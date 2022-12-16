Read full article on original website
Related
wcti12.com
Kinston Police Department investigating weekend shooting
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public's help gathering information about a weekend shooting that injured one man. On Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at approximately 2:50 pm, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a subject that had been shot on the 1200 block of Tower Hill Rd. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim, Jashon Mitchell (20) of Kinston, N.C., who was suffering from multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Mitchell was transported to ECU Health Center for treatment.
neusenews.com
KPD seeking information in weekend shooting
WITN
Man arrested after deadly shooting in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting over the weekend in Edgecombe County. Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Jones was arrested Sunday after deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 40 block of Daisey Carney Road in Tarboro.
WITN
Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro
Goldsboro, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police say two people are dead, including the gunman, following a shooting at Riddle and Brantley law firm in Goldsboro. Police say at approximately 4:14 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the law office at 601 N. Spence Ave. When officers arrived,...
WRAL
Man charged with voluntary manslaughter after Edgecombe County death
PINETOPS, N.C. — The Edgecombe Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a homicide Sunday. Deputies responded to reports of a person shot at Daisey Carney Road in Tarboro. Deputies said once on scene they found a person dead. Deputies said Michael Jones was also on scene and taken into...
wcti12.com
ENC woman arrested, charged with possession of fentanyl, Oxycodone
CHOCOWINITY, Beaufort County — A Chocowinity woman was arrested on multiple illegal drug charges by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office's Drug Unit. Alligood was jailed in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
wcti12.com
Police looking for person of interest in fraud from Jacksonville Taco Bell
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for help identifying a person of interest in a fraud case from the Taco Bell at 2095 N. Marine Blvd. in Jacksonville. The man is described as a Hispanic man, roughly 5'8" tall and 210 pounds. Police said he...
WITN
Pitt County sheriff’s office looking for missing juvenile
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says it needs help locating a missing 15-year-old. Mahogany Miller was last seen Thursday, December 15, in Greenville. She is believed to have run away. Deputies describe Miller as 5′2″, 120 pounds, and she has red hair. If...
WITN
Craven County business owner faces felony drug charges
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County business owner is facing felony drug charges. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 17 Highway near Wildlife Road. In the car they found cocaine, meth, & drug paraphernalia. After further investigation, they searched...
WRAL
Police identify attorney killed in Goldsboro law firm shooting
Attorney Patrick White died in a shooting at the Goldsboro Riddle & Brantley law firm on Monday. White was 42 years old. Attorney Patrick White died in a shooting at the Goldsboro Riddle & Brantley law firm on Monday. White was 42 years old. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Keith BakerWeb Editor:...
2 women wanted in dine-and-dash at Applebee’s in Rocky Mount, police say
Rocky Mount police said the women were eating at Applebee's at 1120 N Wesleyan Blvd.
WRAL Investigates Exclusive: High speed chase, arrest raises questions about use of force
WILSON COUNTY, N.C. — Following a tip, WRAL Investigates obtained dash camera videos from several North Carolina State Highway Patrol cruisers following a high-speed chase and high-intensity arrest back in October. The tipster questioned the use of force by troopers once the driver’s vehicle came to crashing stop.
wcti12.com
One dead after Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one person dead. According to a release from the department, at approximately 10:51 PM on Sunday, December 18 2022, officers of the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a call at 200 White Oak St. in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures on Kalani Joseph Keoho. Keoho was subsequently transported to US Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune by Onslow County Emergency Medical Services where he was later pronounced dead.
wcti12.com
New K9 officer joins Craven County Sheriff's Office
NEW BERN, Craven County — The Craven County Sheriff's Office has its newest K9 officer. His name is Echo and he is a 1-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd. Echo is assigned to Deputy McCaw since K9 Nibbles retired. Echo is trained in narcotics detection, tracking and criminal apprehension. He is the...
WITN
Tarboro man charged with four robberies in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a rash of armed robberies have been solved in one Eastern Carolina city. Antwane Smith, of Tarboro, has been charged with four armed robberies in Rocky Mount that have taken place since late November. Rocky Mount police say tips, along with criminal intelligence,...
4 sought after theft at North Carolina Ulta Beauty store, police say
Rocky Mount police released the photos on this week after a theft from Ulta Beauty at 1472 Jeffreys Road.
Farmville man charged with attempted first-degree murder
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Farmville man has been charged in connection to a shooting that injured two people at a party in November. Zion McMillan, 20, has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police said they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, to a report of […]
FOX Carolina
Greenville teen who ran away returned home by police
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a teen who ran away from home overnight on Monday has been found. 15-year-old Jayden Wooten ran away around 1 a.m. and left his phone at home, according to the department. On Tuesday, police said Wotten was found unharmed and...
