Wallace
4d ago

Has Anyone reached out to Adventures with Purpose? They have a small boat with Sonar and They have helped to find and solve several Missing Persons cases.I believe that They are out of Portland.

nbcrightnow.com

MISSING: Endangered individual with dementia

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:44 p.m. The man has been found, according to YPD. The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing endangered individual. The missing adult man has dementia and was last seen around 72nd Ave and Nob Hill Boulevard, according to YPD. Anyone...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car v. tree crash kills one in Yakima; driver in custody

YAKIMA, Wash. - One woman is dead and another is injured after a car crashed into a tree around 5:15 a.m. December 19 in the 300 block of E Lincoln Ave., according to the Yakima Police Department. The two women were passengers in a Subaru Impreza that drove off the...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Firefighters respond to laundromat fire in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Sunnyside Fire Department and Yakima County Fire District #5 are responding to a laundromat fire in Sunnyside, according to Fire District #5. The fire is located at the South of 1st St. and Lincoln Ave. Officials are asking the public to...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
kpq.com

Police Bring Down Ring of Fentanyl Dealers in NCW

Local law enforcement officials have taken down the final players in a drug trafficking ring they say was responsible for distributing a large amount of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine throughout North Central Washington. The organization was comprised of five men who all have lengthy criminal histories with the distribution of...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Crash On SR 28 Investigated As Vehicular Assault

A head-on crash State Route 28 south of Rock Island Monday afternoon is being investigated as a Vehicular Assault. A 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by 22-year-old Gasper Torreslino was westbound when it crossed the center line and hit a 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by 38-year-old James Anderson of Medical Lake.
ROCK ISLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Authorities fight to stop fentanyl from consuming Wenatchee Valley with arrest of local man dealing pills out of hotel room

WENATCHEE - Two fentanyl dealers now find themselves behind bars after a second fentanyl-related bust was made over the span of seven days in the Wenatchee Valley. On Friday, Dec. 16, detectives with the Columbia River Drug Task Force investigated an area of the Red Lion Hotel in Wenatchee where it was found that fentanyl pills were being dealt out of one of the hotel rooms.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Fire Damages Wenatchee Home

Fire damaged a residence in Wenatchee Monday night. Spokesperson Kay McKellar says the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to the blaze just after 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Miller Street. "The fire was coming from a basement inside the house. There were five occupants inside the home...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Semi crash blocking I-82 near Yakima Avenue

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 5:23 p.m. I-82 is back open, though travelers may experience delays. The right lane has been reopened, but the left is still closed. DECEMBER 19, 2022 2:02 p.m. A crash involving two semi trucks is currently blocking both eastbound lanes of I-82 and Yakima Avenue. According to...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Wenatchee man again resentenced to life in prison in 1994 murder

WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man convicted in a 1994 murder was resentenced last week to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Michael Randall Lauderdale was 19 when he killed 21-year-old Jeremy Wood with a baseball bat on Number 2 Canyon Road near Wenatchee. Lauderdale was found guilty in 1995 of aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.
WENATCHEE, WA
KIMA TV

County Commissioners looking to replace Sheriff's office

YAKIMA COUNTY-- County Commissioners are looking into replacing the building that currently houses the Yakima County Sheriff's Department. In their legislative priorities for 2023, commissioners are requesting $2 million dollars from the state to design a new law enforcement facility. This project would combine emergency response facilities into one building...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
610KONA

Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima

Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
KENNEWICK, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Snoqualmie, Stevens passes reopen following Tuesday’s snowy conditions

Many roadways have reopened after Tuesday’s snow caused some traffic troubles, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. I-90 was closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg due to winter conditions for much of the day Tuesday. WSDOT said it would be an “extended closure” as crews faced numerous challenges including blizzard-like conditions and having a limited number of tow trucks.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Downtown Yakima businesses awarded in Winter Wonderland contest

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) awarded businesses in the downtown Yakima area for holiday decoration and spirit in the Winter Wonderland Awards, according to a press release from the association. The competition was announced by DAY on December 3, showcasing the same three categories from...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

I-90 Westbound closed near Ellensburg after semi crash

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The westbound lanes of I-90 at Ellensburg are closed after a semi crash blocking the lanes. Chains are required for the eastbound lanes at North Bend. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
ELLENSBURG, WA
