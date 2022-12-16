Read full article on original website
Related
Next door in Greene: School Board approves sexually-explicit polices following VSBA guidelines
At its regular December meeting, Wednesday night, the Greene County School Board expressed appreciation for the administration for presentations and willingness to answer questions with candor. Quick Approvals The board quickly approved the following agenda items: An increase in the substitute rate changes based on the minimum wage increase. Proposed expenditures in the Capital Improvement Plan (with no changes since being presented last month as an information item). There were no public comments during the public hearing to propose items to be included in the FY2024 budget. Last month the board approved a $1,000 one-time bonus for school district employees. At-Large Board member Jason Tooley said that he subsequently received many calls from substitutes who told him...
Louisa County deputies fatally shoot suspect, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is currently investigating an incident in which deputies with the Louisa County Sheriff's Office shot a suspect who allegedly ran toward them with a weapon.
NBC 29 News
Police investigating North Berkshire Rd. shooting, woman taken to hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says a woman has been transported to the hospital as officers investigate a shooting in the North Berkshire Road area. Officers were called out to the area for a report of shots fired around 5:45 p.m. Monday, December 19. Traffic in the...
cbs19news
One person shot on North Berkshire Rd. Charlottesville Police are investigating
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – One female was shot 2300 Block of North Berkshire Rd. and was transported to the University of Virginia medical center. Charlottesville Police Department responded to a reported shots fired call around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, December 19. The victim is receiving treatment for a...
WHSV
Runaway juvenile reported in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen yesterday, Dec. 18 at around 7:00 PM in Stuarts Draft. He was reported missing today by a family member. According to the ACSO,...
Sheriff: Man killed in Louisa shooting after approaching deputies with knife
A man died after being shot by law enforcement on Monday afternoon in Louisa County, according to the Louisa County sheriff.
WDBJ7.com
Amherst Co. crash closes Rt. 29S
AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along Rt. 29N. The southbound lanes are still closed. EARLIER STORY: A crash has closed Route 29 from Route 163 to Seminole Drive in Madison Heights. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office asks that people avoid the area and use alternate routes....
wsvaonline.com
Two injured in Staunton house fire
A house fire early Sunday morning in Augusta County. Crews responded for a reported structure fire on Berkeley Place just before 4 a.m. and found fire burning through the rear of the house. Staunton Fire and Rescue says two occupants were able to escape and were transported by Staunton-Augusta Rescue...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Public Schools providing new solutions to bus driver shortage
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A bus driver shortage has caused delays all year for Albemarle County Public Schools, and drivers having to call out sick is straining its already thin numbers. Charmane White is the ACPS director of transportation, a job that has been increasingly challenging as driver shortages...
Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene, and Rapp will be busy this week
Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene and Rappahannock counties all meet Wednesday night with applications pending and applicants wanting permits or rezonings to allow them to move forward. But they should probably follow the advices of former Madison County commissioner Mike Fisher, who told applicant Zachary Whitman at last month’s Madison workshop he should check with neighbors before coming back this month with his multiple tourist establishment application in Graves Mill. Fisher’s tone appeared somewhat sarcastic, noting how Madison officials have recently turned down two tourist establishment proposals after neighbors objected to them on ground, they didn’t want them in their neighborhoods. Madison County – meets at 6:30 p.m. in the county administration...
Augusta Free Press
Odd circumstances surround missing person report in Rockbridge County
The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 37-year-old Dustin Cody Butler. Butler was last heard from by his sister via text on Dec. 2 last seen at a residence on Glasgow Mountain on Dec. 5. It is said that Butler got into...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in 14th St. area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of the UVA Corner. CPD announced early Sunday, December 18, that officers were called out to 14th Street NW around 2:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired. A man was transported to the UVA Medical Center for the treatment of a gunshot wound.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Fire and Rescue hosts annual Santa Run event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, December 17, Albemarle County Fire and Rescue hosted its annual Santa Run. Firefighters drove through neighborhoods with Santa Claus on the 100-foot-tall aerial apparatus tower. Kids could not meet with Santa up close due to health safety concerns, but they could still watch the...
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for package theft suspect
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating a package theft suspect.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville holiday trash and recycling schedule update
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There will be no delay for residential curbside trash or recycling collection for Christmas and New Year’s holidays this year. Trash and recycling will be collected on the normal schedule for the week of Christmas, 12/19 through 12/23, as well as for the week of New Year’s, 12/26 through 12/30.
NBC 29 News
Louisa family donates cooling cradle to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A family that has lived through the tragedy of losing a newborn child is making sure that others in a similar situation have the chance to say goodbye. Baby Asher’s family honored what they call his “heavenly birthday” on Tuesday, December 20th with a donation...
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Violent hallway brawl at Albemarle County High School
Another day, another fight at Albemarle High School (AHS). While most such incidents are suppressed by Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) administration, occasionally, the truth gets out. This fight took place in the hallway of Albemarle County High School leading into the cafeteria, at approximately 12:55 PM on December...
WHSV
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
Two arrested after being found with 500 grams of fentanyl in Culpeper
Two people are in custody after police say they were found with 500 grams of fentanyl during a Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force investigation in Culpeper County.
cbs19news
Charlottesville Police Respond to Shooting
Police responded to a shooting at roughly 2:20 a.m. on 14th St. NW. Police say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, and that person was taken to the hospital. Police say they will have more officers in the area as they investigate. There is no information about any arrests, or the condition of the victim. Stay with CBS19 News for updates as the story develops.
Comments / 0