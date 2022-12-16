(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Island Park Pool will be getting a facelift going into 2023. Doug Leker, Executive Director of the Fargo Park Board, joined WDAY Midday to speak on the 3-D renderings released by the park board depicting changes coming to Island Park's Pool that are tentatively expected to be completed by the summer of 2024. Leker says the largest change is reorienting the competition swimming pool from west side of the lot to the north side. Leker says this change brings more space to the pool, which allows them to put additional "recreational value" to the pool on the property's south side.

FARGO, ND ・ 20 HOURS AGO