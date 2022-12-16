ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawn and garden tools you probably already have that can come in handy during winter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When winter finally comes each year, it brings unique challenges that require certain tools to overcome. Things such as snow-packed driveways and frozen pipes are common, and if you don’t have the right wrench, then the problems can throw a wrench right back at you and into your plans.
Mary Duncan

"Can I have a towel?" Lost neighborhood boy found when he got chilly in neighbor's pool, didn't want to walk home wet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid I lived next-door to a family who had an above ground pool. It was nothing fancy, maybe about twenty feet around with a little metal deck attached to the side that, as I look back, was way more rickety than I would have appreciated in adulthood.
Holiday Travel Gift Essentials

If you’re traveling for the holidays, don’t forget to pack the essentials. Lifestyle expert Nekia Nichelle is here with her list of suggestions.
20 best stuffed animals

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Stuffed animals have many uses. People of all ages enjoy the warmth and comfort of a favorite stuffed animal. Their designs make them perfect bed toppers or mantel pieces. Besides being excellent gifts, they’re a great way to teach your children about new animals or introduce concepts like endangered species. No matter your reasons for hunting down the perfect plush, make sure you take the time to ensure it’s durable and, most importantly, soft.
12 best tech gifts for nature lovers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Is there someone in your life who likes keeping tabs on all the newest high-tech gadgets, yet also loves spending time camping and hiking in the great outdoors? Luckily there are a number of gift options for the tech-loving nature enthusiast. Tech devices can not only make an outdoor adventure or camping trip more fun and comfortable, but in some cases can also provide life-saving assistance. From a convenient hiking GPS to a solar lantern to a trail camera, these top outdoor gifts are suitable for a variety of budgets.
