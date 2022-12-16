Read full article on original website
Mark Mackey
4d ago
I never have and never will patronize starbucks. I can make good coffee at home. Anyone that pays $6 bucks for a cup of coffee has drain bamage.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: City's pedestrian deaths reach 70-year high, I-84 eastbound closed between Troutdale and Hood RiverEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at multiple Portland area locations
Workers at more than 100 Starbucks locations across the country are on strike, walking out Friday in support of unionization. This includes three locations in Portland; the Garden Home location, the shop on Macadam, and the location in Big Pink downtown. The strike is supposed to last 3 days, which...
WWEEK
Rally Pizza in Vancouver, Wash., Will Close by the End of the Year
Rally Pizza, a foodie gem that makes some of Southwest Washington’s best Neapolitan-style pies out of a utilitarian strip mall, is calling it quits. Husband-and-wife team Alan Maniscalco and Shan Wickham announced late last week they would be closing the business located just off of East Mill Plain Boulevard about 2 miles west of Interstate 205. The couple cited ongoing industry challenges as the reason.
kptv.com
At Little Kitchen Academy, kids are doing the cooking
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) – Little Kitchen Academy in Bridgeport Village is welcoming kids 3 and up to learn how to cook all kinds of meals in a kitchen made just for them! Kids do everything from prepping, cooking, and even setting the table!. In addition to their regular classes,...
hereisoregon.com
Portland’s Christmas Ships parade for 3 more evenings
Hundreds of people lined the shore of the Willamette River in Milwaukie Bay Park on Saturday to watch the Christmas Ships Parade during the city of Milwaukie’s annual Winter Solstice celebration. On shore, the event included a beer garden, hot food, a visit from Santa and a bonfire, along...
kptv.com
Tillamook workers vote to stay unionized
TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - Tillamook dairy workers have voted to continue to be represented by Teamsters Local 58. Workers at the Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) voted 111 to 91 to remain in the union in ballots tallied on November 30. This represents an 87% turnout, according to a news release.
Gunfire shatters glass doors at Legacy Emanuel ER
A shooting just outside a hospital in Portland shattered a glass entrance door at the facility on Monday afternoon, police and the hospital said.
kptv.com
50,000 gifts go to Portland-area children from FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive, nonprofit partners
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Year round, the Children’s Home Society of Washington provides resources like counseling and a food pantry to families in the Vancouver area. For the first time in years, they provided a holiday shop for families to get Christmas gifts for their kids, including some of those toys collected during the Fox 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Police Raiding Shroom House
Last Wednesday, WW examined the improbable holiday phenomenon of Shroom House, a West Burnside storefront selling psychedelic mushrooms at retail (“Mushroom Pop-Up,” Dec. 7). Last Thursday, police raided the shop. Four men were arrested, including the shop’s alleged owner, Steven Tachie Jr., and the man said to be the shop’s manager, Jeremiahs Geronimo. In Multnomah County Circuit Court, attorneys for the accused said their clients didn’t know their business was illegal. According to a probable cause affidavit filed Dec. 9, police had been keeping tabs on the shop for a week. On Dec. 7, two cops “entered the store and bought over 30 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.” The mushrooms “presumptively tested positive to containing psilocybin.” Here’s what our readers had to say:
kptv.com
NE Portland family loses life-saving equipment for special needs daughter in fire
Kimberly Maus went to Widmer Brother Brewing in North Portland for a look at how beer and food combine for some tasty holiday dishes. Beaverton bridal shop offers a few lucky brides chance to win dress this holiday season. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. With love in the air and...
Pedestrian hit in NE Portland, dies at hospital
The crash in the 14100 block of NE Sandy Boulevard happened around 6:25 p.m. The man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital as the driver stayed on the scene.
kptv.com
Beaverton bridal shop offers a few lucky brides chance to win free dress this holiday season
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – With love in the air and loved ones all around, the holiday season is a perfect time to get engaged and find the perfect dress for the big day! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by True Society Bridal to learn more. True Society is...
kptv.com
Menorah lighting ceremony Sunday in Pioneer Square
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local Jewish organization will be hosting a public menorah lighting at Portland’s Pioneer Square on Sunday evening, the first night of Hanukkah, the eight-day Festival of Lights, according to Chabad of Oregon. The ceremony, hosted by Chabad of Oregon, will begin at 5 p.m.,...
Fire engulfs Ford van, damages power lines in Portland
A spectacular fire consumed a Ford van in Southeast Portland in the early hours of Sunday.
Channel 6000
Ho Ho No: Cold arctic air headed for Portland metro
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get your last-minute Christmas shopping done early this week because this is the calm before the storm, so to speak. Models are coming into agreement that a much colder airmass will arrive mid- to late-week, bringing with it modified arctic air and the increasing chance of snow and freezing rain to the Portland metro by late week.
kptv.com
Wave of arsons damage 2 Salem businesses
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested on arson charges in connection with a Saturday night fire set inside a dumpster near the BottleDrop Redemption Center off Lancaster Drive, according to Salem police. It’s unclear whether the business was damaged in the fire, but police said it was one...
WWEEK
Modern Farmhouse With Deep Roots
Camille E. Trummer’s great-grandmother’s dying wish was for her home, located on a bluff above the Willamette River, to stay in the family and not be sold to developers. So, in 2020, the 35-year-old social-impact consultant bought the property, a 1942 farmhouse in North Portland’s Overlook neighborhood. Now, Trummer and her family live in a modern farmhouse shaded by two massive sycamore trees—on the same gravel road as her grandparents and her father.
Pedestrian killed in North Portland; driver stayed at scene
The crash at the intersection of N. Columbia Boulevard and Interstate Place happened just after 9 p.m.
Freezing rain forecast in Portland could spell trouble for holiday travel
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians are gearing up for a busy week of holiday travel leading up to Christmas this weekend, but an icy forecast for Thursday and Friday could make travel plans more complicated. Conditions are expected to be relatively dry through the middle of the week aside from...
montavilla.net
Storm Darin Replacement on NE Glisan
This weekend workers with the City of Portland replaced an underperforming storm drain at NE Glisan Street and 69th Avenue. Construction vehicles blocked the westbound lane on NE Glisan, forcing motorists to use the center turn lane to navigate around the worksite. The increased water inlet grate of the new stormwater collector will help keep this intersection clear during heavy rain.
Channel 6000
Showers kick off an evolving weather week in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cool cloudy weather will be the rule on Sunday from the coast to the Cascades. There is a weak system passing by to the north, which may spread a few scattered showers along the coast and perhaps the northern end of the Willamette Valley. A...
