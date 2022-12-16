Read full article on original website
Car rolls over in Pawtucket crash
The two-car crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Pine and Church streets.
Officials investigating deadly crash in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A person has died as a result of a rollover crash in West Bridgewater. The crash happened on Route 24 southbound, shortly before 5:30 p.m., Monday. When rescue crews arrived on scene they found two people trapped in the vehicle, both were unresponsive according the Massachusetts State Police.
Fall River Daycare Break-in Suspects Arrested
FALL RIVER — Fall River police have caught two suspects in a series of break-ins that took place at a city daycare earlier this month. Police said an officer responded to two separate break-ins and larcenies on Dec. 10 and again on Dec. 11 at the Pumpkin Patch Daycare on South Main Street.
WCVB
Massachusetts trooper, police K-9 injured in crash at Interstate 495 construction detail
HOPKINTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper and police K-9 were injured Monday in a crash while working a construction detail on Interstate 495. First responders rushed to the scene on the southbound side of the highway in Hopkinton around 1:45 p.m. State police said the trooper's SUV...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Bad Bar Patrons and Loose Chickens
12:24 p.m. – A representative of Temple Torat Yisrael told police a man had asked to “look around” the temple on Saturday. The man was told he could not enter unless he was affiliated with the temple. While the man showed no signs of criminal behavior, the temple representative shared the man’s license plate with the police and said he wanted the incident documented.
NECN
Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods
An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
NECN
Car Crashes Into Block of Stores in Boston, Building Evacuated Due to Potential for Collapse
A car slammed into the side of a block of stores on Corinth Street in Roslindale just before 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, exposing Beautiful By Sarah, a skin care and makeup studio, and the adjacent Leise Jones Photography studio to the elements. There’s major structural damage to the building,...
Man killed in Providence shooting
Police in Providence are investigating the city's ninth homicide of the year.
GoLocalProv
Impaired Drivers Wreak Havoc on RI Roads Overnight
Law enforcement is reporting two incidents involving impaired drivers on Rhode Island highways overnight. The first incident involved a wrong-way driver causing a head-on crash on Route 37. According to the Rhode Island State Police, on Saturday, December 17 at approximately 7:05 PM, a 2017 Kia Optima entered onto Route...
Police: Crashes in Cranston, Providence caused by impaired drivers
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Impaired drivers are being blamed for two crashes over the weekend. The first happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday. Rhode Island State Police said 56-year-old Jay J. Petit was driving the wrong way on Natick Avenue in Cranston. Petit merged onto the exit ramp from I-295 North to Route 37 […]
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man arrested after striking State Police cruiser near Route 6
A Fall River man was arrested early Sunday morning after crashing into a State Police cruiser. According to Rhode Island State Police, just after 12:30 a.m., a Trooper was outside of his cruiser clearing debris in the roadway on Route 95 South approximately 500 feet north of Route 6 in Providence when a white Chevrolet Silverado traveling at a high rate of speed struck the rear of his cruiser.
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For 12/22-12/23
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Thursday, December 22 into Friday, December 23. Driving under...
New Bedford to Charge $10 for Mattress Recycling
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford officials announced Monday that city residents will be asked to pay a $10 fee to dispose of mattresses and box springs starting Jan. 1, 2023. The change comes two months after the state's Department of Environmental Protection banned disposing of mattresses, box springs, and textiles in Massachusetts landfills.
Acushnet Hunter Suffers Minor Injuries in Tree Stand Accident
ACUSHNET — A hunter in the woods behind an Acushnet horse farm was rescued and taken to the hospital with minor injuries after finding himself in a precarious position early Monday morning. Acushnet Fire Chief Thomas Farland confirmed scanner reports that a hunter was alone in the woods when...
Somerset Berkley High Schoolers Told to Shelter in Place for Drill
SOMERSET — Students and staff at Somerset Berkley Regional High School sheltered in place at 9:15 a.m. Monday for a law enforcement drill, according to a message from school officials and Somerset police. Police posted a message from Somerset Berkley Regional Principal Dr. Susan Brelsford explaining the procedure to...
ABC6.com
Fire department SUV struck by car that hopped median of Route 18
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford Fire Department SUV was struck by a car that hopped over the median of the highway, according to police. Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to an accident on Route 18 south at Division Street. Lt. Scott Carola told...
Swansea Police Investigate as Guitars Stolen in Music Store Break-In
SWANSEA — Swansea police are looking for the suspect who made off with several thousand dollars' worth of guitars in a music store break-in late Sunday night. Police were called to a burglar alarm sounding at Ray Mullin Music at 103 Swansea Mall Dr. at around 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
Man tries to enter Cohasett police station with chainsaw, residents told to shelter in place
COHASSET, Mass. — Cohasset Police issued a shelter-in-place order Sunday after a man attempted to enter the Cohasset police station with a chainsaw. The man then fled the police station and barricaded himself in a home with two children present. At 3:40 p.m., Cohasset police told residents living within...
Shadowy Figure Appears in Haunting Photo at Lizzie Borden House in Fall River
The Lizzie Borden House in Fall River is home to one of the most iconic unsolved murder mysteries in the nation’s history. Nowadays, it offers a unique experience with tours and overnight stays -- for those brave enough. Lizzie Borden is long gone, but the horrific events that unfolded...
capecod.com
House fire temporarily closes Route 6A in Yarmouth Port
YARMOUTH PORT – A house fire was reported in Yarmouth Port about 4:15 PM. The fire on Mill Lane reportedly started in a kitchen. The occupants had knocked down much of the fire before crews arrived. Firefighters had to pull some ceilings to check for fire extension and ventilate smoke. Route 6A was temporarily closed due to hoses and apparatus in the road. Further details were not immediately available.
