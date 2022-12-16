Saratoga Springs Democratic Party’s Disinformation Campaign and Attack on Their Own Elected Commissioners

Read full article on original website
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Shooting at Walmart in New York StateBryan DijkhuizenQueensbury, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Kim and Montagnino Throw Their Fellow Democratic Colleagues and the City Under The Bus
At yet another special Saratoga Springs City Council meeting, this one held on Friday afternoon, December 16, the law firm of E. Stewart Jones, Hackler, Murphy was hired to appeal the restraining order against the city growing out of the press conference Mayor Ron Kim, and Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino held regarding the shoot out on Broadway the weekend before Thanksgiving. The law firm's partners bill at $400.00 an hour.
New Saratoga Springs downtown advisory committee announced
A new 14-member downtown advisory committee was formed in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday, which includes leaders in both the public and private sector. The committee's first order of business will be to coordinate a third-party audit of all protocols that are currently in place in the city's downtown, as well as to identify ways to enhance communication between the businesses and city's police department.
Albany Dems introduce bill to raise legislative pay before likely special session this week
Albany Democrats introduced legislation late Monday night to raise their own pay by $32,000 per year in a special legislative session expected as soon as Thursday. While state lawmakers will face a $35,000 per year limit on outside income, those changes will not take effect until 2025 compared to the pay bump from $110,000 to $142,000 per year they would get by January 2023 if the bill passes the state Senate and Assembly by the end of 2022. Such a salary increase would make New York legislators the highest paid in the nation ahead of second-place California where lawmakers will make a...
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Senator Griffo talks Governor's proposal to relocate College of Nano-Science and Engineering from SUNY Poly to University at Albany
UTICA- There is a proposal from the Governor's Office that would re-locate the College of Nano-Science and Engineering from SUNY Poly to the University at Albany. Since the idea surfaced, there has been a lot of lash back from leaders throughout the Mohawk Valley. New York State Senator Joe Griffo...
WNYT
Rensselaer County Office Building moves to East Greenbush
EAST GREENBUSH — The new Rensselaer County Office Building is on Route 4 in East Greenbush, right off Exit 8 in the old Rose & Kiernan building. Monday was the first day in the new space. People are still unpacking and settling in. There’s still a lot of construction going on.
Yule on a School! Principal in Saratoga County Goes All-Out to Surprise Kids!
You gotta love the show of Christmas spirit at a local elementary school - literally, above, and way beyond - but totally worth it! See the photos below. "It was not a boring Monday here at South Glens Falls. The children of Tanglewood were having a ball; since The Elf on the Shelf brings joy to all. ⛄🌲" South Glens Falls Central School District.
Corinth affordable housing project awarded $1M grant
The Riverview Apartments at Corinth, which will provide 60 affordable and supportive housing apartments for low-income families and seniors in the Saratoga County town, got a $1 million boost on Monday.
NY health department staffer mocks McLaughlin’s cancer diagnosis
Albany, N.Y. — A state Department of Health employee mocked Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin on Twitter in response to news that the politician was being treated for prostate cancer — then doubled down by seeming to laugh off criticism of her remarks. McLaughlin, 59, a Republican former...
70 Miles An Hour In New York State?
In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
Popular Downtown Albany Rest/Bar for 15 yrs Closing Well-Known Cafe Moving In
A popular restaurant and bar that has been a staple in downtown Albany for fifteen years announced that they would be closing for good. Although this is sad news, there is a neighboring cafe that will move into that space because of the closure. One Restaurant Closes Another Cafe Moves...
theberkshireedge.com
BUSINESS MONDAY: Guido’s Fresh Marketplace—The Next Generation
Like the long-running Star Trek series, the Guido’s enterprise is introducing a new crew—its next generation—along with a new frontier of expanded space, design, and features in its Great Barrington location. The homegrown grocery celebrated 40 years in business in 2019 and has been growing ever since...
Saratoga County seeks volunteers to drive seniors
The Saratoga County Department of Aging and Youth Services is seeking volunteers to drive seniors to and from medical appointments. The county explains they will provide the car, gas, schedule and direction to those who volunteer.
APA approves RV campground on Great Sacandaga Lake
Commissioners question the borders of the Blue Line; discussion included expanding nearby state boat launch and closing beach. The Adirondack Park Agency unanimously approved plans for an RV campground on Great Sacandaga Lake in the town of Mayfield on Thursday, though it brought up jurisdictional questions. Commissioners spent nearly an...
flackbroadcasting.com
Report: SUNY Poly has college of Nano-Science swept underneath their feet to the University at Albany
ONEIDA COUNTY- Local officials are reacting in disgust towards Governor Hochul and her administration after developments have surfaced that SUNY Poly will have its College of Nano-Science swept out from under their feet and moved to the University at Albany. “This is just the latest insult by an administration in...
Neglected dogs taken to Washington County adoption center
Lucky Puppy Dog Rescue in Washington County welcomed 16 surrendered dogs, after responding to a plea for help from a home in Salem, involving over 20 neglected dogs and puppies.
WNYT
Saratoga County hit-and-run case heading to grand jury
A judge has dismissed the indictment against John Lincoln-Lynch – the man accused of a fatal hit-and-run in South Glens Falls, because of errors made by prosecutors. Now the district attorney is back to square one and has to re-present the case to a grand jury. Lincoln-Lynch was offered...
Two Major Accidents on I-84 Prompts Safety Concerns
It was a treacherous week for drivers on I-84. Two major accidents snarled traffic for hours and claimed the life of at least one driver. There is currently an accident investigation of a crash that left a truck driver dead. New York State Police (NYSP) reported that the 69-year-old driver "exited the roadway and crashed into a ditch on the southeast shoulder striking a guide wire, jackknifed and came to rest after hitting a tree." The driver's dog survived the impact.
Otsego County man charged with Strangulation
Last week, an Otsego County man was arrested following the investigation into a domestic incident that took place in March of 2020.
WRGB
Man accused of taking money for construction work, but not doing any work
CAMBRIDGE, NY (WRGB) — A Cambridge man surrendered to authorities, accused of taking money for construction work, but not doing the work, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 30-year-old Craig Reynolds has been charged with grand larceny. According to the sheriff's office, Reynolds entered a contract with the...
Troy woman arraigned in fatal animal cruelty case
A Troy woman was arraigned on a 5-count indictment that alleges she intentionally killed a German Shepherd in August.
