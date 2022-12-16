Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
Police towing vehicles blocking crews working to clear snow piles in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A word to the wise. Pay attention if you are parking along streets and avenues in downtown Fargo overnight. Plows and dump trucks have been busy hauling the mounds of snow left by the winter storm and authorities are following strict winter regulations, calling in tow trucks to haul vehicles parked overnight on streets and avenues this week.
voiceofalexandria.com
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow, with the Minnesota State Patrol, has another question and answer with "Ask a Trooper." Question: Are yellow speed signs in curves or busy locations enforceable? I've seen 60 mph white speed limit signs then a short distance later a yellow 50 mph sign. The yellow signs don't say "limit" on them, so I would think going 60 mph in a yellow 50 mph zone isn't illegal but not a good idea.
kfgo.com
Home near Oxbow damaged by fire, no one hurt
OXBOW, N.D. (KFGO) – A home south of Fargo has been damaged by fire. The Horace and Kindred Fire Departments responded to 5331 County Road 81, south of Oxbow, shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. Most of the smoke and fire damage appeared to be contained to the garage. No...
kfgo.com
South Fargo fire starts with mattress, destroys bedroom
FARGO (KFGO) – Fire destroyed a second-floor bedroom in a twin home in south Fargo Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a report of a mattress on fire around 12:30 p.m. and were able to extinguish the fire quickly. “We had no fire extension into the attic,” Battalion Chief Joe...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Gunshots, SWAT standoff leads to arrest in Otter Tail County
(Pelican Rapids, MN) -- No injuries were reported after several gunshots and a SWAT standoff led to an arrest in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio deputies responded to reports of five to six shots fired at an apartment complex off Northwest 6th Street in Pelican Rapids around 2:51 a.m. Saturday.
kfgo.com
North Fargo mobile home fire a complete loss
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo firefighters responded to the report of a mobile home fire around 11:30 yesterday morning; dispatch told responding units that everyone was out of the house, except for one dog. When crews arrived at 6 April Lane North in Fargo, the front half of the...
kfgo.com
All clear given after Saturday night bomb threat at Cass County Jail
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – Around 9:30 Saturday night, the Red River Regional Dispatch Center received an anonymous tip from an individual advising of a bomb threat to the Cass County Jail. A security perimeter was immediately established, and the facility went into lockdown mode. With the assistance of...
Man arrested after shots fired in Pelican Rapids apartment building
A Pelican Rapids man was arrested after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots inside his apartment building early Saturday. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Jordan Pierce eventually surrendered to law enforcement after he was found in possession of a rifle at the building located on the 100 block of NW 6th Street at 2:51 a.m.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo mobile home total loss after fire
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo mobile home went up in flames after a Saturday morning fire. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 6 April Lane North at 11:23 a.m. While en route, dispatch told responding units that everyone was out of the house except for one dog. The first arriving unit reported that the front half of the mobile home was involved in fire with the fire spreading toward the back of the home.
beckerspayer.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota sells $19.2M office building, consolidating locations
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota plans to sell a 156,000-square-foot building housing subsidiary Noridian Healthcare Solutions, The Forum reported Dec. 16. The building in Fargo, N.D., has been listed for sale at $19.2 million, the newspaper reported. Between 200 and 300 employees at the Noridian Healthcare office will relocate to Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota's headquarters in Fargo.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Island Park Pool design concept revealed in preparation for reconstruction project
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Island Park Pool will be getting a facelift going into 2023. Doug Leker, Executive Director of the Fargo Park Board, joined WDAY Midday to speak on the 3-D renderings released by the park board depicting changes coming to Island Park's Pool that are tentatively expected to be completed by the summer of 2024. Leker says the largest change is reorienting the competition swimming pool from west side of the lot to the north side. Leker says this change brings more space to the pool, which allows them to put additional "recreational value" to the pool on the property's south side.
fargomonthly.com
Brewhalla Opening in Early 2023
From the minds and labors of Drekker Brewing Company, the long-awaited Brewhalla concept will open its doors in early 2023. This newly built space, whose concept has been an ongoing project for almost six years, will bring food, shopping, events, lodging and, of course, more Drekker brew to the FM area. We were able to visit the Drekker-adjacent building that we’ve watched develop over the last year and get a peek behind Brewhalla’s doors.
kfgo.com
Mauch Named FCS ADA’s Top Offensive Lineman
(NDSU Athletics) FARGO – North Dakota State left tackle Cody Mauch was selected to the FCS Athletic Directors Association All-America Team announced Monday, Dec. 19. The 10th annual team recognizes the top student-athletes in the Football Championship Subdivision at 11 different positions. Mauch, a senior from Hankinson, N.D., is...
