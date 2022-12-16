ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Top WR in Pac-12 announces he is transferring to USC

USC has had one of the best passing attacks in the nation in their first season under Lincoln Riley, and they are adding another top player to the mix heading into 2023. Former Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer announced on Monday that he is transferring to USC. CALI BOUND pic.twitter.com/bofzoVd19G — Dorian singer (@dorian_singer1) December... The post Top WR in Pac-12 announces he is transferring to USC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

Former NFL star Willie McGinest arrested in alleged Los Angeles nightclub assault

LOS ANGELES — Former NFL star Willie McGinest was arrested in Los Angeles Monday morning in connection with an alleged assault at a nightclub earlier in December. Former New England Patriots linebacker McGinest visited the West Hollywood sheriff’s station Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release obtained by KTLA. He went there to provide a statement on the incident that occurred on Dec. 9 in the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AdWeek

Bailey Miller Joining KNBC in Los Angeles

Bailey Miller is joining Los Angeles NBC owned station KNBC. Miller announced the move in a tweet on Friday. “I’m so excited to announce that I’m joining the @NBCLA team as a reporter!” she wrote. “This is truly one of the most surreal moments of my life. I grew up watching this station & so many talented journalists from this incredible team.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Teacher Says Woke L.A. Prep School Was Actually Hotbed for Racism

A Black teacher in Los Angeles is suing the private prep school she used to work for, claiming her contract wasn’t renewed because she spoke out against racial discrimination at the institution, including being told to “go back to Africa” by a colleague.In the lawsuit filed Dec. 12, Tiffany Wright accused New Roads School in Santa Monica—which costs more than $43,000 a year to attend—of fostering a hostile work environment, failing to prevent harassment, and wrongful termination. In turn, Wright seeks compensation for punitive damages and a trial by jury.“As is true with many organizations that project a certain image...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former teacher at Santa Monica prep school alleges racism, retaliation

LOS ANGELES – A Black former teacher at a private college preparatory school in Santa Monica is suing the institution, alleging she was wrongfully denied a renewal of her contract in 2021 for complaining about racism at a school that she says boasts of its diversity and commitment to minority representation.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA.com

Los Angeles shooting suspect arrested in West Virginia

A man accused of shooting two tourists from the United Kingdom in Los Angeles this summer was arrested in West Virginia on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrested 25-year-old Brandon Manyo Dixon near Charleston.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thespellbinder.net

Lowriding isn’t lowlife

The groovy sound of funk and blues catches your attention; you turn to look and the sound is coming out of a 1963 Impala. The driver, riding in slow, lets you take in all the details— the shiny rims, coated paint, and hydraulics which bring the car to life.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Labor Department Fines Millie’s Cafe for Denying Overtime Pay

Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor reclaimed $370,194 from the owners of Millie’s Cafe — a Los Angeles daytime staple with locations both in Silver Lake and Pasadena — for back wages and damages for employees. In a statement this month, the Department of Labor found Millie’s Cafe violated the law by illegally denying workers overtime wages and hiding the activity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

05 Best Places to Live in Los Angeles

Best Places to Live in Los Angeles: LA has everything from sandy beaches, towering skyscrapers, beautiful theatres, and upscale shopping streets to suburban houses. It exudes the energy of a bustling city combined with a laid-back lifestyle, making it a dream destination for many. As the melting pot for so...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

Yanity: San Clemente Bypass Tunnel LOSSAN Corridor Reroute, Maintaining a Vital Transportation Service and Building the Future Surf Line

In a recent Voice of Orange County Community Opinion, San Clemente Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan (“Duncan: We Must Act Now to Save Our Coastal Rail Line, October 14, 2022”) wrote of the critical importance of addressing the land slippage and coastal erosion threatening rail service on the vital coastal railroad corridor through Orange County. He also noted the impact of beach sand loss and the cost of past inaction. I am writing to second that recommendation.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

California gas prices down nearly a dollar in a month

Gas prices in California are dropping. The average price of regular unleaded gasoline fell to $4.37 per gallon statewide Monday, down 15 cents from a week ago and 93 cents from a month ago, according to AAA. In the Los Angeles area, regular unleaded is $4.47/gallon. “The cost of oil,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

LASD lieutenant alleges racism behind promotion denials

A Black Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant is suing the county, alleging she has been repeatedly denied promotion to captain because of her race. Lt. Sonja Bracken‘s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges racial discrimination, retaliation, harassment and failure to take all reasonable steps to prevent discrimination. She seek unspecified damages.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

