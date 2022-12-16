ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

NBC 29 News

Albemarle County Fire and Rescue hosts annual Santa Run event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, December 17, Albemarle County Fire and Rescue hosted its annual Santa Run. Firefighters drove through neighborhoods with Santa Claus on the 100-foot-tall aerial apparatus tower. Kids could not meet with Santa up close due to health safety concerns, but they could still watch the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville holiday trash and recycling schedule update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There will be no delay for residential curbside trash or recycling collection for Christmas and New Year’s holidays this year. Trash and recycling will be collected on the normal schedule for the week of Christmas, 12/19 through 12/23, as well as for the week of New Year’s, 12/26 through 12/30.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Second Street Gallery hosts Family Studio Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Second Street Gallery provided families with all the supplies they needed to personalize holiday cards, gift bags and gift wrap for their loved ones through a family studio day event. Stephen Haske with Second Street Gallery says this event helps get the Charlottesville community in the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Trio Steals $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has announced that two individuals suspected of stealing more than $115,000 of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg have been arrested following a similar incident in Alabama. A third suspect remains at large at this time according to the HPD.. Allegedly...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two sought after shots fired in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported since shots were fired in Lynchburg early Monday. Two shooters are being sought. At 12:16 a.m. December 19, 2022, several 911 callers reported hearing shots in the 1100 block of Early Street, according to Lynchburg Police. Officers found two apartment homes in the same building, both hit with gunfire. Officers also found cartridge casings in an alley behind the building. Both residences were occupied at the time.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Two injured in Staunton house fire

A house fire early Sunday morning in Augusta County. Crews responded for a reported structure fire on Berkeley Place just before 4 a.m. and found fire burning through the rear of the house. Staunton Fire and Rescue says two occupants were able to escape and were transported by Staunton-Augusta Rescue...
STAUNTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Amherst Co. crash closes Rt. 29S

AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along Rt. 29N. The southbound lanes are still closed. EARLIER STORY: A crash has closed Route 29 from Route 163 to Seminole Drive in Madison Heights. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office asks that people avoid the area and use alternate routes....
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Wreaths Across America comes to Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Across the United States Saturday thousands of wreaths were laid on the headstones of military veterans for ‘Wreaths Across America.’. ”We are here to remember not their death but their life. Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful American,” Eleanor Price, chairman of Wreath’s Across America for Harrisonburg said.
HARRISONBURG, VA

