Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Search suspended for aircraft, as NTSB investigates recovered debris
HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The search for the missing medical response aircraft and crew of three has been suspended, a US Coast Guard representative tells KITV4. The decision came after Sunday's inclement weather on Maui, but the Coast Guard said the decision was based on the square acreage covered by the search. The search area covered over 4,700 square nautical miles.
mauinow.com
Coast Guard suspends its search for missing aircrew off Maui
The Coast Guard has suspended the active search off East Maui Sunday for a missing medical response aircraft and the three crew members aboard. “Working with US Coast Guard assets, the Hawaiʻi Wing Civil Air Patrol and the Coast Guard Auxiliary, our team conducted a total of 28 searches, over the course of 67 hours, covering over 4,732 square nautical miles,” said Jennifer Conklin, the Coast Guard District 14 Search and Rescue Program Manager in an agency press release update. “While it is not an easy decision, we have suspended the active search pending any further new information.”
Search continues for Hawaii air ambulance that disappeared from radar during flight
The flight disappeared off the radar Thursday night, according to the Coast Guard.
Hawaii airport parking lots approaching capacity
Typically, the week leading up to Christmas is one of the busiest times to travel by planes, trains or cars.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Airport Parking Lots Are Full
News from the Hawaii Department of Transportation today is worth noting for visitors and residents who want to park at our island airports. And, a common arrival trick we’ve used ourselves may no longer work. This comes as visitors and residents all gear up for the return to holiday Hawaii vacations. Unprecedented demand at the holidays has returned for the first time in several years.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii congressional team calls for independent probe into Red Hill toxic spill
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s congressional delegation is calling for an independent investigation into the toxic foam leak at the Navy’s Red Hill facility. An estimated 1,300 gallons of toxic firefighting foam spilled on Nov. 29, prompting emergency clean up efforts and concerns of groundwater contamination by so-called “forever chemicals.”
KITV.com
'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Cleanup underway after strong winter storm leaves behind a big mess
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighborhoods statewide were cleaning up after a strong winter storm pummeled the island chain, downing trees, flooding roads and cutting power to thousands. Maui appeared to be hardest hit by the storm. Downed trees and strong winds also led to widespread power outages on Maui — at...
Severe weather pounds Maui, Hawaii counties
From delayed flights to downed trees and flooding, major impacts are being felt in the eastern part of the state Monday night.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Severe weather triggered hundreds of flight delays, dozens of cancellations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A winter storm that moved over the state meant a big headache for travelers in the islands. According to Flight Aware, there were more than 400 delays at the major airlines and two dozen cancellations at Hawaii’s airport. At Kahului airport on Sunday night, Hawaiian Airlines...
erienewsnow.com
Hawaii authorities search for a medical transport aircraft they believe crashed with 3 people aboard
While search teams in Hawaii are looking for a medical transport aircraft officials believe crashed with three people aboard, the governor issued an emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift services -- which he said are a critical need in the isolated island chain. The aircraft went missing off the coast...
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: Storm damage closes city facilities, pool
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews are beginning to clean up after a winter storm barreled over the state. The city said it got about 38 calls for downed trees or branches. Here’s a look at other storm-related impacts and closures:. Heavy rains have closed Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional...
Hail, flooding, downed trees: Hawaii residents feel impacts of kona low
The severe weather sweeping across Hawaii is bringing heavy rain, strong wind gusts and even hail to portions of the state. Meanwhile, officials are warning residents to say vigilant as the kona low system moves across the islands.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man arrested after illegal planting of coconut palms in East Hawai‘i recreation area
A Hilo man was arrested on Sunday after attempting to plant 165 keiki coconut palms in the middle of the Wailoa River State Recreation Area. This is the fourth time over the past nine years Gene Tamashiro has been cited or arrested for leading the planting of the so-called “Kanaka Garden.”
mauinow.com
Maui after the storm: Path of debris, uprooted trees, power outages and flooding
Neighborhoods across Maui are cleaning up a path of debris left by a vigorous cold front that passed through the state on Monday. The storm left portions of South Kīhei Road covered in mud, uprooted trees in Maui Lani and South Maui, and knocked out power to an estimated 12,000 customers on the Valley Isle. It also resulted in hazardous traveling conditions along the Hāna Highway, and caused some flights to be diverted because of poor visibility.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Dec. 20, 2022)
Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Dust off those skates! After a 2-year closure, Ice Palace is reopening. After two years of being closed, Hawaii’s only ice skating rink is reopening its doors just in time for the holidays. Cleanup efforts underway after torrential rain, strong...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hail seen in several areas as threat of severe thunderstorms continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning that hail and damaging winds are possible as thundershowers move onshore through the afternoon. Hail has been reported in several areas, including on Oahu, Lanai and Hawaii Island. There were no immediate reports of damage. A severe thunderstorm watch remains up for Maui and...
Hawaii pummeled with near-blizzard conditions just a week after Mauna Loa’s eruption simmers
The mainland isn't the only one experiencing a major winter storm. Just a week after Mauna Loa stopped erupting, Winter Storm Warnings were issued for Hawaii's Big Island.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Latest on air medical transport crash off Maui
“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department. He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August. In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation Friday aimed at supplementing Hawaii’s medical airlift capacity following the crash of a medical transport plane off Maui. Green said the proclamation will augment critical care services to the neighbor islands. “An emergency proclamation was issued this morning in...
Comments / 0