Mew is a quiet girl looking for her forever home. She can be playful at times, but she is mostly content to find a comfortable spot to nap, preferably in the sunshine. She is very sweet and loves attention, and she would be a wonderful new forever member to any family. Visit Mew at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO