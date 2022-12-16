Read full article on original website
One man & 7 Top Gang Fugitives Wanted in Lubbock During December
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating a man. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. is currently wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office for a Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. That does mean that Lopez had information that did not belong to him.
These Lubbock Parks Are Getting Bathroom Replacements
About nine months ago people went crazy about the bathrooms at the parks in Lubbock. They were saying for months that the City of Lubbock wasn't cleaning any of their bathrooms. You can see some of those pictures below. After this news came out at least one park restroom saw...
What Ever Happened To The Animals From Lubbock’s Putt Putt Golf And Games?
One of the animals has come roaring back to life. I can't be the only one who remembers Putt-Putt Golf And Games. In fact, I only took kids there, while some of you were actually taken there as kids. Hopefully, you'll all bear with me as I take you on a trip down memory lane.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 42 People Arrested the Week Before the Start of Winter
Winter is just days away and I would not want to be anywhere other than home. There is truly no place like home especially when we are supposed to be seeing another winter storm like Texas experienced back in February of 2021. Yeah that big fiasco of a dumpster fire in a snow storm. Hopefully this storm isn't as bad as meteorologists are predicting but get your tiger blankets ready.
Lubbock’s only hobby and toy store, family owned and operated since 2018
LUBBOCK, Texas—Hobbytown is Lubbock’s only hobby and toy store. It offers toys, games, Legos, remote control hobbies and plastic models. This is a great store to buy from for those on your Christmas list; all while supporting local. They are located at 5610 Frankford Ave or find them on Facebook: Hobbytown Lbk.
Lubbock Animal Shelter Offering Free Microchipping All Week
If you own a cat or dog and are terrified at the thought of them getting out and going missing, I highly suggest getting them microchipped. While a name tag on a collar is a universal way to identify an animal and get them back to you through the phone number or address on it, it isn’t always reliable. Your pet might happen to get out the one time they aren’t wearing their collar, or it could come off after they get out. This is why having them microchipped is helpful.
Lubbock Police Look For Public’s Help To Solve Mysterious Death
Lubbock Police has taken to social media in hopes that someone knows something that could help them solve the mysterious death of Patrick Jones, a man who was found dead in his backyard by a neighbor. Patrick was found with serious injuries. Here is LPD's Press Release:. Metro Unit Asking...
Delicious! Here’s Where To Celebrate National Sangria Day In Lubbock
Is there anything quite so refreshing as an ice-cold glass of fruity, sweet Sangria? Probably not, but isn't it strange that today, December 20th, is National Sangria Day?. I agree with my dad who said it's a warm-weather drink. However, the right Sangria recipe can make a lovely winter drink, too, especially with seasonally appropriate fruits and spices. Sangria is, after all, infinitely variable in recipes:
Arctic Blast Takes Aim At Texas Ahead Of Christmas
An arctic front with extremely cold temperatures and wind chills will arrive on Thursday. It's about to get really cold in Lubbock and throughout Texas. With less than a week to go before Christmas and with some of the busiest travel days coming up, an arctic is moving towards Texas threatening cold temperatures and possible travel delays in other parts of the nation that could impact us in Lubbock and throughout Texas.
Army Dad Returns to Lubbock to Surprise Family Before Holidays
December is the time of the year for many children to ask Santa for that one special gift but some children will ask for something a little bit more. One Lubbock family is currently celebrating extra early, just ahead of the holidays, after receiving a gift that was just a little bit more than expected.
18 Lubbock Stores & Restaraunts Open on Christmas & Christmas Eve 2022
The holidays are here and if you are looking to do some last-minute shopping, get food or just need to grab something real quick these are the places open for Christmas and Christmas Eve in Lubbock. There are restaurants, stores and each one has its hours. 21 Awesome Places to...
Lubbock’s Spirit Ranch Hosts Fabulous ‘Old Hollywood’ New Year’s Eve Event
I'm pretty ready to ring in the new year. 2022 wasn't my best year, and I know I'm not alone. It's time for a fresh start!. If you are looking around town in Lubbock for somewhere to toast at midnight, you might want to check out the Old Hollywood New Year's Eve event at Spirit Ranch.
Family Seeks Help To Bury Lubbock Man Who Died Mysteriously
I can't imagine the horror of losing a family member suddenly and unexpectedly right before the holidays. It is something we all hope and pray will never happen to us. Sadly, one Lubbock family is dealing with that incredible pain- and more- right now. Patrick Jones not only passed unexpectedly...
Is This The Cheapest Gas in Lubbock and Texas?
With gas prices on the rise, I try to always keep an eye out for prices. According to GasBuddy, which tracks gas price information at more than 150,000 gas stations across the United States, gas prices are 50% higher than they were a year ago. I get so mad when...
Lubbock Loser Dumps Dog With Heartbreaking Note Attached To Collar
A Lubbock woman came across a stray dog wearing a pink harness collar. She noticed there was a note attached to the collar and opened it, only to discover that this poor dog "Sally" was abandoned after being rescued by someone. The person that penned the letter explained that they...
Did West Texas Experience Another Strong Earthquake on Friday Afternoon?
Pray For West Texas, THE RAPTURE is upon us. As people all over West Texas asked one another "did you feel it"? A lot of people actually felt this temblor (yes, that's how you spell it) on Friday. The quake, which is the 4th largest ever recorded in the Lone...
Another Lubbock Business Sees Great Support from the Community
Times are hard for everyone right now, and many Lubbock businesses are feeling the pain. Fortunately, Lubbock has a great community that wants to see businesses thrive in the Hub City, and they have once again shown their support for a local restaurant. The pizza joint 1000 Degrees Pizza on...
Old Lubbock Jail to Become Alluring New Boutique Hotel, Would You Stay There?
The Former Lubbock County Jail is being repurposed as a boutique hotel for downtown Lubbock, but would you stay in a room that used to be a jail cell? I say yes!. According to KCBD-TV, a developer has given plans to the county to repurpose the former Lubbock County Jail as a boutique hotel right in the heart of historic downtown Lubbock.
Get Your Cameras Ready: Lubbock Now Has A Fun Edgy Pink Bar
A new Instagramable and girlie bar is now open in Lubbock. If you love pink, this is the place to be. It is called Mr. X and was started by Maribel Laznovsky. They are calling this new bar the grungy, stylish graffiti bar, which is amazing. It is located in the depot district and just opened up.
Where to Experience Lubbock’s Signature Cocktail, The Chilton
What defines Lubbock, Texas? Certainly Texas Tech University (wreck'em!), the occasional haboob, and the always infinite horizon. But Lubbock has a signature flavor experience too, and that is our beloved hometown cocktail, The Chilton. The Chilton, so the legends state, began at the Lubbock Country Club as a special order...
