ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 4

Mark Mackey
4d ago

I never have and never will patronize starbucks. I can make good coffee at home. Anyone that pays $6 bucks for a cup of coffee has drain bamage.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

Rally Pizza in Vancouver, Wash., Will Close by the End of the Year

Rally Pizza, a foodie gem that makes some of Southwest Washington’s best Neapolitan-style pies out of a utilitarian strip mall, is calling it quits. Husband-and-wife team Alan Maniscalco and Shan Wickham announced late last week they would be closing the business located just off of East Mill Plain Boulevard about 2 miles west of Interstate 205. The couple cited ongoing industry challenges as the reason.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

At Little Kitchen Academy, kids are doing the cooking

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) – Little Kitchen Academy in Bridgeport Village is welcoming kids 3 and up to learn how to cook all kinds of meals in a kitchen made just for them! Kids do everything from prepping, cooking, and even setting the table!. In addition to their regular classes,...
TUALATIN, OR
hereisoregon.com

Portland’s Christmas Ships parade for 3 more evenings

Hundreds of people lined the shore of the Willamette River in Milwaukie Bay Park on Saturday to watch the Christmas Ships Parade during the city of Milwaukie’s annual Winter Solstice celebration. On shore, the event included a beer garden, hot food, a visit from Santa and a bonfire, along...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Tillamook workers vote to stay unionized

TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - Tillamook dairy workers have voted to continue to be represented by Teamsters Local 58. Workers at the Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) voted 111 to 91 to remain in the union in ballots tallied on November 30. This represents an 87% turnout, according to a news release.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

50,000 gifts go to Portland-area children from FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive, nonprofit partners

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Year round, the Children’s Home Society of Washington provides resources like counseling and a food pantry to families in the Vancouver area. For the first time in years, they provided a holiday shop for families to get Christmas gifts for their kids, including some of those toys collected during the Fox 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Police Raiding Shroom House

Last Wednesday, WW examined the improbable holiday phenomenon of Shroom House, a West Burnside storefront selling psychedelic mushrooms at retail (“Mushroom Pop-Up,” Dec. 7). Last Thursday, police raided the shop. Four men were arrested, including the shop’s alleged owner, Steven Tachie Jr., and the man said to be the shop’s manager, Jeremiahs Geronimo. In Multnomah County Circuit Court, attorneys for the accused said their clients didn’t know their business was illegal. According to a probable cause affidavit filed Dec. 9, police had been keeping tabs on the shop for a week. On Dec. 7, two cops “entered the store and bought over 30 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.” The mushrooms “presumptively tested positive to containing psilocybin.” Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Menorah lighting ceremony Sunday in Pioneer Square

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local Jewish organization will be hosting a public menorah lighting at Portland’s Pioneer Square on Sunday evening, the first night of Hanukkah, the eight-day Festival of Lights, according to Chabad of Oregon. The ceremony, hosted by Chabad of Oregon, will begin at 5 p.m.,...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Ho Ho No: Cold arctic air headed for Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get your last-minute Christmas shopping done early this week because this is the calm before the storm, so to speak. Models are coming into agreement that a much colder airmass will arrive mid- to late-week, bringing with it modified arctic air and the increasing chance of snow and freezing rain to the Portland metro by late week.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Wave of arsons damage 2 Salem businesses

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested on arson charges in connection with a Saturday night fire set inside a dumpster near the BottleDrop Redemption Center off Lancaster Drive, according to Salem police. It’s unclear whether the business was damaged in the fire, but police said it was one...
SALEM, OR
WWEEK

Modern Farmhouse With Deep Roots

Camille E. Trummer’s great-grandmother’s dying wish was for her home, located on a bluff above the Willamette River, to stay in the family and not be sold to developers. So, in 2020, the 35-year-old social-impact consultant bought the property, a 1942 farmhouse in North Portland’s Overlook neighborhood. Now, Trummer and her family live in a modern farmhouse shaded by two massive sycamore trees—on the same gravel road as her grandparents and her father.
PORTLAND, OR
montavilla.net

Storm Darin Replacement on NE Glisan

This weekend workers with the City of Portland replaced an underperforming storm drain at NE Glisan Street and 69th Avenue. Construction vehicles blocked the westbound lane on NE Glisan, forcing motorists to use the center turn lane to navigate around the worksite. The increased water inlet grate of the new stormwater collector will help keep this intersection clear during heavy rain.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Showers kick off an evolving weather week in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cool cloudy weather will be the rule on Sunday from the coast to the Cascades. There is a weak system passing by to the north, which may spread a few scattered showers along the coast and perhaps the northern end of the Willamette Valley. A...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy