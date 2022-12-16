Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING: Endangered individual with dementia
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:44 p.m. The man has been found, according to YPD. The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing endangered individual. The missing adult man has dementia and was last seen around 72nd Ave and Nob Hill Boulevard, according to YPD. Anyone...
nbcrightnow.com
Car v. tree crash kills one in Yakima; driver in custody
YAKIMA, Wash. - One woman is dead and another is injured after a car crashed into a tree around 5:15 a.m. December 19 in the 300 block of E Lincoln Ave., according to the Yakima Police Department. The two women were passengers in a Subaru Impreza that drove off the...
kpq.com
Police Bring Down Ring of Fentanyl Dealers in NCW
Local law enforcement officials have taken down the final players in a drug trafficking ring they say was responsible for distributing a large amount of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine throughout North Central Washington. The organization was comprised of five men who all have lengthy criminal histories with the distribution of...
ifiberone.com
Authorities fight to stop fentanyl from consuming Wenatchee Valley with arrest of local man dealing pills out of hotel room
WENATCHEE - Two fentanyl dealers now find themselves behind bars after a second fentanyl-related bust was made over the span of seven days in the Wenatchee Valley. On Friday, Dec. 16, detectives with the Columbia River Drug Task Force investigated an area of the Red Lion Hotel in Wenatchee where it was found that fentanyl pills were being dealt out of one of the hotel rooms.
kpq.com
Crash On SR 28 Investigated As Vehicular Assault
A head-on crash State Route 28 south of Rock Island Monday afternoon is being investigated as a Vehicular Assault. A 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by 22-year-old Gasper Torreslino was westbound when it crossed the center line and hit a 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by 38-year-old James Anderson of Medical Lake.
nbcrightnow.com
Semi crash blocking I-82 near Yakima Avenue
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 5:23 p.m. I-82 is back open, though travelers may experience delays. The right lane has been reopened, but the left is still closed. DECEMBER 19, 2022 2:02 p.m. A crash involving two semi trucks is currently blocking both eastbound lanes of I-82 and Yakima Avenue. According to...
FOX 11 and 41
Two men from Pasco and West Richland become friends through Christmas light displays
TRI-CITIES, Wash. – Two men have developed a friendship over a common light display in their front yards during the holiday season. Harold Odahlen and David Bergmann have become close friends after Odahlen took an interest in Bergmann’s ‘Mega Tree.’. “I just drove by his house last...
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee man again resentenced to life in prison in 1994 murder
WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man convicted in a 1994 murder was resentenced last week to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Michael Randall Lauderdale was 19 when he killed 21-year-old Jeremy Wood with a baseball bat on Number 2 Canyon Road near Wenatchee. Lauderdale was found guilty in 1995 of aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.
Christmas Lights in Yakima, Washington. Which Lights Display Won?
Light Up Yakima 2022 - Winner of a $500 VISA Gift Card. We have a winner in the Light Up Yakima contest for 2022. Actually, we have many winners, as everyone who entered is a winner in our book. Everyone gave it their all and their own unique touch on very festive holiday lights displays.
New Yakima Valley VA Clinic has double the space for veterans’ care
UNION GAP, Wash. — Veterans in the Yakima Valley may have an easier time accessing medical care with the opening of a new VA clinic in Union Gap. Crews broke ground on the Yakima Valley VA Clinic in October 2021 and now, after more than a year of construction work, they were able to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima
Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
FOX 11 and 41
MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their...
WB I-90 at Ellensburg on Snoqualmie Pass reopens following crash
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — If you drove westbound on Snoqualmie Pass, you might have seen experienced long delays in the area. WSDOT said WB I-90 was closed at Ellensburg because a semi-truck crashed and it is fully blocking the road. The road has since reopened. A detour was available via US 97 to SR 970. WSDOT says chains are required...
Your Gift To Yakima Union Gospel Mission Matched
It's the holidays and officials at the Yakima Union Gospel Mission are hoping you'll consider giving to help the homeless. Mission Executive Director Mike Johnson it only takes $2.07 to provide a hot, nourishing meal at the Mission. If you give today your gift to the mission will be matched.
Yakima Kidults Helping To Keep Toy Industry Alive
If you've been shopping this holiday season it's likely you've walked by the toy section at a Yakima store. If you don't have kids you may not have walked down an isle to view the latest toys kids are excited about this Christmas. But even if you don't have kids everyone loves toys. You remember putting those toy lists together and admit it you miss those days. Some of you are old enough to remember thumbing through the Sears Christmas catalog circling favorite toys in the toy section. You were hoping you'd find what you want under the tree on Christmas day.
FOX 11 and 41
I-90 Westbound closed near Ellensburg after semi crash
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The westbound lanes of I-90 at Ellensburg are closed after a semi crash blocking the lanes. Chains are required for the eastbound lanes at North Bend. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
KIMA TV
Yakima Police searching for two teen sister runaways
The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Jezirae Mares and her sister, 13-year-old Gloriana Mares. According to police, they were last seen in the area of the Lodges on 72nd avenue. If you have any information on their whereabouts police say please call 911...
Yakima Airport Grants Jet Access with Luxurious First-Class Section January 9
Last year we were all hit with terrible news about Yakima's airport dropping flights that would leave in the morning and return late evening, leaving Yakima travelers with only one option daily in the early afternoon. Myself and many travelers have lamented that with the early afternoon flight to Seattle it doesn't leave much room to connect anywhere else in the same day so many of us are forced to drive to Tri-Cities to travel out. And I've spoken to so many on the Tri-Cities flights who are from Yakima and there for the same reason I am, but I digress.
KXLY
22-year-old dies in collision on U.S. 97 near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A 22-year-old man died in a crash on U.S. Route 97 near Wenatchee. The crash occurred near Five Mill Creek Road on Wednesday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, a car was traveling southbound but lost traction and slid into the northbound lane. A semi truck...
Your Yakima River Canyon Rated Tops For Winter Anglers
When you think of fishing you might not think of fishing during the winter but if that's what you like to do you're in the right place. That's because the Yakima River Canyon has been named one of the best winter fishing destinations in the country for 2023. FishingBooker, a...
Comments / 7