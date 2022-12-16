ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, MO

Man killed after crash on Highway 5 in Macon County

By Zachary Farwell
 4 days ago
MACON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A man is dead after a crash Thursday on Highway 5 in Macon County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol , the crash happened around 5 p.m. about 8 miles west of Atlanta, Missouri.

Troopers said a van driven by 68-year-old Cecil W. Bender, of Macon, flipped over after the vehicle went off the side of the road and hit a ditch. Bender was partially thrown from the van, according to the crash report.

Emergency crews pronounced Bender dead at the scene around 6 p.m.

Bender wasn't wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.

