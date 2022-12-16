ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Comments / 1

Related
wcti12.com

Kinston Police Department investigating weekend shooting

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public's help gathering information about a weekend shooting that injured one man. On Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at approximately 2:50 pm, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a subject that had been shot on the 1200 block of Tower Hill Rd. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim, Jashon Mitchell (20) of Kinston, N.C., who was suffering from multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Mitchell was transported to ECU Health Center for treatment.
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

KPD seeking information in weekend shooting

On Saturday, December 17th, 2022, at approximately 2:50pm, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a subject that had been shot on the 1200 block of Tower Hill Rd. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim, Jashon Mitchell (20) of Kinston, N.C., who was suffering from multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Mitchell was transported to ECU Health Center for treatment.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Man arrested after deadly shooting in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting over the weekend in Edgecombe County. Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Jones was arrested Sunday after deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 40 block of Daisey Carney Road in Tarboro.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro

Goldsboro, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police say two people are dead, including the gunman, following a shooting at Riddle and Brantley law firm in Goldsboro. Police say at approximately 4:14 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the law office at 601 N. Spence Ave. When officers arrived,...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Pitt County sheriff’s office looking for missing juvenile

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says it needs help locating a missing 15-year-old. Mahogany Miller was last seen Thursday, December 15, in Greenville. She is believed to have run away. Deputies describe Miller as 5′2″, 120 pounds, and she has red hair. If...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Craven County business owner faces felony drug charges

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County business owner is facing felony drug charges. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 17 Highway near Wildlife Road. In the car they found cocaine, meth, & drug paraphernalia. After further investigation, they searched...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Police identify attorney killed in Goldsboro law firm shooting

Attorney Patrick White died in a shooting at the Goldsboro Riddle & Brantley law firm on Monday. White was 42 years old. Attorney Patrick White died in a shooting at the Goldsboro Riddle & Brantley law firm on Monday. White was 42 years old. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Keith BakerWeb Editor:...
GOLDSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

One dead after Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one person dead. According to a release from the department, at approximately 10:51 PM on Sunday, December 18 2022, officers of the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a call at 200 White Oak St. in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures on Kalani Joseph Keoho. Keoho was subsequently transported to US Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune by Onslow County Emergency Medical Services where he was later pronounced dead.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Vanceboro business owner facing felony drug charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro business owner is facing felony drug charges. Clayton Wright Sr., the owner of C & D Canvas, has been charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed in Craven County under a $1 million bond. […]
VANCEBORO, NC
wcti12.com

New K9 officer joins Craven County Sheriff's Office

NEW BERN, Craven County — The Craven County Sheriff's Office has its newest K9 officer. His name is Echo and he is a 1-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd. Echo is assigned to Deputy McCaw since K9 Nibbles retired. Echo is trained in narcotics detection, tracking and criminal apprehension. He is the...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Tarboro man charged with four robberies in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a rash of armed robberies have been solved in one Eastern Carolina city. Antwane Smith, of Tarboro, has been charged with four armed robberies in Rocky Mount that have taken place since late November. Rocky Mount police say tips, along with criminal intelligence,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Farmville man charged with attempted first-degree murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Farmville man has been charged in connection to a shooting that injured two people at a party in November. Zion McMillan, 20, has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police said they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, to a report of […]
FARMVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville teen who ran away returned home by police

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a teen who ran away from home overnight on Monday has been found. 15-year-old Jayden Wooten ran away around 1 a.m. and left his phone at home, according to the department. On Tuesday, police said Wotten was found unharmed and...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy