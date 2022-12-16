ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Dec. 20, 2022)

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Dust off those skates! After a 2-year closure, Ice Palace is reopening. After two years of being closed, Hawaii’s only ice skating rink is reopening its doors just in time for the holidays. Cleanup efforts underway after torrential rain, strong...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Airport Parking Lots Are Full

News from the Hawaii Department of Transportation today is worth noting for visitors and residents who want to park at our island airports. And, a common arrival trick we’ve used ourselves may no longer work. This comes as visitors and residents all gear up for the return to holiday Hawaii vacations. Unprecedented demand at the holidays has returned for the first time in several years.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii congressional team calls for independent probe into Red Hill toxic spill

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s congressional delegation is calling for an independent investigation into the toxic foam leak at the Navy’s Red Hill facility. An estimated 1,300 gallons of toxic firefighting foam spilled on Nov. 29, prompting emergency clean up efforts and concerns of groundwater contamination by so-called “forever chemicals.”
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Cleanup underway after strong winter storm leaves behind a big mess

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighborhoods statewide were cleaning up after a strong winter storm pummeled the island chain, downing trees, flooding roads and cutting power to thousands. Maui appeared to be hardest hit by the storm. Downed trees and strong winds also led to widespread power outages on Maui — at...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Search suspended for aircraft, as NTSB investigates recovered debris

HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The search for the missing medical response aircraft and crew of three has been suspended, a US Coast Guard representative tells KITV4. The decision came after Sunday's inclement weather on Maui, but the Coast Guard said the decision was based on the square acreage covered by the search. The search area covered over 4,700 square nautical miles.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Severe weather triggered hundreds of flight delays, dozens of cancellations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A winter storm that moved over the state meant a big headache for travelers in the islands. According to Flight Aware, there were more than 400 delays at the major airlines and two dozen cancellations at Hawaii’s airport. At Kahului airport on Sunday night, Hawaiian Airlines...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hail seen in several areas as threat of severe thunderstorms continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning that hail and damaging winds are possible as thundershowers move onshore through the afternoon. Hail has been reported in several areas, including on Oahu, Lanai and Hawaii Island. There were no immediate reports of damage. A severe thunderstorm watch remains up for Maui and...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Activist Arrested Again at ‘Kanaka Garden’

Four times, over the past nine years, Gene Tamashiro of Hilo has been cited or arrested for leading the planting of a so-called “Kanaka Garden” in the middle of the Wailoa River State Recreation Area. On Sunday, Tamashiro was arrested by officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

LIST: Storm damage closes city facilities, pool

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews are beginning to clean up after a winter storm barreled over the state. The city said it got about 38 calls for downed trees or branches. Here’s a look at other storm-related impacts and closures:. Heavy rains have closed Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui storm updates: weather warnings, road closures, cancellations

*Monday storm updates are posted HERE. Numerous showers, heavy at times, and thunderstorms will continue through today as a kona storm moves through the region. Bands of thunderstorms are moving through islands ahead of a vigorous cold front that will sweep through the state from northwest to southeast today, according to the National Weather Service.
bigislandvideonews.com

Emergency Proclaimed After Hawaiʻi Life Flight Goes Missing

HONOLULU - The medical aircraft went missing off the coast of Maui while enroute to pick up a patient located on Hawai‘i island. (BIVN) – A Hawaiʻi Life Flight with three crew members on board has gone missing between Maui and Hawaiʻi island, and State officials have issued an emergency proclamation in response to the situation.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimea residents got excited Friday morning after seeing what they call “ice rivers” or “mauna rivers” from Mauna Kea on Hawaii island. Waimea residents told Hawaii News Now they saw five rivers gushing from Mauna Kea, which had some snow at the summit. The rare weather phenomenon lasted about 20 minutes.
WAIMEA, HI

