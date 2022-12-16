ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

kiwaradio.com

With Kris Murray Out Filip Rebraca Steps Up For Iowa

With leading scorer Kris Murray sidelined with an injury senior center Filip Rebraca has helped pick of the slack at Iowa. Rebraca has averaged nearly 21 points and more than nine rebounds the past three games. That includes a career high 30 points and nine boards in Saturday’s win over Southeast Missouri.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes sink free throws, Panthers

IOWA CITY — When the shots weren’t falling Sunday, the 12th-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team followed a different path to victory. The Hawkeyes knocked down 28-of-31 free throws -- including 23 of the 25 that came off the hands of Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano – to get past Northern Iowa 88-74 in front of a crowd of 13,304 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

As Proctor wavers, Hawkeyes add Princeton DB

As the University of Iowa football team’s top-rated commitment in its 2023 recruiting class contemplates a late flip to Alabama, the Hawkeyes continue to build a class that will sign letters of intent on Wednesday. Iowa picked up a verbal commitment Monday from Teegan Davis, a versatile athlete from...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football receives pledge from in-state 2023 DE

Iowa added a commit to its 2023 class on Monday. Ryan Kuennen announced that he’ll be staying in the state of Iowa. Kuennen is a native of West Des Moines, Iowa and is a DE that is unrated by 247Sports. The other school that sent Kuennen an offer was Northern Illinois.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa hoops star becomes 4th player to record incredible B1G stat in past 10 years

Filip Rebraca is in some pretty good company after his incredible performance against Southeastern Missouri State Saturday night. The senior center became just the fourth B1G player in the past 10 years to record at least 30 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in Saturday’s win. “MVP” doesn’t begin to describe his performance. The North Dakota transfer was 12-13 from the field and , alongside his impressive stats listed above, earned a block and a steal as well.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Light pillars appear in sky above eastern Iowa

The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate. Labor groups hold Christmas celebration in Dubuque. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two groups in Dubuque kept up a decades-long tradition on Sunday of helping those in need around the holidays.
CORALVILLE, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor

The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
IOWA CITY, IA
ccahsnews.com

How a cold case from 1995 could be linked to Tiffin, Iowa

Jodi Huisentruit (born June 5th, 1968) was a morning news anchor for KIMT and a rising local star in Mason City, Iowa. This was until June 27th, 1995, when after being woken up by a phone call from her producer over being late, she was never seen again. On June...
MASON CITY, IA
KWQC

Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A large police presence was seen in downtown Davenport early Sunday. Police we’re near Iowa Avenue and 2nd Street near the Iowa on-ramp to the Arsenal Bridge. Both Davenport police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene around 4 a.m. This is a developing...
DAVENPORT, IA
Western Iowa Today

University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Announces Visitor Restrictions, Screenings

(Iowa City) The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has new visitor screenings and restrictions. The hospital made the changes yesterday due to rising RSV, COVID, and flu cases. Changes for visitors include wearing a face mask at all times, being screened for symptoms upon arrival, and more. There are also changes for patients. The changes can be found on the hospital’s website.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Williamsburg firefighters battle overnight blaze

WILLIAMSBURG, IA
KCRG.com

Light wintry mix tonight, major snowstorm on the way for Thursday and Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on highs into the 20s this afternoon as clouds continue to build. By tonight, a chance of snow and freezing drizzle is out there. While we don’t expect much of either to accumulate, it doesn’t take much to cause an issue and slick road conditions will be something we’ll be watching for. Tomorrow and Wednesday, plan on mainly quiet conditions. Wednesday night through Friday night, a major winter storm is likely, resulting in blizzard conditions alongside bitter cold. Look for watches and warnings to be issued for this system as the week goes on. You are encouraged to get holiday shopping and other preps done now before this thing hits later this week. If traveling during this time, have a winter survival kit in your vehicle. At this time, snowfall amounts are tough to determine, but the combination of 50+ mph gusts and falling temperatures will make any sort of travel very dangerous.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A longtime officer with the Cedar Rapids Police Department died this week following a surgery. David Zahn, 59, died on Thursday, December 15, at his home due to surgery complications, according to an obituary posted on the website for Cedar Memorial. He served on the Cedar Rapids Police Department for decades, along with a six-year run as the city’s Public Safety Commissioner.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

