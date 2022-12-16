Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Doris Guillory
Doris Guillory, 89, departed this earthly life on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at his home in Lake Charles, La. The life of Doris began in Sweetlake, La., on Sept. 17, 1933, to the parents of Preston Joseph Guillory, Sr., and Irene Fontenot Guillory. On June 8, 1957, he was joined in matrimony to his loving wife, Corine Stevens Guillory. He worked at PPG Industries until his retirement. He loved sports, particularly football and baseball. He was a die-hard lover for the Pittsburg Steelers and the Houston Astros.
Ledia Moss
Ledia Comeaux Moss was born on Sept. 15th, 1938 in Mire, La., as the second youngest in a sibling group of 15 to parents Onezeme Comeaux and Ophelia Castille Comeaux. Her family moved to Sulphur and she graduated from Sulphur High School in 1956. She worked at Savoie’s Frozen Foods on Ruth Street in Sulphur for 11 years before marrying her best friend, Robert Ellis Moss Jr. (Bob) of Sulphur. Ledia enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and cooking for her husband and family. She was the dedicated, loving primary caretaker for her elderly in-laws, Robert (Ellis) and Myron Moss for several years. She was devoted to praying her daily rosary. Ledia loved her family dearly, especially her four grandchildren. She was proud of her Cajun heritage and of the fact that Louisiana French was her first language.
Sara Lee Chapman
Sara Lee Chapman, 78, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in her residence. Sara was a native of Columbus, Ohio, and had been a resident of Sulphur for over 40 years. She worked for many years as a receptionist at the Sleep Disorder Center. She absolutely loved her cat Luther. Sara was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and enjoyed spending time with her neighbors and her family, especially her grandchildren.
Cooking is Carl Vincent’s way of serving others
Carl Vincent was asked, “If you could have anybody prepare a meal for you, alive or dead, who would you choose and what would you want them to prepare?” Vincent named his mother, Lucy Vincent, and it didn’t matter what she made. It would be good. “If...
$25M in funding granted for ferry improvements in Cameron, Plaquemines
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced today that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $25 million from the new Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program (Rural) to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for their ferry design and construction project in Plaquemines and Cameron parishes. The project will design and construct...
12/20: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jeryl Jerome Johnson, 47, 2465 La. 397 — drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; in park after hours; open alcoholic beverage containers. Bond: $13,250. Vic Terrell Kingrey, 44, 2513...
Damaged fiber optics line in Topeka forces CBS Lake Charles temporarily off the air
Local CBS Lake Charles, MeTv and Telemundo were all off the the air on Monday for more than six hours after a major fiber cut in Topeka, Kan., took out the entire state group in four markets. “We would like to acknowledge the problem of being off the air and...
Kiwanis Club volunteers helping make Christmas a little brighter
Kiwanis Clubs throughout Southwest Louisiana hosted festive events for children in the area this holiday season. Fourteen students from Henry Heights Elementary School celebrated Christmas at the Charleston Bistro, courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles. Henry Heights, the Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles’ Partner in Education, selects the...
Battle Barry: Senior scores 30, Bucs hold back LC-M at Bayou Border Battle
Jabbari Barry poured in 30 points to lead Barbe to a 53-48 win over Little Cypress-Mauriceville (Tex.) at the Bayou Border Battle at the McNeese Legacy Center. Barry scored 20 in the first half as the Bucs (10-4) rallied from a five-point deficit to take a 29-18 halftime lead. After...
Teen accused in string of armed robberies
A Houston teen has been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies in Lake Charles. On Monday, Nov. 28, at 8:49 p.m., officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to an armed robbery complaint at a business in the 3100 block of Gerstner Memorial Drive. The suspect...
Hard freeze conditions expected to begin Thursday night
The Arctic Outbreak forecast for Southwest Louisiana this week is expected to hit late Thursday night and continue into the Christmas holiday weekend. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said a hard freeze will begin Thursday night and linger throughout the following days. Dangerous wind chills are expected late Thursday night into Friday morning and then again Friday night into Saturday morning.
