KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public's help gathering information about a weekend shooting that injured one man. On Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at approximately 2:50 pm, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a subject that had been shot on the 1200 block of Tower Hill Rd. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim, Jashon Mitchell (20) of Kinston, N.C., who was suffering from multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Mitchell was transported to ECU Health Center for treatment.

KINSTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO