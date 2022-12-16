Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Fire and Rescue hosts annual Santa Run event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, December 17, Albemarle County Fire and Rescue hosted its annual Santa Run. Firefighters drove through neighborhoods with Santa Claus on the 100-foot-tall aerial apparatus tower. Kids could not meet with Santa up close due to health safety concerns, but they could still watch the...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville holiday trash and recycling schedule update
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There will be no delay for residential curbside trash or recycling collection for Christmas and New Year’s holidays this year. Trash and recycling will be collected on the normal schedule for the week of Christmas, 12/19 through 12/23, as well as for the week of New Year’s, 12/26 through 12/30.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville pediatrician urges families to order free COVID-19 tests ahead of holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Free COVID-19 tests can be ordered from the Postal Service again. CovidTests.gov is back up and running after being out of use for around three months. This allows households to order four more free at-home tests, which some say is just in time for all of the family get-togethers ahead.
WHSV
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
NBC 29 News
Second Street Gallery hosts Family Studio Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Second Street Gallery provided families with all the supplies they needed to personalize holiday cards, gift bags and gift wrap for their loved ones through a family studio day event. Stephen Haske with Second Street Gallery says this event helps get the Charlottesville community in the...
WSLS
Lynchburg mom says apartment was shot more than 40 times, bullet inches from daughters bed
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg apartment home was hit by gunfire Monday as the family was resting, authorities said. Police believe two suspects fired at the back of the home from the alleyway striking bedroom windows and the upstairs unit bathroom. “It was just so many gunshots. It’s just...
NBC 29 News
One Stop Shop helping anyone in need in the Charlottesville community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The One Stop Shop in Charlottesville has grown. What was once to help those who were formerly incarcerated is now open to anybody in the community that needs the resources it offers. “We came together and it just snowballed. Every time we meet now, it’s more...
NBC 29 News
Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Fire Rescue graduates class of six from firefighter training school
A class of six graduated from a 12-week firefighter training school run by Albemarle County Fire Rescue last week. The six – John Barger, Calvin Nguyen, Michael Parker, Zach Poole, Eric Sadlon and James Williams – began service at stations across the county on Saturday. “ACFR personnel are...
WHSV
Trio Steals $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has announced that two individuals suspected of stealing more than $115,000 of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg have been arrested following a similar incident in Alabama. A third suspect remains at large at this time according to the HPD.. Allegedly...
Augusta Free Press
Three in custody in connection with $115K jewelry theft from Harrisonburg Kohl’s
Three men stole more than $115,000 worth of jewelry from the Kohl’s in Harrisonburg last month. They’re now in custody, and that’s news, but seriously: $115,000 in jewelry at a Kohl’s?. According to Harrisonburg Police, a man went behind an unattended jewelry counter at the Kohl’s...
NBC 29 News
SOCA hosts Holiday Soccer Skills Camp for kids in the Charlottesville community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Soccer Organization Charlottesville Area is giving kids a chance to come out and learn the game. SOCA held its Holiday Skills Day Camp Tuesday, December 20 at the SOCA Field House. “It’s just fun to see the enthusiasm,” SOCA Director Greg Painter said. “We’re doing...
cbs19news
Sheriff: Man killed in Louisa shooting after approaching deputies with knife
A man died after being shot by law enforcement on Monday afternoon in Louisa County, according to the Louisa County sheriff.
Augusta Free Press
Missing person: Augusta County searching for runaway juvenile
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Sunday at 7 p.m. in Stuarts Draft. Daurean Lee Sutton, 15, is 5’7”, 103 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a...
WDBJ7.com
Two sought after shots fired in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported since shots were fired in Lynchburg early Monday. Two shooters are being sought. At 12:16 a.m. December 19, 2022, several 911 callers reported hearing shots in the 1100 block of Early Street, according to Lynchburg Police. Officers found two apartment homes in the same building, both hit with gunfire. Officers also found cartridge casings in an alley behind the building. Both residences were occupied at the time.
wsvaonline.com
Two injured in Staunton house fire
A house fire early Sunday morning in Augusta County. Crews responded for a reported structure fire on Berkeley Place just before 4 a.m. and found fire burning through the rear of the house. Staunton Fire and Rescue says two occupants were able to escape and were transported by Staunton-Augusta Rescue...
WDBJ7.com
Amherst Co. crash closes Rt. 29S
AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along Rt. 29N. The southbound lanes are still closed. EARLIER STORY: A crash has closed Route 29 from Route 163 to Seminole Drive in Madison Heights. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office asks that people avoid the area and use alternate routes....
WHSV
Wreaths Across America comes to Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Across the United States Saturday thousands of wreaths were laid on the headstones of military veterans for ‘Wreaths Across America.’. ”We are here to remember not their death but their life. Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful American,” Eleanor Price, chairman of Wreath’s Across America for Harrisonburg said.
NBC 29 News
Police investigating North Berkshire Rd. shooting, woman taken to hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says a woman has been transported to the hospital as officers investigate a shooting in the North Berkshire Road area. Officers were called out to the area for a report of shots fired around 5:45 p.m. Monday, December 19. Traffic in the...
