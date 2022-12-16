ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lonestar 99.5

One man & 7 Top Gang Fugitives Wanted in Lubbock During December

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating a man. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. is currently wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office for a Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. That does mean that Lopez had information that did not belong to him.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

These Lubbock Parks Are Getting Bathroom Replacements

About nine months ago people went crazy about the bathrooms at the parks in Lubbock. They were saying for months that the City of Lubbock wasn't cleaning any of their bathrooms. You can see some of those pictures below. After this news came out at least one park restroom saw...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 42 People Arrested the Week Before the Start of Winter

Winter is just days away and I would not want to be anywhere other than home. There is truly no place like home especially when we are supposed to be seeing another winter storm like Texas experienced back in February of 2021. Yeah that big fiasco of a dumpster fire in a snow storm. Hopefully this storm isn't as bad as meteorologists are predicting but get your tiger blankets ready.
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock’s only hobby and toy store, family owned and operated since 2018

LUBBOCK, Texas—Hobbytown is Lubbock’s only hobby and toy store. It offers toys, games, Legos, remote control hobbies and plastic models. This is a great store to buy from for those on your Christmas list; all while supporting local. They are located at 5610 Frankford Ave or find them on Facebook: Hobbytown Lbk.
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Animal Shelter Offering Free Microchipping All Week

If you own a cat or dog and are terrified at the thought of them getting out and going missing, I highly suggest getting them microchipped. While a name tag on a collar is a universal way to identify an animal and get them back to you through the phone number or address on it, it isn’t always reliable. Your pet might happen to get out the one time they aren’t wearing their collar, or it could come off after they get out. This is why having them microchipped is helpful.
Lonestar 99.5

Delicious! Here’s Where To Celebrate National Sangria Day In Lubbock

Is there anything quite so refreshing as an ice-cold glass of fruity, sweet Sangria? Probably not, but isn't it strange that today, December 20th, is National Sangria Day?. I agree with my dad who said it's a warm-weather drink. However, the right Sangria recipe can make a lovely winter drink, too, especially with seasonally appropriate fruits and spices. Sangria is, after all, infinitely variable in recipes:
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Arctic Blast Takes Aim At Texas Ahead Of Christmas

An arctic front with extremely cold temperatures and wind chills will arrive on Thursday. It's about to get really cold in Lubbock and throughout Texas. With less than a week to go before Christmas and with some of the busiest travel days coming up, an arctic is moving towards Texas threatening cold temperatures and possible travel delays in other parts of the nation that could impact us in Lubbock and throughout Texas.
Lonestar 99.5

Family Seeks Help To Bury Lubbock Man Who Died Mysteriously

I can't imagine the horror of losing a family member suddenly and unexpectedly right before the holidays. It is something we all hope and pray will never happen to us. Sadly, one Lubbock family is dealing with that incredible pain- and more- right now. Patrick Jones not only passed unexpectedly...
Lonestar 99.5

Is This The Cheapest Gas in Lubbock and Texas?

With gas prices on the rise, I try to always keep an eye out for prices. According to GasBuddy, which tracks gas price information at more than 150,000 gas stations across the United States, gas prices are 50% higher than they were a year ago. I get so mad when...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Another Lubbock Business Sees Great Support from the Community

Times are hard for everyone right now, and many Lubbock businesses are feeling the pain. Fortunately, Lubbock has a great community that wants to see businesses thrive in the Hub City, and they have once again shown their support for a local restaurant. The pizza joint 1000 Degrees Pizza on...
Lonestar 99.5

Get Your Cameras Ready: Lubbock Now Has A Fun Edgy Pink Bar

A new Instagramable and girlie bar is now open in Lubbock. If you love pink, this is the place to be. It is called Mr. X and was started by Maribel Laznovsky. They are calling this new bar the grungy, stylish graffiti bar, which is amazing. It is located in the depot district and just opened up.
Lonestar 99.5

Where to Experience Lubbock’s Signature Cocktail, The Chilton

What defines Lubbock, Texas? Certainly Texas Tech University (wreck'em!), the occasional haboob, and the always infinite horizon. But Lubbock has a signature flavor experience too, and that is our beloved hometown cocktail, The Chilton. The Chilton, so the legends state, began at the Lubbock Country Club as a special order...
LUBBOCK, TX
