Next door in Greene: School Board approves sexually-explicit polices following VSBA guidelines
At its regular December meeting, Wednesday night, the Greene County School Board expressed appreciation for the administration for presentations and willingness to answer questions with candor. Quick Approvals The board quickly approved the following agenda items: An increase in the substitute rate changes based on the minimum wage increase. Proposed expenditures in the Capital Improvement Plan (with no changes since being presented last month as an information item). There were no public comments during the public hearing to propose items to be included in the FY2024 budget. Last month the board approved a $1,000 one-time bonus for school district employees. At-Large Board member Jason Tooley said that he subsequently received many calls from substitutes who told him...
Hanover County to buy 113 acres for new school complex
Hanover County is preparing to purchase 113 acres of land in Mechanicsville for a new school complex that would include a high school and middle school.
Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene, and Rapp will be busy this week
Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene and Rappahannock counties all meet Wednesday night with applications pending and applicants wanting permits or rezonings to allow them to move forward. But they should probably follow the advices of former Madison County commissioner Mike Fisher, who told applicant Zachary Whitman at last month’s Madison workshop he should check with neighbors before coming back this month with his multiple tourist establishment application in Graves Mill. Fisher’s tone appeared somewhat sarcastic, noting how Madison officials have recently turned down two tourist establishment proposals after neighbors objected to them on ground, they didn’t want them in their neighborhoods. Madison County – meets at 6:30 p.m. in the county administration...
WHSV
Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
Chesterfield gives final approval to 450 homes, new equestrian center
Chesterfield County gave final approval to 450 units of housing across three projects Wednesday night, including one massive mixed-use development in Clover Hill.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville holiday trash and recycling schedule update
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There will be no delay for residential curbside trash or recycling collection for Christmas and New Year’s holidays this year. Trash and recycling will be collected on the normal schedule for the week of Christmas, 12/19 through 12/23, as well as for the week of New Year’s, 12/26 through 12/30.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Public Schools providing new solutions to bus driver shortage
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A bus driver shortage has caused delays all year for Albemarle County Public Schools, and drivers having to call out sick is straining its already thin numbers. Charmane White is the ACPS director of transportation, a job that has been increasingly challenging as driver shortages...
WDBJ7.com
Amherst Co. crash closes Rt. 29S
AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along Rt. 29N. The southbound lanes are still closed. EARLIER STORY: A crash has closed Route 29 from Route 163 to Seminole Drive in Madison Heights. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office asks that people avoid the area and use alternate routes....
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in 14th St. area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of the UVA Corner. CPD announced early Sunday, December 18, that officers were called out to 14th Street NW around 2:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired. A man was transported to the UVA Medical Center for the treatment of a gunshot wound.
Augusta Free Press
Historic home catches fire in Downtown Staunton: Two injuries, extensive damage
A structure fire caused extensive damage to a 19th century home near Downtown Staunton on Sunday morning. The two occupants of the two-story home, located at 310 Berkeley Place, were able to escape the 3:51 a.m. fire, but both were taken by Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad to Augusta Health Center for smoke inhalation.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville ends 2022 with surplus of $23 million
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is ending 2022 with $22.9 million in surplus cash. It says this is due to underestimating how much the economy would grow when building this year’s budget. “The economy reopened and rebounded with several of the city’s larger, more economically sensitive revenue sources performing...
NBC 29 News
New retirement saving program for Virginians coming in 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to Pew, 63% of private-sector workers in Charlottesville lack access to a retirement saving plan at work. Retire Path Virginia, a program set to launch early next year, aims to close that gap. “This is the latest thing that the General Assembly has asked us...
cbs19news
Large structure fire destroys trailer home
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle Fire Rescue responded to a trailer home caught in the flames around 3:09 am on Saturday. Both career and volunteer firefighters were dispatched from Albemarle County to the 4100 block of Deanna Lane in Schuyler. At the scene, crews found the home's only occupant evacuated safely with no injuries.
WHSV
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
NBC 29 News
Louisa family donates cooling cradle to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A family that has lived through the tragedy of losing a newborn child is making sure that others in a similar situation have the chance to say goodbye. Baby Asher’s family honored what they call his “heavenly birthday” on Tuesday, December 20th with a donation...
WDBJ7.com
Two sought after shots fired in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported since shots were fired in Lynchburg early Monday. Two shooters are being sought. At 12:16 a.m. December 19, 2022, several 911 callers reported hearing shots in the 1100 block of Early Street, according to Lynchburg Police. Officers found two apartment homes in the same building, both hit with gunfire. Officers also found cartridge casings in an alley behind the building. Both residences were occupied at the time.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville police release suspect’s name in 14th St. NW shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding 28-year-old Anthony Paige. CPD says Paige is wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred in the 14th Street NW area early Sunday, December 18. A man was transported to the UVA Medical Center for the treatment of a gunshot wound.
NBC 29 News
Suspect in 14th St. NW shooting taken into custody
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says 28-year-old Anthony Paige is in custody. CPD announced Tuesday, December 20, that the U.S. Marshals Service and the Staunton Police Department helped with taking Paige into custody. The department did not provide any details. Paige was served warrants for felony malicious...
NBC 29 News
Runaway juvenile reported in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Sunday, Dec. 18 in Stuarts Draft. He was reported missing Monday, Dec. 19 by a family member. Daurean Lee Sutton is a white male, 15 years old,...
