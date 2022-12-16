Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
The White Oak Mall celebrates the holiday with Menorah Lighting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — For the fifth night of Hanukkah, the White Oak Mall will host a family-friendly celebration and grand menorah lighting. The celebration had traditional holiday food as well as a magician and a variety of family-friendly activities. The event starts at 5:30 pm at 2501 Wabash...
wmay.com
Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges
Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
freedom929.com
TUESDAY’S HEADLINES (12/20/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) With the threat of severe winter weather later this weekend, those with plans to be on the road this weekend should prepare now. All drivers should plan out their routes of travel and make sure family or friends are aware of that plan. Plus make sure all vehicles have an emergency survival kit, which should include extra winter clothing, water, snacks, blankets, cell phone chargers, and more. All vehicles should stay at least half to full of fuel and extra time should be allowed for travel. For more on road conditions in Illinois, logon at gettingaroundillinois.com and for prepareness tips, go to idot.illinois.gov.
Springfield Police arrest 9 people for weapon offenses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Nine people were arrested for gun-related charges over the weekend in Springfield. A release from the Springfield Police Department said officers recovered six guns on Dec. 17 and the early hours of Dec. 18. 31-year-old Quintez Johnson, 28-year-old Deandre Blocker Jr., 22-year-old Davonte Hanson, 29-year-old Tyler Allison, 34-year-old Bennie Johnson Jr. […]
wmay.com
BINGO! Coming to Slauterhouse Brewing Company in Auburn
Prairie Fire DJ Service is bringing their Music Bingo to Slauterhouse on January 18th! Instead of normal bingo numbers, they will play the popular songs that people love to sing along with. Players listen to the music and mark the right songs on their bingo cards. When a player gets the songs right they will shout “BINGO!” and then we might have a winner!
freedom929.com
MONDAY’S HEADLINES (12/19/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) COVID-19 cases are increasing and the Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people to take precautions to protect themselves and others. As of late last week, 86 counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for transmission of the virus. That compares to 74 the week before, plus 43 counties are now considered high risk. But state infectious disease officials say the real concern is the number of influenza cases that are increasing statewide. The IDPH says it’s still not too late to get a booster shot and flu shot.
wmay.com
Demolition Work To Get Underway At Pillsbury Site
Demolition work is set to begin in the days to come on some of the remaining structures at the former Pillsbury Mills site. The site’s nonprofit owner, Moving Pillsbury Forward, says two dilapidated warehouses will be the first structures to come down, because they have partially collapsed and pose a safety hazard to anyone on the site.
wmay.com
Springfield Schools Could Start Keeping Narcan On Hand
The Springfield school board could vote next month to keep a supply of Narcan on hand in city schools for fast response if someone suffers an opioid overdose at school. It’s part of a proposed revision to the district’s policy on administering medication at school. The proposal from...
wmay.com
Body Found Near Hillsboro High School
Montgomery County authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in a creek near Hillsboro High School. The body was found by a student who was walking home after school on Friday. The deceased person was identified as 33-year-old Joshua Ernst of Hillsboro. There’s no word yet on the cause of death, but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
wmay.com
Investigation Shows Jacksonville School Regularly Has Students Arrested For Disciplinary Infractions
A Jacksonville school for students with disabilities is under scrutiny for its reliance on police intervention and arrests to deal with its troubled population. An investigation by ProPublica and the Chicago Tribune finds the Garrison School in Jacksonville calls police to respond to disturbances there on an average of once every other day, resulting in more than 100 arrests of students over the past five years.
WAND TV
DPD: Person in house struck by gunshot fired from outside
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A person inside a house was struck by a shot from outside early Tuesday morning, Decatur Police said. It happened in the 600 block of East Garfield around 3 a.m. The person was struck one time in the arm. Police have no suspects at this time.
wmay.com
Pritzker Inauguration Festivities Set
Plans are in place for Governor JB Pritzker’s second inauguration. The ceremonies will be held Monday, January 9th at the BOS Center in Springfield, starting at 11:30am. The event is open to the public, although tickets are required. Those interested in attending can request up to two free tickets at ilinauguration23.com.
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
wmay.com
Groups Want Prosecutors To Drop Lawsuit Challenging SAFE-T Act
Some faith-based organizations and community groups around the state are calling on Illinois prosecutors to drop their legal challenges to the law that will end cash bail in the state on January 1st. Nearly 60 state’s attorneys… including Dan Wright in Sangamon County… have filed suit contending that the Pretrial...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman charged with attempted murder apprehended
WOODFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gabrielle Strudivant was arrested Friday for a charge of attempted murder. According to a Woodford Sheriff press release, The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force apprehended her in the Springfield area. On Dec. 4 at approximately 4:21 a.m., Woodford dispatch received a call from Kappa Men’s...
WAFF
Parents, NAACP voice their opinions on heated altercation between assistant principal, student
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts. Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts. Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln Co. storage unit. Updated: 9 hours ago. Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of...
wlds.com
South Jacksonville To Stay Under Truth-In-Taxation Hearing Trigger For Levy
One Morgan County municipality will not have to hold a truth-in-taxation hearing this year. The Village of South Jacksonville’s property tax levy is increasing but not enough to trigger a truth-in-taxation hearing with the public. Illinois’ Property Tax Extension Limitation Law s designed to limit the increases in property...
wdbr.com
Jacksonville woman shot, man in custody
A 36-year-old woman is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning. Jacksonville Police say they received a call of a possible disturbance on N. West St. around 1am Saturday. When police arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was brought to a Springfield hospital where she remains...
wmay.com
Gas Prices Still Falling Locally; Lowest Level In Over A Year
Gas prices continue to fall in Springfield and around the state, and are now at their lowest levels of this calendar year. The average price for regular unleaded in Springfield is down to $3.02 a gallon, more than 70 cents a gallon lower than it was just a month ago. It’s the lowest price in well over a year, as gas stood at around $3.30 to $3.40 a gallon last December and January.
wmay.com
Snow Totals Uncertain, But Winds, Bitter Cold Will Pose Problems
Snow may not be the biggest problem from the winter storm that’s bearing down on Central Illinois just before Christmas. Snowfall estimates still vary widely, with the National Weather Service in Lincoln saying Springfield could see anywhere from two to eight inches… although a four-inch accumulation seems most likely. But forecasters say plunging temperatures and wind gusts of up to 50 miles an hour will create blizzard-like conditions that will make travel hazardous, especially Thursday and Friday.
