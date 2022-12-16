Read full article on original website
delaware.gov
Governor John Carney Elected 2023 National President of The Council of State Governments
WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney was elected National President of The Council of State Governments (CSG) during the organization’s national conference in Honolulu, Hawaii, last week. His one-year term as CSG National President will begin on January 1, 2023. CSG is a national, nonpartisan association of all...
delaware.gov
Historical Affairs programs in January 2023
(DOVER, Del. — Dec. 19, 2022) — The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will sponsor two special programs during the month of January 2023. A full schedule is included below. Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations are required for the second program. Go to the following link for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2022/12/07/hca-programs-january-2023/.
