Read full article on original website
Related
PHOTOS: Mysterious shipwreck found on Outer Banks beach ignites debate
HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — A mystery has resurfaced on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, as waves continue to expose more of a shipwreck that defies easy identification. The hull — held together by nails and rusty strips of iron — appeared over the summer on Cape Lookout National Seashore, according to the National Park Service. […]
North Carolina’s Biltmore Estate named ‘Most Beautiful Building in America’
The Biltmore Estate is being recognized nationally by Trip Advisor.
WBTV
North Carolina's disappearing movie theaters
Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
carolinacoastonline.com
Annual blue crab harvest closures approaching
The harvest closure period runs from Jan. 1 through Jan. 31 for North Carolina state waters north and east of the Highway 58 bridge over Bogue Sound to Emerald Isle and from March 1 through March 15 for North Carolina state waters south and west of the Highway 58 bridge.
carolinacoastonline.com
State record 900-pound Bluefin Tuna caught off North Carolina
Captain John Cruise and his fishing crew left New River Marina Dec. 2, headed through New River Inlet. and started live bait fishing for bluefin tuna. They were about four miles offshore, in remarkably shallow 50 feet of water, when a tuna took a live 8-inch long bluefish bait about mid-day.
carolinacoastonline.com
State fisheries division wants reports of cold-stunned spotted seatrout
— The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (NCDMF) wants to remind the public to report any cold stunned spotted seatrout they may see in North Carolina coastal waters. During the winter, spotted seatrout move to relatively shallow creeks and rivers, where they can be vulnerable to cold-stun events. Cold-stun events have the potential to occur when there is a sudden drop in temperature or during prolonged periods of cold weather, making fish so sluggish that they can be harvested by hand.
ourstate.com
A Taste of Fame
These North Carolinians are known for the records they’ve broken and the history they’ve made. In the past 90 years of Our State, they were sometimes known for their culinary contributions, too.
skisoutheast.com
Beautiful Start To Christmas Week
Christmas week is starting off beautifully. Prime snowmaking conditions, cold temperatures, and even some natural snow in some spots are kicking off the week in fantastic fashion. The conditions this morning are looking pretty sweet. Every resort has been able to crank up snowmaking operations – a majority of them...
Family shares special story of flag at half staff in North Carolina mountains honoring slain deputy
Jennifer Knight's two daughters are very close to Elena Schmidt, who was recently engaged to Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. after dating him for about seven years.
Unga bunga: North Carolina artist channels inner caveman
Selling his caveman-inspired art has helped him put food on the table for his family, so there’s a method to his madness
coastalreview.org
State asks public to report cold-stunned spotted seatrout
As temperatures drop, the public is asked to report to the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries any cold-stunned spotted seatrout they encounter in coastal waters. During the winter, spotted seatrout move to relatively shallow creeks and rivers, where they can be vulnerable to cold-stun events, officials said Monday. Studies suggest that cold-stun events can have a significant negative impact on spotted seatrout populations.
Rocket launch expected to be visible from North Carolina delayed again over upper-level winds
HALLWOOD, Va. (WGHP) — The launch of the Electron rocket in Virginia was postponed once again amid concerns of strong upper-level winds. Rocket Lab, which has never before launched from the United States, was originally scheduled to launch the Electron rocket from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia between Dec. 7 and Dec. 20. […]
Arctic air, wet weather sets up chance of ‘brief’ rain-snow mix on Friday before Christmas in Triad
(WGHP) — This week, there’s a chance we could see some of the season’s first few snowflakes in the Piedmont Triad, but the main forecast will be bitter cold and wet weather. According to FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing, we’re in for a cold week with highs floating in the mid-40s through Friday. A Gulf Coast […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man spins his way to $600,000 prize: ‘It’s a game changer for me’
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a huge win by a Cleveland County man in the recent Bigger $pin Live Event. Johnnie Bostic, a 75-year-old housekeeper from Polkville, had a chance to spin a giant prize wheel Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Bigger $pin Live Event and he watched in excitement as the wheel landed on a $600,000 prize.
North Carolina troopers find 2 abducted children in Orange County, arrest suspect
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Monday located two missing children, according to an NCSHP news release. Around 1:13 p.m., North Carolina troopers were told by the Rock Hill Police Department that a 5-year-old was abducted from Rock Hill, South Carolina. The person accused of abducting the […]
WECT
Cape Fear residents catch glimpses of SpaceX rocket launch
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch took off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:48 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16., according to SpaceX. Despite the station’s location in Florida, residents of southeastern North Carolina still got a chance to see the rocket flying through the sky.
asheville.com
North Carolina Traffic Safety Grant Application Period Starts Soon
The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program will soon be accepting grant applications to fund programs aimed at preventing traffic deaths and injuries on North Carolina roads. Applications will be accepted from Jan. 1-31. Grants are open to non-profit organizations, local and state law enforcement, hospitals, state agencies and other...
‘Not a kid’s game’: NC Lottery warns of giving lottery tickets as holiday gifts
The North Carolina Education Lottery and the North Carolina Problem Gambling Program are asking the public to help with their prevention campaign.
North Carolina man wins $100,000 jackpot after buying $1 lottery ticket
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Eric Stajos, of Charlotte, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot, according to an N.C. Education Lottery news release. Stajos bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot on […]
WCNC
NC health leaders worried about COVID-19 as respiratory viruses spread
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we travel to gather with family and friends for the holidays, you may want to take a moment and make sure you aren't bringing COVID-19 or the flu along with you. Health experts have been sounding the alarm about the "tripledemic" for some time, with...
Comments / 1