Albemarle County, VA

The MadRapp Recorder

Next door in Greene: School Board approves sexually-explicit polices following VSBA guidelines

At its regular December meeting, Wednesday night, the Greene County School Board expressed appreciation for the administration for presentations and willingness to answer questions with candor. Quick Approvals The board quickly approved the following agenda items: An increase in the substitute rate changes based on the minimum wage increase. Proposed expenditures in the Capital Improvement Plan (with no changes since being presented last month as an information item). There were no public comments during the public hearing to propose items to be included in the FY2024 budget. Last month the board approved a $1,000 one-time bonus for school district employees. At-Large Board member Jason Tooley said that he subsequently received many calls from substitutes who told him...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Runaway juvenile reported in Stuarts Draft

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen yesterday, Dec. 18 at around 7:00 PM in Stuarts Draft. He was reported missing today by a family member. According to the ACSO,...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Amherst Co. crash closes Rt. 29S

AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along Rt. 29N. The southbound lanes are still closed. EARLIER STORY: A crash has closed Route 29 from Route 163 to Seminole Drive in Madison Heights. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office asks that people avoid the area and use alternate routes....
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Two injured in Staunton house fire

A house fire early Sunday morning in Augusta County. Crews responded for a reported structure fire on Berkeley Place just before 4 a.m. and found fire burning through the rear of the house. Staunton Fire and Rescue says two occupants were able to escape and were transported by Staunton-Augusta Rescue...
STAUNTON, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene, and Rapp will be busy this week

Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene and Rappahannock counties all meet Wednesday night with applications pending and applicants wanting permits or rezonings to allow them to move forward. But they should probably follow the advices of former Madison County commissioner Mike Fisher, who told applicant Zachary Whitman at last month’s Madison workshop he should check with neighbors before coming back this month with his multiple tourist establishment application in Graves Mill. Fisher’s tone appeared somewhat sarcastic, noting how Madison officials have recently turned down two tourist establishment proposals after neighbors objected to them on ground, they didn’t want them in their neighborhoods. Madison County – meets at 6:30 p.m. in the county administration...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville police investigating shooting in 14th St. area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of the UVA Corner. CPD announced early Sunday, December 18, that officers were called out to 14th Street NW around 2:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired. A man was transported to the UVA Medical Center for the treatment of a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle County Fire and Rescue hosts annual Santa Run event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, December 17, Albemarle County Fire and Rescue hosted its annual Santa Run. Firefighters drove through neighborhoods with Santa Claus on the 100-foot-tall aerial apparatus tower. Kids could not meet with Santa up close due to health safety concerns, but they could still watch the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville holiday trash and recycling schedule update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There will be no delay for residential curbside trash or recycling collection for Christmas and New Year’s holidays this year. Trash and recycling will be collected on the normal schedule for the week of Christmas, 12/19 through 12/23, as well as for the week of New Year’s, 12/26 through 12/30.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Louisa family donates cooling cradle to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A family that has lived through the tragedy of losing a newborn child is making sure that others in a similar situation have the chance to say goodbye. Baby Asher’s family honored what they call his “heavenly birthday” on Tuesday, December 20th with a donation...
LOUISA, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Violent hallway brawl at Albemarle County High School

Another day, another fight at Albemarle High School (AHS). While most such incidents are suppressed by Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) administration, occasionally, the truth gets out. This fight took place in the hallway of Albemarle County High School leading into the cafeteria, at approximately 12:55 PM on December...
WHSV

Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville Police Respond to Shooting

Police responded to a shooting at roughly 2:20 a.m. on 14th St. NW. Police say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, and that person was taken to the hospital. Police say they will have more officers in the area as they investigate. There is no information about any arrests, or the condition of the victim. Stay with CBS19 News for updates as the story develops.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

