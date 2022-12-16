ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 1

Related
WBTV

North Carolina's disappearing movie theaters

Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Annual blue crab harvest closures approaching

The harvest closure period runs from Jan. 1 through Jan. 31 for North Carolina state waters north and east of the Highway 58 bridge over Bogue Sound to Emerald Isle and from March 1 through March 15 for North Carolina state waters south and west of the Highway 58 bridge.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

State record 900-pound Bluefin Tuna caught off North Carolina

Captain John Cruise and his fishing crew left New River Marina Dec. 2, headed through New River Inlet. and started live bait fishing for bluefin tuna. They were about four miles offshore, in remarkably shallow 50 feet of water, when a tuna took a live 8-inch long bluefish bait about mid-day.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinacoastonline.com

State fisheries division wants reports of cold-stunned spotted seatrout

— The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (NCDMF) wants to remind the public to report any cold stunned spotted seatrout they may see in North Carolina coastal waters. During the winter, spotted seatrout move to relatively shallow creeks and rivers, where they can be vulnerable to cold-stun events. Cold-stun events have the potential to occur when there is a sudden drop in temperature or during prolonged periods of cold weather, making fish so sluggish that they can be harvested by hand.
ourstate.com

A Taste of Fame

These North Carolinians are known for the records they’ve broken and the history they’ve made. In the past 90 years of Our State, they were sometimes known for their culinary contributions, too.
skisoutheast.com

Beautiful Start To Christmas Week

Christmas week is starting off beautifully. Prime snowmaking conditions, cold temperatures, and even some natural snow in some spots are kicking off the week in fantastic fashion. The conditions this morning are looking pretty sweet. Every resort has been able to crank up snowmaking operations – a majority of them...
TENNESSEE STATE
coastalreview.org

State asks public to report cold-stunned spotted seatrout

As temperatures drop, the public is asked to report to the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries any cold-stunned spotted seatrout they encounter in coastal waters. During the winter, spotted seatrout move to relatively shallow creeks and rivers, where they can be vulnerable to cold-stun events, officials said Monday. Studies suggest that cold-stun events can have a significant negative impact on spotted seatrout populations.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WECT

Cape Fear residents catch glimpses of SpaceX rocket launch

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch took off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:48 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16., according to SpaceX. Despite the station’s location in Florida, residents of southeastern North Carolina still got a chance to see the rocket flying through the sky.
WILMINGTON, NC
asheville.com

North Carolina Traffic Safety Grant Application Period Starts Soon

The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program will soon be accepting grant applications to fund programs aimed at preventing traffic deaths and injuries on North Carolina roads. Applications will be accepted from Jan. 1-31. Grants are open to non-profit organizations, local and state law enforcement, hospitals, state agencies and other...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy