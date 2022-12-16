From Midtown West to the Lower East Side: I left a pricey shared rental to buy a luxury waterfront condo

Brooklynites who want to age in place have a slew of senior living residences that aim to serve them in their own neighborhoods. One new option is The Watermark at Brooklyn Heights, which like luxe independent living communities in Manhattan, is pioneering a stylish alternative to traditional facilities with a higher standard of living. Because these are licensed as assisted living facilities by New York State (which covers memory care for people with dementia), they offer the same level of 24/7 personal care while also catering to self-sufficient seniors seeking a lifestyle-focused experience. So independent living residents get all the amenities (housekeeping, transportation, fitness center) and social enrichment (group classes and outings), plus three meals a day in communal dining spaces.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO