Fall River, MA

Fall River Daycare Break-in Suspects Arrested

FALL RIVER — Fall River police have caught two suspects in a series of break-ins that took place at a city daycare earlier this month. Police said an officer responded to two separate break-ins and larcenies on Dec. 10 and again on Dec. 11 at the Pumpkin Patch Daycare on South Main Street.
FALL RIVER, MA
Police Log: Bad Bar Patrons and Loose Chickens

12:24 p.m. – A representative of Temple Torat Yisrael told police a man had asked to “look around” the temple on Saturday. The man was told he could not enter unless he was affiliated with the temple. While the man showed no signs of criminal behavior, the temple representative shared the man’s license plate with the police and said he wanted the incident documented.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods

An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
BOURNE, MA
Impaired Drivers Wreak Havoc on RI Roads Overnight

Law enforcement is reporting two incidents involving impaired drivers on Rhode Island highways overnight. The first incident involved a wrong-way driver causing a head-on crash on Route 37. According to the Rhode Island State Police, on Saturday, December 17 at approximately 7:05 PM, a 2017 Kia Optima entered onto Route...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Fall River man arrested after striking State Police cruiser near Route 6

A Fall River man was arrested early Sunday morning after crashing into a State Police cruiser. According to Rhode Island State Police, just after 12:30 a.m., a Trooper was outside of his cruiser clearing debris in the roadway on Route 95 South approximately 500 feet north of Route 6 in Providence when a white Chevrolet Silverado traveling at a high rate of speed struck the rear of his cruiser.
FALL RIVER, MA
New Bedford to Charge $10 for Mattress Recycling

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford officials announced Monday that city residents will be asked to pay a $10 fee to dispose of mattresses and box springs starting Jan. 1, 2023. The change comes two months after the state's Department of Environmental Protection banned disposing of mattresses, box springs, and textiles in Massachusetts landfills.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
House fire temporarily closes Route 6A in Yarmouth Port

YARMOUTH PORT – A house fire was reported in Yarmouth Port about 4:15 PM. The fire on Mill Lane reportedly started in a kitchen. The occupants had knocked down much of the fire before crews arrived. Firefighters had to pull some ceilings to check for fire extension and ventilate smoke. Route 6A was temporarily closed due to hoses and apparatus in the road. Further details were not immediately available.
YARMOUTH, MA
