ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Wells Fargo Agrees to $3.7 Billion Settlement With CFPB Over Consumer Abuses

Wells Fargo agreed to a $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over customer abuses tied to mortgages, auto loans and overdraft fees, the regulator said Tuesday. The bank was ordered to pay a $1.7 billion civil penalty and "more than $2 billion in redress to consumers," the...
NBC New York

Millionaires Plan to Cut Their Holiday Spending Due to Inflation

American millionaires are trimming their holiday spending and becoming more budget-conscious as a result of inflation. Millennial millionaires are the most likely to cut back, with 100% saying they plan to spend less. Millionaires are split when it comes to inflation-driven changes in their investment portfolio. American millionaires are trimming...
NBC New York

Bank of Japan Shocks Global Markets With Bond Yield Shift

The Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by tweaking its yield curve control policy to allow the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target. In its policy statement, the BOJ said the move is intended to "improve market...
NBC New York

Auto Executives Are Less Confident in EV Adoption Than They Were a Year Ago

DETROIT — Global automotive executives are less confident about the rate of adoption of electric vehicles than they were a year ago amid supply chain problems and rising economic concerns, according to a survey released Tuesday. Of the more than 900 automotive executives who took part in the annual...
OHIO STATE
NBC New York

Worker Productivity Is Falling at the Fastest Rate in Four Decades

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff recently complained in a Slack message that new employees at the tech giant are not as productive as he expects, and he can't figure out why. The problem is not isolated to Benioff's company.: 2022 is the first year since 1983 when there's been three straight quarters of year-over-year drops in average productivity per worker.
NBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Disney, Tesla, Mesa Air and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Monday:. Disney — Disney fell 4.77% after its film, "Avatar: The Way of the Water" fell short of box office expectations. The highly-anticipated movie brought in $134 million, less than the $175 million expected by analysts and under the $135 million to $150 million range Disney had forecast.
NBC New York

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Stock markets are on a two-week losing streak. Twitter tells Elon Musk to step down. "Avatar: The Way of Water" opens at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Holiday blues. U.S. stock markets are on their first...
NBC New York

Stock Futures Are Flat to Start the Week

Stock futures were choppy Monday after the major averages posted their second straight week of losses for the first time since September as investors weighed recession fears. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 9 points, or 0.01%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.03% and 0.09%, respectively.

Comments / 0

Community Policy