Hawaii State

KITV.com

Search suspended for aircraft, as NTSB investigates recovered debris

HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The search for the missing medical response aircraft and crew of three has been suspended, a US Coast Guard representative tells KITV4. The decision came after Sunday's inclement weather on Maui, but the Coast Guard said the decision was based on the square acreage covered by the search. The search area covered over 4,700 square nautical miles.
mauinow.com

Coast Guard suspends its search for missing aircrew off Maui

The Coast Guard has suspended the active search off East Maui Sunday for a missing medical response aircraft and the three crew members aboard. “Working with US Coast Guard assets, the Hawaiʻi Wing Civil Air Patrol and the Coast Guard Auxiliary, our team conducted a total of 28 searches, over the course of 67 hours, covering over 4,732 square nautical miles,” said Jennifer Conklin, the Coast Guard District 14 Search and Rescue Program Manager in an agency press release update. “While it is not an easy decision, we have suspended the active search pending any further new information.”
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Airport Parking Lots Are Full

News from the Hawaii Department of Transportation today is worth noting for visitors and residents who want to park at our island airports. And, a common arrival trick we’ve used ourselves may no longer work. This comes as visitors and residents all gear up for the return to holiday Hawaii vacations. Unprecedented demand at the holidays has returned for the first time in several years.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii congressional team calls for independent probe into Red Hill toxic spill

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s congressional delegation is calling for an independent investigation into the toxic foam leak at the Navy’s Red Hill facility. An estimated 1,300 gallons of toxic firefighting foam spilled on Nov. 29, prompting emergency clean up efforts and concerns of groundwater contamination by so-called “forever chemicals.”
KITV.com

'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Cleanup underway after strong winter storm leaves behind a big mess

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighborhoods statewide were cleaning up after a strong winter storm pummeled the island chain, downing trees, flooding roads and cutting power to thousands. Maui appeared to be hardest hit by the storm. Downed trees and strong winds also led to widespread power outages on Maui — at...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Severe weather triggered hundreds of flight delays, dozens of cancellations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A winter storm that moved over the state meant a big headache for travelers in the islands. According to Flight Aware, there were more than 400 delays at the major airlines and two dozen cancellations at Hawaii’s airport. At Kahului airport on Sunday night, Hawaiian Airlines...
hawaiinewsnow.com

LIST: Storm damage closes city facilities, pool

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews are beginning to clean up after a winter storm barreled over the state. The city said it got about 38 calls for downed trees or branches. Here’s a look at other storm-related impacts and closures:. Heavy rains have closed Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional...
mauinow.com

Maui after the storm: Path of debris, uprooted trees, power outages and flooding

Neighborhoods across Maui are cleaning up a path of debris left by a vigorous cold front that passed through the state on Monday. The storm left portions of South Kīhei Road covered in mud, uprooted trees in Maui Lani and South Maui, and knocked out power to an estimated 12,000 customers on the Valley Isle. It also resulted in hazardous traveling conditions along the Hāna Highway, and caused some flights to be diverted because of poor visibility.
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Dec. 20, 2022)

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Dust off those skates! After a 2-year closure, Ice Palace is reopening. After two years of being closed, Hawaii’s only ice skating rink is reopening its doors just in time for the holidays. Cleanup efforts underway after torrential rain, strong...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hail seen in several areas as threat of severe thunderstorms continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning that hail and damaging winds are possible as thundershowers move onshore through the afternoon. Hail has been reported in several areas, including on Oahu, Lanai and Hawaii Island. There were no immediate reports of damage. A severe thunderstorm watch remains up for Maui and...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Latest on air medical transport crash off Maui

“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department. He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August. In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster...
