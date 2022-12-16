ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, AL

weisradio.com

Alabama ONE Cherokee Boys Basketball Invitational Saturday Roundup

CEDAR BLUFF – Jack Amos and Landon Caldwell both netted 12 points to lead the Cherokee County Warriors past Handley 50-46 in the Alabama ONE Cherokee Invitational on Saturday. Jaden Wilson added 11 points for the Warriors. Jacob Cornejo finished with eight points. Cannon Kyles led Handley with 12...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
southerntorch.com

ASWA Announces All-State Honors

DEKALB AND JACKSON COUNTY, Ala.--The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) released its 2022 All-State football teams on Sunday, December 18. DeKalb and Jackson County teams had 15 players that were selected for the honors. The finalists for back and lineman of the year awards are tentatively planned for release on...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Sports Column: Friday night lights have been turned off

Football season officially ended in the Shelby County area when the Thompson Warriors returned home with their latest 7A Football State Championship trophy. As bitter-sweet as it might be, my favorite time of year has now fallen upon us, basketball season is here. There is something so special about basketball...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Miss Alabama 2000 pageant winner dies at 43

Jana Sanderson McEachern, a former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant, has died at age 43, according to multiple online sources. McEachern won the Miss Alabama 2000 pageant as Jana Sanderson while a student at Samford University, where she graduated with a degree in communications.
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

One Shaken Up in County Road 22 Wreck Tuesday Morning

One person was “shaken up” in a single vehicle accident in Cherokee County shortly before 9:30 Tuesday morning. The driver, identified as a resident of Georgia, apparently lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of County Roads 22 and 556 at Mud Creek, then veered off the roadway, struck a culvert and landed in the water.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man dead after head-on collision with semi-truck

An Alabama man was killed Saturday when his car crashed head-on with a semi-truck on a state highway, officials said. Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre, Alabama.
LINEVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

D_FoodVendor

3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred

Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

34-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning has left a Eastaboga man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, NaDaniel Henderson, 34, was injured when his Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway, hit an embankment and flipped over. The crash occurred on Alabama 21 near the 205 mile-marker, approximately two […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Domestic Argument Ends with One Dead in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On December 18, 2022, at approximately 3:45 am, officers from the Anniston Police Department were dispatched to the 4500 block of Sprague Avenue for a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrival officers located a male, later identified as Jacoby D. White, 24, of Anniston, suffering from a gunshot wound. Anniston fire department medics attempted to provided life saving techniques, but Mr. White succumbed to his injuries in route to the hospital.
ANNISTON, AL
etxview.com

UPDATE: Kellyton plane crash kills Georgia man

A small plane that crashed Tuesday has claimed the life of a Georgia man. Joshua Allen Davis, 38, was pronounced dead Tuesday following an early morning crash, according to Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox. The crash occurred on Tankersley Road, just off of Highway 63 at approximately 9:30 a.m. when...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL

