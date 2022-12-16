Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Dec. 20, 2022)
Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Dust off those skates! After a 2-year closure, Ice Palace is reopening. After two years of being closed, Hawaii’s only ice skating rink is reopening its doors just in time for the holidays. Cleanup efforts underway after torrential rain, strong...
KITV.com
'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Airport Parking Lots Are Full
News from the Hawaii Department of Transportation today is worth noting for visitors and residents who want to park at our island airports. And, a common arrival trick we’ve used ourselves may no longer work. This comes as visitors and residents all gear up for the return to holiday Hawaii vacations. Unprecedented demand at the holidays has returned for the first time in several years.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii congressional team calls for independent probe into Red Hill toxic spill
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s congressional delegation is calling for an independent investigation into the toxic foam leak at the Navy’s Red Hill facility. An estimated 1,300 gallons of toxic firefighting foam spilled on Nov. 29, prompting emergency clean up efforts and concerns of groundwater contamination by so-called “forever chemicals.”
Hail, flooding, downed trees: Hawaii residents feel impacts of kona low
The severe weather sweeping across Hawaii is bringing heavy rain, strong wind gusts and even hail to portions of the state. Meanwhile, officials are warning residents to say vigilant as the kona low system moves across the islands.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Cleanup underway after strong winter storm leaves behind a big mess
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighborhoods statewide were cleaning up after a strong winter storm pummeled the island chain, downing trees, flooding roads and cutting power to thousands. Maui appeared to be hardest hit by the storm. Downed trees and strong winds also led to widespread power outages on Maui — at...
KITV.com
Search suspended for aircraft, as NTSB investigates recovered debris
HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The search for the missing medical response aircraft and crew of three has been suspended, a US Coast Guard representative tells KITV4. The decision came after Sunday's inclement weather on Maui, but the Coast Guard said the decision was based on the square acreage covered by the search. The search area covered over 4,700 square nautical miles.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Severe weather triggered hundreds of flight delays, dozens of cancellations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A winter storm that moved over the state meant a big headache for travelers in the islands. According to Flight Aware, there were more than 400 delays at the major airlines and two dozen cancellations at Hawaii’s airport. At Kahului airport on Sunday night, Hawaiian Airlines...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hail seen in several areas as threat of severe thunderstorms continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning that hail and damaging winds are possible as thundershowers move onshore through the afternoon. Hail has been reported in several areas, including on Oahu, Lanai and Hawaii Island. There were no immediate reports of damage. A severe thunderstorm watch remains up for Maui and...
bigislandgazette.com
Activist Arrested Again at ‘Kanaka Garden’
Four times, over the past nine years, Gene Tamashiro of Hilo has been cited or arrested for leading the planting of a so-called “Kanaka Garden” in the middle of the Wailoa River State Recreation Area. On Sunday, Tamashiro was arrested by officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception for some viewers on Maui, Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Severe weather has caused transmitters to go down, impacting Hawaii News Now reception for some viewers on Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said transmitter K28NN is down due to bad weather on Haleakala, thus impacting the K20NX transmitter. Power has been reported to be...
Hawaii pummeled with near-blizzard conditions just a week after Mauna Loa’s eruption simmers
The mainland isn't the only one experiencing a major winter storm. Just a week after Mauna Loa stopped erupting, Winter Storm Warnings were issued for Hawaii's Big Island.
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: Storm damage closes city facilities, pool
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews are beginning to clean up after a winter storm barreled over the state. The city said it got about 38 calls for downed trees or branches. Here’s a look at other storm-related impacts and closures:. Heavy rains have closed Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Threat of thunderstorms, wind continues as front sweeps through islands
A strong cold front will continue through the islands into the evening, with a threat for severe thunderstorms and damaging winds, especially for Maui County and the island of Hawaii. Weather conditions are forecast to improve for Kauai and Oahu into the evening, but strong west winds will remain a...
mauinow.com
Maui storm updates: weather warnings, road closures, cancellations
*Monday storm updates are posted HERE. Numerous showers, heavy at times, and thunderstorms will continue through today as a kona storm moves through the region. Bands of thunderstorms are moving through islands ahead of a vigorous cold front that will sweep through the state from northwest to southeast today, according to the National Weather Service.
erienewsnow.com
Hawaii authorities search for a medical transport aircraft they believe crashed with 3 people aboard
While search teams in Hawaii are looking for a medical transport aircraft officials believe crashed with three people aboard, the governor issued an emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift services -- which he said are a critical need in the isolated island chain. The aircraft went missing off the coast...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 missing after medical transport plane crashed off Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Coast Guard has suspended the active search for three crew members missing after the medical transport plane they were in crashed off crashed off Maui on Thursday night. “Working with U.S. Coast Guard assets, the Hawaii Wing Civil Air Patrol and the Coast Guard Auxiliary, our...
bigislandvideonews.com
Emergency Proclaimed After Hawaiʻi Life Flight Goes Missing
HONOLULU - The medical aircraft went missing off the coast of Maui while enroute to pick up a patient located on Hawai‘i island. (BIVN) – A Hawaiʻi Life Flight with three crew members on board has gone missing between Maui and Hawaiʻi island, and State officials have issued an emergency proclamation in response to the situation.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Head of Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement discusses tourism contract controversy
Taylor Kirihara from Bank of Hawaii discusses the connection between today's low unemployment numbers, rising interest rates and inflation. Since the most recent Fed rate hike, currencies did not appear to be further weakening. The yen actually strengthened slightly, to 136 to the dollar. What's Trending: HNN welcomes a new...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimea residents got excited Friday morning after seeing what they call “ice rivers” or “mauna rivers” from Mauna Kea on Hawaii island. Waimea residents told Hawaii News Now they saw five rivers gushing from Mauna Kea, which had some snow at the summit. The rare weather phenomenon lasted about 20 minutes.
