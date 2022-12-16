Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Visit America's Largest Christmas Museum Here in OhioTravel MavenMedina, OH
Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Erect Saniyah's #PuttheGunsDown Sign: Waiting for Response from Law DirectorBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Holiday market welcomes shoppers to Medina’s Common Ground
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Common Ground vendors market got a jump on the new year this past weekend. The Common Ground is a space in a historical warehouse that has been fixed up so that community members and small business owners can gather for a unique shopping experience. Vendors can rent spaces within the open floor plan or host pop-up sale tables.
What to know about the single-digit temperatures forecasted for Christmas: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Baby, it’s going to be cold outside. It’s been two decades since Cleveland has seen a Christmas Day that peaked below 20 degrees. (Last year, my family played tennis.) And when the air gets that frigorific, you better take precautions.
Ashtabula County will retain ownership of popular Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake; state will pay off debt
GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Ashtabula County will retain control of the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, the popular state-park inn that was the subject of an ownership tug-of-war in recent months. In addition, the state will pay off the nearly $14 million in outstanding debt that the county owes for the construction...
Strongsville receives additional $162,500 in donations for town center redesign project
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Another $162,500 in donations have come in for Strongsville’s town center redesign project. The donations have increased the total amount raised for the project to $4.6 million. The estimated cost of town center redesign -- officially named the Strongsville Town Center Enhancement & Walkability Initiative -- is $7 million.
Chef Sean Kerrigan takes over kitchen at Betts in Cleveland, plans upscale comfort food
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Executive chef Sean Kerrigan, a former sous chef at Red the Steakhouse and at the former Urban Farmer, both in downtown Cleveland, has taken over the kitchen at Eat at Betts in the Kimpton Schoefield Hotel on East 9th Street. Betts, which has been open for...
Give native plants to family and friends for the holidays this year, Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District suggests
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If you are looking for a last-minute Christmas gift with a green twist, consider the Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District’s selection of native seeds, plants, trees and shrubs. Native plant species fare better than those that are non-native because they require less care and...
Cleveland developer proposes office building on Snowville Road in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A Cleveland developer has proposed a 95,600-square-foot office building at the southeast corner of Snowville and Barr roads, west of Ohio 21. Ray Fogg Building Methods would construct the office building, dubbed Snowville Business Center 3, on a vacant 19-acre parcel. The building would stand just west of two previous Fogg projects -- Snowville Business Centers 1 and 2, which are alternatively spelled Snowville Business Centres I and II.
How the Browns plan to deal with Saturday’s sub-zero wind chills
BEREA, Ohio -- The weather forecast for Saturday’s game between the Browns and Saints is already wreaking havoc on plans for at least one team. The Saints announced they will travel to Cleveland on Thursday following practice, a day earlier than normal, due to the inclement weather forecast. The...
Staffing shortage handcuffs Ohio troopers, as Highway Patrol writes far fewer tickets in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio – State troopers are writing far fewer tickets this year compared to 2021, the result of a staffing shortage that has hindered enforcement on Ohio’s roadways. The effect is most clearly seen in Cuyahoga County, where arrests for drunken driving are down by half compared to...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland Heights council approves 2023 budget, with estimated $25M to spare in another ‘anomaly’ year
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Council approved the city’s 2023 budget last week, with a General Fund balance of $53.1 million and a cash reserve still accumulating from another one of those “anomaly” years. The city started out this year with a pared-down General Fund of only $45...
The most popular things to do in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- If you were looking for fun things to do while visiting Cleveland, look no further. From the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Jack Casino to the Cleveland Orchestra and Playhouse Square, there are quite a few things to do in this bustling Midwestern city. Cleveland has...
Vivid lights, both then and now, kindle hope: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Hillcrest-area home decorators, you have done it again. Though it’s not everyone’s tradition, the placement of holiday lights on a home or in a yard is one of the “bright spots” (pun intended) as the days grow shorter and we hover near the point of the December Solstice.
Oh, deer! Rocky River Chamber reins in the holiday fun
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Rocky River Chamber of Commerce is developing a reputation for hosting very creative city events. And that’s definitely the case this holiday season, as the chamber celebrates “Reindeer Games.”. The fun kicked off Dec. 2 with “All Aglow.” The merriment began with music...
How much do MetroHealth executives make in pay and bonuses? After Boutros firing, hospital has not provided records
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nearly a month after cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer asked MetroHealth System to release the pay and bonuses of its top leadership team, the information still has not been released. The information was requested Nov. 22 after the MetroHealth board fired CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, saying...
The Cleveland Brewery is moving, but staying in its East Side neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Brewery is in the process of moving, but it is staying true to its neighborhood roots. When John Fuduric opened the brewery in 2015, he envisioned a cozy place at 777 E. 185th St. He wanted to brew beer and be a staple in the community, partnering with area business and having his beer served at local spots.
‘I really love you:’ The Christmas cactus that’s stuck around 50 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The exact year has been forgotten, but it was sometime around 1975. Like now, inflation was raging, the news was filled with stories of political turmoil and conflict, and holiday shopping budgets were stretched thin. In Strongsville, Rebecca Cline was a recent high school graduate searching for...
Rocking the RV Life: Looking back on best, worst places the Kinzbachs stayed on their travels
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jeff and Patti Kinzbach look back at the best and worst places they stayed this year on their RV travels. The couple bedded down at 91 RV camping sites, including state parks, Harvest Hosts, Cracker Barrels, store parking lots and even a condo parking lot. In...
Concrete barriers in Public Square on track to be replaced next year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland’s Public Square is set to get a makeover in the new year, after officials announced Tuesday they raised $3.5 million needed to replace the square’s long-maligned Jersey barriers and make other improvements to the area. The concrete Jersey barriers currently dividing traffic in...
The calm before the winter storm: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Before a major winter storm moves into the area later this week, get ready for one more mild day. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the upper 30s tomorrow. Winds will pick up slightly Wednesday night with overnight lows around 30. Thursday could see a mix of rain and snow during the day with rain continuing as highs rise to around 40. Winds will also begin to pick up throughout the day.
Community West Foundation makes grants of $736,000
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Fourth quarter grants of $736,000 are being distributed from the Community West Foundation in Westlake to area non-profits. According to Marketing and Communications Director Maria Estes, the non-profit organizations that receive grants are spread out in Cleveland, western Cuyahoga County (16 total in Cleveland and the west side combined) and seven grants in Lorain County.
