ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Google releases top near me searches for Pittsburgh, PA

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jfMZk_0jkvA7iZ00

What did you search for in 2022?

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

Google has released the top ten ‘near me’ searches for the Pittsburgh, PA area

The top ‘near me’ search in the Pittsburgh, PA area was ‘gas prices near me’

The top ten list is as follows for the Pittsburgh area area:

  1. Gas Prices Near Me
  2. Plasma Donation Near Me
  3. Allergist Near Me
  4. Yard Sales Near Me
  5. Tax Preparers Near Me
  6. Cheapest Gas Near Me
  7. Garage Sales Near Me
  8. Estate Sales Near Me
  9. Playground Near Me
  10. Senior Living Near Me

For more 2022 Pittsburgh, PA Google search information, click here

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

West Liberty to freeze tuition

(WTRF) West Liberty says they plan on freezing undergraduate base tuition for the 2023 – 2024 academic year. “We realize the financial conditions that many are facing and want our students and families to know that we are doing our best to keep tuition affordable. Our goal is to provide our students with a great […]
WEST LIBERTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wreaths Across America makes a stop in Follansbee

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – During the Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours event, Follansbee played host Thursday night to the Wreaths Across America Truck. Follansbee was the last stop for this particular truck, which started its journey in Maine, hauling 5,643 wreaths. Wreaths Across America is an organization dedicated to honoring veterans by placing […]
FOLLANSBEE, WV
WTRF- 7News

50 years since Brown’s Island explosion in Weirton

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A disaster on Brown’s Island in Weirton on December 15th, 1972 still echoes 50 years later. During construction of a coke facility for Weirton Steel, 19 workers lost their lives when the plant exploded. It was a region-wide tragedy, with contractors from Wheeling, Wellsburg, Steubenville, Wintersville and Pittsburgh among the victims. […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Martins Ferry City Schools cleared by police, reopening Jan. 4

UPDATE: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, 3:30 p.m. Martins Ferry City Schools Superintendent Jim Fogle released a statement Tuesday afternoon that schools will reopen Jan. 4. Schools closed yesterday due to a written threat. Fogle said the Martins Ferry Police Department, with the assistance of the Wheeling Police Department K-9 unit, cleared the campus for re-entry. […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park’s Hawkins Transferring To IMG Academy

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – One of Wheeling Park’s top athlete’s Jerrae Hawkins announced via twitter Thursday night he is transferring to IMG Academy in Florida for Football and Track. Hawkins is the defending triple-A state champion in the 100 and 200 meter runs. This season on the football field, he had 1173 yards receiving and 14 […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Seeing Hand Association has annual Christmas Card Raffle

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The holiday just got a little brighter for one individual. That’s because The Seeing Hand Association held the drawing for their annual Christmas Card Raffle Friday. The prize included $400 worth of gift cards from local businesses along with 25 scratch-off lottery tickets. This year’s drawing raised more than $1300 for […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Central Girls Run Past Frontier

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central Lady Maroon Knights used a 26-8 run from the first to second quarter on their way to a 75-48 win Wednesday night over Frontier. Brooklyn Edge led Central with 21 points, Keiera Wilkinson added 13 and Valerie Downing had 12.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Steelers’ Kenny Pickett remains in concussion protocol, Mitch Trubisky to start v. Panthers

(WTRF)–The Pittsburgh Steelers head to Carolina without their starting quarterback Kenny Pickett.   Pickett sustained a concussion during last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.   The Steelers were unsure if Pickett would be cleared for Sunday’s match up against the Panthers.  The team released that the rookie would remain in concussion protocol and veteran Mitch Trubisky […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Ohio Police video shows overdosed driver drifting between lanes

Recently released footage shows first responders administering Narcan to a “drug-impaired driver” after he veered off the interstate in Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday, September 27, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Video captured by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on dash and body cameras shows the vehicle drifting between lanes and briefly off-roading before coming to a […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Finding pets a home for the holidays

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Humane Society is on a mission to find homes for pets for the holiday. And they got some help from the community! A local church group donated $2,500 to start sponsoring pet adoption fees. Now that the cost is taken care of, they’re asking the community to […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park students build 25-pound “Culineering” trophy

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Park High School blended their culinary and robotics skills for the statewide ‘culineering’ challenge this week. But their machine tooling program also shared in the glory of the competition. Pastries and programming collide in “Culineering” competition They did the honors in creating its new traveling trophy. The Department of Education […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

79K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy