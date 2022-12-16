Read full article on original website
Boston murder suspect found hanging by his underwear after attempting to escape police out 12th floor window
Boston police allege that a man tried to jump out of an apartment window when police arrived and discovered a dead body in the unit on Sunday night.
Woman snorkeling in Hawaii likely eaten by 'aggressive' shark with 'something red' around gills: officials
Investigators say they have determined what happened to a woman who went missing off the south shore of Maui while snorkeling with her husband earlier this month.
Robert De Niro's NYC townhouse burglarized while actor, daughter inside, report says
A reported repeat offender was allegedly caught trying to use actor Robert De Niro’s iPad and "stealing Christmas presents" after breaking into his Upper East Side home.
TODAY.com
One mom’s ‘home for the holidays’ food plan is going viral — and it’s a masterpiece in organization
For many of us, the week before Christmas is a time to place other concerns on the back burner and to shift focus to the people in our lives who really matter. Celebrating the holidays looks different for everyone, and for one Midwestern family, Christmas gatherings are deliciously and marvelously collated.
Father-daughter duo’s twist on wedding dance goes viral
An Ohio woman’s father-daughter dance at her wedding has gone viral on TikTok for its unusual twist.
Parents build Blockbuster store at home for autistic son after local branch closes down
Parents make sacrifices and great compromises for the happiness of their children. They will pretty much do anything to just see a smile on their child's face. To avoid their son getting distraught over their neighborhood Blockbuster video store shutting down, a couple constructed their own mini-store inside their house, reports The Independent. Javier Zuniga, 19, posted images of his parents surprising his brother Hector Andres Zuniga with their new in-home Blockbuster store on Twitter. Hector Andres lives with his family in south Texas.
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Ex-NBA great Amar'e Stoudemire breaks silence on arrest: 'I could never see myself assaulting any person'
Former NBA superstar Amar’e Stoudemire spoke out Sunday night about his arrest on a misdemeanor battery charge in Florida allegedly in an incident involving his daughter.
Las Vegas toddler sisters killed after aunt allegedly drunkenly plows into tree with girls' mom in front seat
Two sisters, ages 2 and 3, were killed in an alleged drunk driving crash in North Las Vegas, and now their aunt, who was behind the wheel, and mom are facing charges.
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
Florida teen allegedly stabbed, beat mother with frying pan over keeping his room clean
A Florida teenager severely beat this mother after she kept telling him to clean his room, authorities said.
Philadelphia toddler triplets lose father and mother days before Christmas in murder-suicide
Law enforcement sources told FOX 29 Philadelphia “there was lots of domestic trouble” with the 2-year-old triplets' parents, who now have lost both their mother and father.
Top Dem and GOP lawmakers sound off on SCOTUS blocking Biden's immigration moves: 'Nightmare at our border'
Democrat and GOP politicians say Title 42, a COVID-era policy implemented under Trump to expel illegal immigrants, stops a nightmarish border situation from worsening
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
49ers rookies hit with an outrageous dinner bill, Arik Armstead insists it was a 'prank'
The San Francisco 49ers rookies were stunned when the bill from their dinner came out but linebacker Arik Armstead assure fans it was all just a "prank."
"Can I have a towel?" Lost neighborhood boy found when he got chilly in neighbor's pool, didn't want to walk home wet
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid I lived next-door to a family who had an above ground pool. It was nothing fancy, maybe about twenty feet around with a little metal deck attached to the side that, as I look back, was way more rickety than I would have appreciated in adulthood.
Atlanta teens dead after social media argument leads to shootout: police
Two teens were killed Saturday evening in a shooting between two groups in southwest Atlanta that also left others injured, police said.
Jackson State tight end deals with 'racist attacks,' other vitriol after dropping TD pass: reports
Jackson State tight end Hayden Hagler, who is White, was reportedly the subject of "racist attacks" and other vitriol after dropping a touchdown pass on Saturday.
Chicago suspect wanted after shooting teen in face on CTA Red Line train, police say
Chicago police are searching for a suspect who shot a teen in an ear and an eye while aboard a CTA Red Line train in the city's Chinatown neighborhood early Sunday.
Two men sold 120,000 fake oxycodone laced with fentanyl through dark web, encrypted messaging apps
Two men were indicted for allegedly using the dark web to sell more than 120,000 fake oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to thousands of customers across the country.
