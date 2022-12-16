Read full article on original website
Spring Garden, Bremen girls advance to Cherokee Invitational championship
CEDAR BLUFF – Ace Austin led three Spring Garden girls in double figures with 16 points in the Lady Panthers’ 69-28 blowout of Cherokee County in the Alabama ONE Cherokee Invitational on Monday. Chloe Rule collected 13 points for the Lady Panthers. Libby Brown tossed in 12 points....
Alabama ONE Cherokee Boys Basketball Invitational Saturday Roundup
CEDAR BLUFF – Jack Amos and Landon Caldwell both netted 12 points to lead the Cherokee County Warriors past Handley 50-46 in the Alabama ONE Cherokee Invitational on Saturday. Jaden Wilson added 11 points for the Warriors. Jacob Cornejo finished with eight points. Cannon Kyles led Handley with 12...
ASWA Announces All-State Honors
DEKALB AND JACKSON COUNTY, Ala.--The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) released its 2022 All-State football teams on Sunday, December 18. DeKalb and Jackson County teams had 15 players that were selected for the honors. The finalists for back and lineman of the year awards are tentatively planned for release on...
Sports Column: Friday night lights have been turned off
Football season officially ended in the Shelby County area when the Thompson Warriors returned home with their latest 7A Football State Championship trophy. As bitter-sweet as it might be, my favorite time of year has now fallen upon us, basketball season is here. There is something so special about basketball...
Death of Miss Alabama 2000 Jana Sanderson McEachern ‘a deep loss,’ Deidre Downs Gunn says
Tributes poured in over the weekend following the death of Miss Alabama 2000 Jana Sanderson McEachern. The former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant died Thursday at age 43. Her funeral will take place today in Glencoe, in Etowah County. Her cause of death...
Miss Alabama 2000 pageant winner dies at 43
Jana Sanderson McEachern, a former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant, has died at age 43, according to multiple online sources. McEachern won the Miss Alabama 2000 pageant as Jana Sanderson while a student at Samford University, where she graduated with a degree in communications.
Miss Alabama 2000, Miss America top 10 finalist Jana Sanderson McEachern dies at 43
Jana Sanderson McEachern, Miss Alabama 2000 and a top 10 finalist in the Miss America pageant, died Friday in Gadsden. She was 43. McEachern died of cancer, according to a Facebook post by J&D Farms, a wedding venue in Southside which she co-founded. A graduate of Glencoe High School, McEachern...
One Shaken Up in County Road 22 Wreck Tuesday Morning
One person was “shaken up” in a single vehicle accident in Cherokee County shortly before 9:30 Tuesday morning. The driver, identified as a resident of Georgia, apparently lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of County Roads 22 and 556 at Mud Creek, then veered off the roadway, struck a culvert and landed in the water.
Alabama man dead after head-on collision with semi-truck
An Alabama man was killed Saturday when his car crashed head-on with a semi-truck on a state highway, officials said. Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre, Alabama.
Viral photos of unsanitary conditions not from Birmingham McDonald’s
The photos, posted by a Gadsden resident and shared over 15,000 times on Facebook alone, are the same pictures shared thousands of times in Illinois, Florida, North Carolina, and other states, all allegedly showing different restaurant locations.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, December 20th
Elizabeth Brogdon. age 37of Piedmont – GJI/Murder;. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently there are 87 inmates housed in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Centre Man Driving Truck Involved In Fatal Crash
Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed Saturday, when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided head on with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre. Apparently the driver of the truck was not injured in the crash and his name was not released by Alabama State Troopers investigating the accident.
34 Arrested During Month of November on Drug Related Charges in DeKalb County
FORT PAYNE, Ala. – During the month of November, Dekalb County Deputies, Narcotics Agents, Criminal Investigation Unit, Officers with Sylvania, Henagar and the Fire Marshall charge 34 with drug related charges. On Tuesday, November 1st, DeKalb County Deputies went to a residence on County Road 155 in Higdon to...
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred
Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
Christmas Bike & Toy Giveaway for Needy Children Set for This Saturday (December 24th) in Leesburg
FREE toys and stuffed animals, along with refurbished bicycles, scooters, and push toys, – and the list goes on – will be available this Saturday (December 24th) on a first come, first served basis at Cherokee Storage in Leesburg. This Christmas giveaway is an annual event, sponsored by...
34-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning has left a Eastaboga man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, NaDaniel Henderson, 34, was injured when his Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway, hit an embankment and flipped over. The crash occurred on Alabama 21 near the 205 mile-marker, approximately two […]
Centre City Hall Closed Friday and Monday / Garbage Routes on Regular Schedule
The City of Centre has informed WEIS Radio News that City Hall will be closed both Friday and Monday (December 23rd and 26th) in observance of the Christmas Holiday / Garbage Routes WILL be on regular schedule.
Police Identify man killed in Madison County Wreck
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified the man killed in a deadly U.S Highway 72 wreck Friday.
Domestic Argument Ends with One Dead in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On December 18, 2022, at approximately 3:45 am, officers from the Anniston Police Department were dispatched to the 4500 block of Sprague Avenue for a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrival officers located a male, later identified as Jacoby D. White, 24, of Anniston, suffering from a gunshot wound. Anniston fire department medics attempted to provided life saving techniques, but Mr. White succumbed to his injuries in route to the hospital.
UPDATE: Kellyton plane crash kills Georgia man
A small plane that crashed Tuesday has claimed the life of a Georgia man. Joshua Allen Davis, 38, was pronounced dead Tuesday following an early morning crash, according to Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox. The crash occurred on Tankersley Road, just off of Highway 63 at approximately 9:30 a.m. when...
