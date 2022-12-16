Read full article on original website
Top WR in Pac-12 announces he is transferring to USC
USC has had one of the best passing attacks in the nation in their first season under Lincoln Riley, and they are adding another top player to the mix heading into 2023. Former Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer announced on Monday that he is transferring to USC. CALI BOUND pic.twitter.com/bofzoVd19G — Dorian singer (@dorian_singer1) December... The post Top WR in Pac-12 announces he is transferring to USC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
No. 13 UCLA to test defense vs. high-scoring UC Davis
Coming off an impressive visit to the East Coast, No. 13 UCLA will return home to Los Angeles for its
This Utahn in the transfer portal is headed to USC
Mason Cobb, a 6-foot-0, 230-pound linebacker who played at Provo High, is transferring to USC.
Late Kick: Lincoln Riley and USC's stock is on the rise
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate goes in depth as to why USC's stock is up following Lincoln' Riley's first season as head coach and QB Caleb William's Heisman Trophy win.
Former NFL star Willie McGinest arrested in alleged Los Angeles nightclub assault
LOS ANGELES — Former NFL star Willie McGinest was arrested in Los Angeles Monday morning in connection with an alleged assault at a nightclub earlier in December. Former New England Patriots linebacker McGinest visited the West Hollywood sheriff’s station Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release obtained by KTLA. He went there to provide a statement on the incident that occurred on Dec. 9 in the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.
Latina Director in UCLA Film School Says Racism, Harassment Forced Her Out
A Latina is suing the UC Regents, alleging she was forced to resign from her job within the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television in August because she could no longer tolerate an atmosphere of discrimination and harassment allegedly fostered by her boss.
AdWeek
Bailey Miller Joining KNBC in Los Angeles
Bailey Miller is joining Los Angeles NBC owned station KNBC. Miller announced the move in a tweet on Friday. “I’m so excited to announce that I’m joining the @NBCLA team as a reporter!” she wrote. “This is truly one of the most surreal moments of my life. I grew up watching this station & so many talented journalists from this incredible team.”
Ex-Teacher Says Woke L.A. Prep School Was Actually Hotbed for Racism
A Black teacher in Los Angeles is suing the private prep school she used to work for, claiming her contract wasn’t renewed because she spoke out against racial discrimination at the institution, including being told to “go back to Africa” by a colleague.In the lawsuit filed Dec. 12, Tiffany Wright accused New Roads School in Santa Monica—which costs more than $43,000 a year to attend—of fostering a hostile work environment, failing to prevent harassment, and wrongful termination. In turn, Wright seeks compensation for punitive damages and a trial by jury.“As is true with many organizations that project a certain image...
foxla.com
2 charged in nationwide 'swatting' spree where criminals allegedly took over Ring doorbells
LOS ANGELES - Two men were indicted in a nationwide "swatting" spree in which the criminals called in fake police complaints, took over Ring doorbell cameras at the homes, livestreamed the responses, and in some cases even mocked law enforcement through the cameras, officials announced Monday. Kya Christian Nelson of...
2urbangirls.com
Former teacher at Santa Monica prep school alleges racism, retaliation
LOS ANGELES – A Black former teacher at a private college preparatory school in Santa Monica is suing the institution, alleging she was wrongfully denied a renewal of her contract in 2021 for complaining about racism at a school that she says boasts of its diversity and commitment to minority representation.
KTLA.com
Los Angeles shooting suspect arrested in West Virginia
A man accused of shooting two tourists from the United Kingdom in Los Angeles this summer was arrested in West Virginia on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrested 25-year-old Brandon Manyo Dixon near Charleston.
thespellbinder.net
Lowriding isn’t lowlife
The groovy sound of funk and blues catches your attention; you turn to look and the sound is coming out of a 1963 Impala. The driver, riding in slow, lets you take in all the details— the shiny rims, coated paint, and hydraulics which bring the car to life.
Washington Examiner
California expands $1,000 monthly payments to pregnant black women in ‘racial justice’ effort
Additional pregnant black women across California will receive a guaranteed monthly income due to a novel program to address the root causes of racial injustices. Beginning in San Francisco, the Abundant Birth Project provided $1,000 per month to black residents during their pregnancies and the first six months of their children's lives.
Eater
Labor Department Fines Millie’s Cafe for Denying Overtime Pay
Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor reclaimed $370,194 from the owners of Millie’s Cafe — a Los Angeles daytime staple with locations both in Silver Lake and Pasadena — for back wages and damages for employees. In a statement this month, the Department of Labor found Millie’s Cafe violated the law by illegally denying workers overtime wages and hiding the activity.
nomadlawyer.org
05 Best Places to Live in Los Angeles
Best Places to Live in Los Angeles: LA has everything from sandy beaches, towering skyscrapers, beautiful theatres, and upscale shopping streets to suburban houses. It exudes the energy of a bustling city combined with a laid-back lifestyle, making it a dream destination for many. As the melting pot for so...
Former L.A. Councilman Bonin rips de Leon for bringing up son in racist audio
Former City Councilman Mike Bonin, whose son was the target of racist comments in the leaked 2021 conversation between council members and a top labor official, offered a blunt description of Councilman Kevin de León’s participation in the discussion
Yanity: San Clemente Bypass Tunnel LOSSAN Corridor Reroute, Maintaining a Vital Transportation Service and Building the Future Surf Line
In a recent Voice of Orange County Community Opinion, San Clemente Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan (“Duncan: We Must Act Now to Save Our Coastal Rail Line, October 14, 2022”) wrote of the critical importance of addressing the land slippage and coastal erosion threatening rail service on the vital coastal railroad corridor through Orange County. He also noted the impact of beach sand loss and the cost of past inaction. I am writing to second that recommendation.
KTLA.com
California gas prices down nearly a dollar in a month
Gas prices in California are dropping. The average price of regular unleaded gasoline fell to $4.37 per gallon statewide Monday, down 15 cents from a week ago and 93 cents from a month ago, according to AAA. In the Los Angeles area, regular unleaded is $4.47/gallon. “The cost of oil,...
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
theavtimes.com
LASD lieutenant alleges racism behind promotion denials
A Black Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant is suing the county, alleging she has been repeatedly denied promotion to captain because of her race. Lt. Sonja Bracken‘s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges racial discrimination, retaliation, harassment and failure to take all reasonable steps to prevent discrimination. She seek unspecified damages.
