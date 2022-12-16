Read full article on original website
Wallace
4d ago
Has Anyone reached out to Adventures with Purpose? They have a small boat with Sonar and They have helped to find and solve several Missing Persons cases.I believe that They are out of Portland.
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING: Endangered individual with dementia
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:44 p.m. The man has been found, according to YPD. The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing endangered individual. The missing adult man has dementia and was last seen around 72nd Ave and Nob Hill Boulevard, according to YPD. Anyone...
nbcrightnow.com
Car v. tree crash kills one in Yakima; driver in custody
YAKIMA, Wash. - One woman is dead and another is injured after a car crashed into a tree around 5:15 a.m. December 19 in the 300 block of E Lincoln Ave., according to the Yakima Police Department. The two women were passengers in a Subaru Impreza that drove off the...
FOX 11 and 41
Firefighters respond to laundromat fire in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Sunnyside Fire Department and Yakima County Fire District #5 are responding to a laundromat fire in Sunnyside, according to Fire District #5. The fire is located at the South of 1st St. and Lincoln Ave. Officials are asking the public to...
kpq.com
Police Bring Down Ring of Fentanyl Dealers in NCW
Local law enforcement officials have taken down the final players in a drug trafficking ring they say was responsible for distributing a large amount of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine throughout North Central Washington. The organization was comprised of five men who all have lengthy criminal histories with the distribution of...
kpq.com
Crash On SR 28 Investigated As Vehicular Assault
A head-on crash State Route 28 south of Rock Island Monday afternoon is being investigated as a Vehicular Assault. A 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by 22-year-old Gasper Torreslino was westbound when it crossed the center line and hit a 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by 38-year-old James Anderson of Medical Lake.
ifiberone.com
Authorities fight to stop fentanyl from consuming Wenatchee Valley with arrest of local man dealing pills out of hotel room
WENATCHEE - Two fentanyl dealers now find themselves behind bars after a second fentanyl-related bust was made over the span of seven days in the Wenatchee Valley. On Friday, Dec. 16, detectives with the Columbia River Drug Task Force investigated an area of the Red Lion Hotel in Wenatchee where it was found that fentanyl pills were being dealt out of one of the hotel rooms.
kpq.com
Fire Damages Wenatchee Home
Fire damaged a residence in Wenatchee Monday night. Spokesperson Kay McKellar says the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to the blaze just after 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Miller Street. "The fire was coming from a basement inside the house. There were five occupants inside the home...
nbcrightnow.com
Semi crash blocking I-82 near Yakima Avenue
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 5:23 p.m. I-82 is back open, though travelers may experience delays. The right lane has been reopened, but the left is still closed. DECEMBER 19, 2022 2:02 p.m. A crash involving two semi trucks is currently blocking both eastbound lanes of I-82 and Yakima Avenue. According to...
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee man again resentenced to life in prison in 1994 murder
WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man convicted in a 1994 murder was resentenced last week to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Michael Randall Lauderdale was 19 when he killed 21-year-old Jeremy Wood with a baseball bat on Number 2 Canyon Road near Wenatchee. Lauderdale was found guilty in 1995 of aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.
FOX 11 and 41
Two men from Pasco and West Richland become friends through Christmas light displays
TRI-CITIES, Wash. – Two men have developed a friendship over a common light display in their front yards during the holiday season. Harold Odahlen and David Bergmann have become close friends after Odahlen took an interest in Bergmann’s ‘Mega Tree.’. “I just drove by his house last...
KIMA TV
County Commissioners looking to replace Sheriff's office
YAKIMA COUNTY-- County Commissioners are looking into replacing the building that currently houses the Yakima County Sheriff's Department. In their legislative priorities for 2023, commissioners are requesting $2 million dollars from the state to design a new law enforcement facility. This project would combine emergency response facilities into one building...
Christmas Lights in Yakima, Washington. Which Lights Display Won?
Light Up Yakima 2022 - Winner of a $500 VISA Gift Card. We have a winner in the Light Up Yakima contest for 2022. Actually, we have many winners, as everyone who entered is a winner in our book. Everyone gave it their all and their own unique touch on very festive holiday lights displays.
610KONA
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima
Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes reopen following Tuesday’s snowy conditions
Many roadways have reopened after Tuesday’s snow caused some traffic troubles, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. I-90 was closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg due to winter conditions for much of the day Tuesday. WSDOT said it would be an “extended closure” as crews faced numerous challenges including blizzard-like conditions and having a limited number of tow trucks.
New Yakima Valley VA Clinic has double the space for veterans’ care
UNION GAP, Wash. — Veterans in the Yakima Valley may have an easier time accessing medical care with the opening of a new VA clinic in Union Gap. Crews broke ground on the Yakima Valley VA Clinic in October 2021 and now, after more than a year of construction work, they were able to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
Yakima River Canyon rated one of the best winter fishing spots in the U.S.
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima River Canyon is being featured as one of the top nine winter fishing destinations in the United States for 2023. That doesn’t come as a surprise to Red’s Fly Shop managing partner Steve Joyce, who’s been a fly fishing guide for more than 25 years. He said that’s because the Yakima River is one...
FOX 11 and 41
MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their...
WB I-90 at Ellensburg on Snoqualmie Pass reopens following crash
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — If you drove westbound on Snoqualmie Pass, you might have seen experienced long delays in the area. WSDOT said WB I-90 was closed at Ellensburg because a semi-truck crashed and it is fully blocking the road. The road has since reopened. A detour was available via US 97 to SR 970. WSDOT says chains are required...
FOX 11 and 41
Downtown Yakima businesses awarded in Winter Wonderland contest
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) awarded businesses in the downtown Yakima area for holiday decoration and spirit in the Winter Wonderland Awards, according to a press release from the association. The competition was announced by DAY on December 3, showcasing the same three categories from...
FOX 11 and 41
I-90 Westbound closed near Ellensburg after semi crash
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The westbound lanes of I-90 at Ellensburg are closed after a semi crash blocking the lanes. Chains are required for the eastbound lanes at North Bend. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
