 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Pandora moving headquarters from downtown Baltimore to New York City
Jewelry giant Pandora is planning to relocate its North American headquarters from downtown Baltimore to New York City.
5 Great Burger Places in New York, NY
Burgers are a classic American food, and New York City is home to some of the best burger joints in the country. Whether you're in the mood for a juicy, all-beef patty topped with all the fixings or a plant-based option served on an artisanal bun, you'll find it in the Big Apple. Here are three things to know about burgers in New York City:
Advocate
Protesters Storm Gay NYC Council Member's Apartment Building
Protestors vandalized an out New York City Council member’s office and entered his apartment building on Monday, the member said. Erik Bottcher, who represents the city’s District 3, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Hudson Square, Flatiron, Times Square, the Theater District, and the Garment District, tweeted that several people showed up to his office and defaced it.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Living in a Secret Warehouse Loft in New York City
Whoever rents this super unique apartment is going to have a ton of space, 2 outdoor patios and a crazy view of Manhattan New York City. Talk to Tyler if you want this one @amaysingrentals on instagram. Its Good. via Cash Jordan. apartment tours. apartments. real estate. Matt Coneybeare. Matt...
Will Adams’ post-COVID blueprint for NYC work in Midtown? New Yorkers: Fuhgeddaboudit
Picture this: You live in a transformed Midtown. After a long day of working from home, you decide to step outside. You stroll out of your apartment onto a packed city street, and, feeling snackish, head to your corner deli to grab a sandwich. You weave through throngs of people — tourists, ugh — and make your way, chopped cheese in hand, to a new outdoor plaza. You find a seat next to a ...
Five Great Steakhouses In New York
A steakhouse in New York is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving high-quality cuts of steak. These restaurants are known for their upscale atmosphere and excellent service, and they are popular with tourists and locals alike.
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartment
In New York, a luxury residential condominium known as 15 Central Park West is known as the "Tower of Power" because of its extremely wealthy and influential residents. The luxury condo was constructed from 2005 to 2008 and was built on the site of the Mayflower Hotel and adjacent vacant lots. The Mayflower hotel was demolished to make way for the luxury condo.
Deadline nears for Bronx apartments as low as $397 per month
A month’s rent under $400 for anything in today’s New York City might sound like a fantasy – but it can be a “gift that keeps on giving” for some eligible applicants lucky enough to win this NYC Housing Connect lottery. You’ll have to hurry if you want to apply, since the deadline is fast approaching on December 27, 2022.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Progresses for One Journal Square Twin-Skyscraper Development in Jersey City, New Jersey
The 15th-tallest building on our year-end countdown is One Journal Square, a two-tower residential and retail complex at 10 Journal Square Plaza in the Journal Square section of Jersey City, New Jersey. Designed by Woods Bagot and developed by Kushner Real Estate Group, the $1 billion project comprises two 64-story, 710-foot-tall skyscrapers with 1,723 units above a shared podium with 40,000 square feet of retail space and an enclosed parking garage. The development will also include a public plaza. ADJ Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located directly next to the Journal Square PATH Station and bound by Sip Avenue to the south and Bergen Avenue to the west.
Person fatally struck by subway train at Grand Central station
A person was struck by a subway train at Grand Central station on Monday morning, causing “severe” disruption to subway service.
2 people dead after being struck by subway in Chelsea, major delays on L train line
Reports came in that two people were struck by a train at the 6th Avenue and 14th Street subway stop in Chelsea.
Enormous Crowds by Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Are Out of Control
This is why people avoid tourist traps!
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 Chinese restaurants chosen by readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After a week of contentious voting, we have our winners. Earlier this month, the Advance/SILive.com asked readers to tell us their favorite Chinese restaurant on Staten Island for this final Best of Staten Island 2022 category. They told us about a whopping 62 places that...
newyorkfamily.com
Here is Where to Get The Best Hot Chocolate in NYC
Here is Where to Get The Best Hot Chocolate in NYC. If you ask us, the best part of holiday shopping is warming up with a delicious cup of the best hot chocolate in NYC! Our city is filled with plenty of places where you can indulge in this sweet holiday tradition. Here are a few places to check out this season!
Family-owned business making six figures just for putting up Christmas trees on Park Avenue has a 26-year-old owner calling the shots
"A lot of people don't believe me when I tell them I own the company," 26-year-old owner, Dylan Sofield, told CNBC.
Man, 36, beaten, robbed inside Brooklyn deli, 2 suspects sought
The NYPD is searching for two suspects wanted for beating a man during a robbery in a deli last month in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel
Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
Comments / 0