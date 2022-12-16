(DOVER, Del. — Dec. 19, 2022) — The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will sponsor two special programs during the month of January 2023. A full schedule is included below. Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations are required for the second program. Go to the following link for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2022/12/07/hca-programs-january-2023/.

