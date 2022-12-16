ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

From Midtown West to the Lower East Side: I left a pricey shared rental to buy a luxury waterfront condo

By Kelly Kreth
brickunderground.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brickunderground.com

Where seniors can find independent living residences in Brooklyn

Brooklynites who want to age in place have a slew of senior living residences that aim to serve them in their own neighborhoods. One new option is The Watermark at Brooklyn Heights, which like luxe independent living communities in Manhattan, is pioneering a stylish alternative to traditional facilities with a higher standard of living. Because these are licensed as assisted living facilities by New York State (which covers memory care for people with dementia), they offer the same level of 24/7 personal care while also catering to self-sufficient seniors seeking a lifestyle-focused experience. So independent living residents get all the amenities (housekeeping, transportation, fitness center) and social enrichment (group classes and outings), plus three meals a day in communal dining spaces.
BROOKLYN, NY
NewSnack

5 Great Burger Places in New York, NY

Burgers are a classic American food, and New York City is home to some of the best burger joints in the country. Whether you're in the mood for a juicy, all-beef patty topped with all the fixings or a plant-based option served on an artisanal bun, you'll find it in the Big Apple. Here are three things to know about burgers in New York City:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Advocate

Protesters Storm Gay NYC Council Member's Apartment Building

Protestors vandalized an out New York City Council member’s office and entered his apartment building on Monday, the member said. Erik Bottcher, who represents the city’s District 3, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Hudson Square, Flatiron, Times Square, the Theater District, and the Garment District, tweeted that several people showed up to his office and defaced it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] Living in a Secret Warehouse Loft in New York City

Whoever rents this super unique apartment is going to have a ton of space, 2 outdoor patios and a crazy view of Manhattan New York City. Talk to Tyler if you want this one @amaysingrentals on instagram. Its Good. via Cash Jordan. apartment tours. apartments. real estate. Matt Coneybeare. Matt...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Will Adams’ post-COVID blueprint for NYC work in Midtown? New Yorkers: Fuhgeddaboudit

Picture this: You live in a transformed Midtown. After a long day of working from home, you decide to step outside. You stroll out of your apartment onto a packed city street, and, feeling snackish, head to your corner deli to grab a sandwich. You weave through throngs of people — tourists, ugh — and make your way, chopped cheese in hand, to a new outdoor plaza. You find a seat next to a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
D_FoodVendor

Five Great Steakhouses In New York

A steakhouse in New York is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving high-quality cuts of steak. These restaurants are known for their upscale atmosphere and excellent service, and they are popular with tourists and locals alike.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Anita Durairaj

A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartment

In New York, a luxury residential condominium known as 15 Central Park West is known as the "Tower of Power" because of its extremely wealthy and influential residents. The luxury condo was constructed from 2005 to 2008 and was built on the site of the Mayflower Hotel and adjacent vacant lots. The Mayflower hotel was demolished to make way for the luxury condo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beth Torres

Deadline nears for Bronx apartments as low as $397 per month

A month’s rent under $400 for anything in today’s New York City might sound like a fantasy – but it can be a “gift that keeps on giving” for some eligible applicants lucky enough to win this NYC Housing Connect lottery. You’ll have to hurry if you want to apply, since the deadline is fast approaching on December 27, 2022.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Excavation Progresses for One Journal Square Twin-Skyscraper Development in Jersey City, New Jersey

The 15th-tallest building on our year-end countdown is One Journal Square, a two-tower residential and retail complex at 10 Journal Square Plaza in the Journal Square section of Jersey City, New Jersey. Designed by Woods Bagot and developed by Kushner Real Estate Group, the $1 billion project comprises two 64-story, 710-foot-tall skyscrapers with 1,723 units above a shared podium with 40,000 square feet of retail space and an enclosed parking garage. The development will also include a public plaza. ADJ Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located directly next to the Journal Square PATH Station and bound by Sip Avenue to the south and Bergen Avenue to the west.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
newyorkfamily.com

Here is Where to Get The Best Hot Chocolate in NYC

Here is Where to Get The Best Hot Chocolate in NYC. If you ask us, the best part of holiday shopping is warming up with a delicious cup of the best hot chocolate in NYC! Our city is filled with plenty of places where you can indulge in this sweet holiday tradition. Here are a few places to check out this season!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel

Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
BEDFORD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy