Washington State

Missile strikes reported across Ukraine, residential building reportedly hit

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

A new barrage of missile strikes was reported across Ukraine on Friday morning, damaging energy infrastructure in several regions and killing at least two people.

Local officials reported shelling in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv, as well as in the northeastern city of Kharkiv and the central city of Kryvyi Rih, and urged residents to take cover. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said Russia launched 76 air- and sea-based cruise missiles at its neighbor, of which 60 were destroyed.

Two people were killed and at least five more were injured in a strike on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, according to The Washington Post.

Ukraine’s energy minister, German Galushchenko, said that nine generation facilities were damaged in the eastern and southern portions of the country as Russia continued to target the country’s energy infrastructure. The entire city of Kharkiv has lost power in the strikes, according to its regional governor.

The renewed shelling came just hours after the Pentagon officially announced that it would provide Ukrainian soldiers with arms and joint maneuver training, beginning in January. The Pentagon said it expects to train about 500 soldiers a month.

Russia also warned the U.S. against sending the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine on Thursday, amid reports that such an announcement could occur next week.

“If this is confirmed, we will witness yet another provocative step by the administration, which can lead to unpredictable consequences,” the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., said in a statement.

Comments / 70

Brian Benesch
4d ago

send russian diplomacy to russia. cut all communications. pump OUR OIL. rely on our independence and put global warming off another 2 years, put OUR ECONOMY BACK ON TRACK , NOW.

Reply(2)
14
Andy Wentzel
4d ago

No money, no equipment, no soldiers for Ukraine!!!What a waste... for what? 100+ billion dollars wasted. Focus on our own country... stop the flow of drugs or do something else useful

Reply(1)
19
Catherine Wallace
4d ago

I don't know why our country has to announce any kind of military equipment being given to Ukraine including the training we are providing. making these announcements before Ukraine has received anything gives putin time to react and cause death destruction before Ukraine can defend themselves. I agree with helping Ukraine but I don't understand the announcements or the lag of time that has to occur before they can get what they need.

Reply(9)
23
