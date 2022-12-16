Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Wells Fargo Agrees to $3.7 Billion Settlement With CFPB Over Consumer Abuses
Wells Fargo agreed to a $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over customer abuses tied to mortgages, auto loans and overdraft fees, the regulator said Tuesday. The bank was ordered to pay a $1.7 billion civil penalty and "more than $2 billion in redress to consumers," the...
NBC New York
Millionaires Plan to Cut Their Holiday Spending Due to Inflation
American millionaires are trimming their holiday spending and becoming more budget-conscious as a result of inflation. Millennial millionaires are the most likely to cut back, with 100% saying they plan to spend less. Millionaires are split when it comes to inflation-driven changes in their investment portfolio. American millionaires are trimming...
NBC New York
Bank of Japan Shocks Global Markets With Bond Yield Shift
The Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by tweaking its yield curve control policy to allow the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target. In its policy statement, the BOJ said the move is intended to "improve market...
NBC New York
Auto Executives Are Less Confident in EV Adoption Than They Were a Year Ago
DETROIT — Global automotive executives are less confident about the rate of adoption of electric vehicles than they were a year ago amid supply chain problems and rising economic concerns, according to a survey released Tuesday. Of the more than 900 automotive executives who took part in the annual...
NBC New York
Worker Productivity Is Falling at the Fastest Rate in Four Decades
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff recently complained in a Slack message that new employees at the tech giant are not as productive as he expects, and he can't figure out why. The problem is not isolated to Benioff's company.: 2022 is the first year since 1983 when there's been three straight quarters of year-over-year drops in average productivity per worker.
S&P 500 closes slightly higher after four-day sell off
Dec 20 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed slightly higher on Tuesday after four sessions of declines, but investors fretted about weak holiday shopping and rising bond yields added pressure after the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) surprise tweak of its monetary policy.
NBC New York
How Sam Bankman-Fried Swindled $8 Billion in Customer Money, According to Federal Prosecutors
CNBC pulled together a history of the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, based upon the charges brought this week by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York and in civil suits filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Bankman-Fried's swift fall from...
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Disney, Tesla, Mesa Air and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Monday:. Disney — Disney fell 4.77% after its film, "Avatar: The Way of the Water" fell short of box office expectations. The highly-anticipated movie brought in $134 million, less than the $175 million expected by analysts and under the $135 million to $150 million range Disney had forecast.
NBC New York
The FTX Disaster Has Set Back Crypto by ‘Years' — Here Are 3 Ways It Could Reshape the Industry
The collapse of FTX, once a $32 billion crypto exchange, has shattered investor confidence in cryptocurrencies. Louise Abbott, a partner at law firm Keystone Law, told CNBC the exchange's demise is "devastating for investors." The disaster has set back adoption of crypto assets by "one or two years," according to...
NBC New York
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Stock markets are on a two-week losing streak. Twitter tells Elon Musk to step down. "Avatar: The Way of Water" opens at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Holiday blues. U.S. stock markets are on their first...
NBC New York
Stock Futures Are Flat to Start the Week
Stock futures were choppy Monday after the major averages posted their second straight week of losses for the first time since September as investors weighed recession fears. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 9 points, or 0.01%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.03% and 0.09%, respectively.
