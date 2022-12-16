ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenview, IL

Upworthy

Parents build Blockbuster store at home for autistic son after local branch closes down

Parents make sacrifices and great compromises for the happiness of their children. They will pretty much do anything to just see a smile on their child's face. To avoid their son getting distraught over their neighborhood Blockbuster video store shutting down, a couple constructed their own mini-store inside their house, reports The Independent. Javier Zuniga, 19, posted images of his parents surprising his brother Hector Andres Zuniga with their new in-home Blockbuster store on Twitter. Hector Andres lives with his family in south Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Mary Duncan

“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Tyla

Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top

A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Mary Duncan

"Can I have a towel?" Lost neighborhood boy found when he got chilly in neighbor's pool, didn't want to walk home wet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid I lived next-door to a family who had an above ground pool. It was nothing fancy, maybe about twenty feet around with a little metal deck attached to the side that, as I look back, was way more rickety than I would have appreciated in adulthood.
