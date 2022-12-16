The Hospice of WIchita Falls will wrap up its 37th annual Tree of Lights Campaign on Friday, hoping to reach its $300,000 goal.

After lighting up Nov. 22, the tree dimmed as the nonprofit moved forward with the annual fundraiser.

The tree's star on top has traditionally been re-lit once the goal is reached.

Donations enable Hospice of Wichita Falls to provide care, education, resources and support to people facing life-threatening illnesses.

Donations can be made through https://www.howf.org/ or by calling 940-691-0982.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Hospice Tree of Lights in final stretch