Cleveland, OH

Holiday market welcomes shoppers to Medina’s Common Ground

MEDINA, Ohio -- The Common Ground vendors market got a jump on the new year this past weekend. The Common Ground is a space in a historical warehouse that has been fixed up so that community members and small business owners can gather for a unique shopping experience. Vendors can rent spaces within the open floor plan or host pop-up sale tables.
MEDINA, OH
What to know about the single-digit temperatures forecasted for Christmas: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Baby, it’s going to be cold outside. It’s been two decades since Cleveland has seen a Christmas Day that peaked below 20 degrees. (Last year, my family played tennis.) And when the air gets that frigorific, you better take precautions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland developer proposes office building on Snowville Road in Brecksville

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A Cleveland developer has proposed a 95,600-square-foot office building at the southeast corner of Snowville and Barr roads, west of Ohio 21. Ray Fogg Building Methods would construct the office building, dubbed Snowville Business Center 3, on a vacant 19-acre parcel. The building would stand just west of two previous Fogg projects -- Snowville Business Centers 1 and 2, which are alternatively spelled Snowville Business Centres I and II.
CLEVELAND, OH
Oh, deer! Rocky River Chamber reins in the holiday fun

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Rocky River Chamber of Commerce is developing a reputation for hosting very creative city events. And that’s definitely the case this holiday season, as the chamber celebrates “Reindeer Games.”. The fun kicked off Dec. 2 with “All Aglow.” The merriment began with music...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
The calm before the winter storm: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Before a major winter storm moves into the area later this week, get ready for one more mild day. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the upper 30s tomorrow. Winds will pick up slightly Wednesday night with overnight lows around 30. Thursday could see a mix of rain and snow during the day with rain continuing as highs rise to around 40. Winds will also begin to pick up throughout the day.
CLEVELAND, OH
Community West Foundation makes grants of $736,000

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Fourth quarter grants of $736,000 are being distributed from the Community West Foundation in Westlake to area non-profits. According to Marketing and Communications Director Maria Estes, the non-profit organizations that receive grants are spread out in Cleveland, western Cuyahoga County (16 total in Cleveland and the west side combined) and seven grants in Lorain County.
CLEVELAND, OH
