ABC 4
Two-story Taylorsville house fire sent two to the hospital
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Fire Crews have worked throughout the night to battle a two story house fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 19 in Taylorsville and has taken two people to the hospital. The Unified Fire Authority said neighbors called to report the fire just before 10:30...
Gephardt Daily
Woman found dead near bus stop after leaving Salt Lake City hospital
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was found dead at a bus stop after leaving a Salt Lake City hospital Sunday morning. The woman was found at a bus stop near 100 South and 1000 East about 7:18 a.m., Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky confirmed.
ABC 4
Two Provo homes damaged in Tuesday morning fire that engulfed a garage
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Crews with Provo Fire & Rescue are reportedly on the scene of a fire that damaged two homes on Tuesday morning. Provo fire officials said all residents in both homes were able to exit the homes safely and no injuries have been reported. The cause...
Wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City
A wrong-way driver who ran a red light and refused to stop for police was injured after causing a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Salt Lake City on Monday.
ksl.com
Salt Lake man charged with shooting on freeway, injuring woman
SANDY — A Salt Lake man accused on multiple occasions of shooting his gun out of the window of his car as he drove on the freeway, resulting in one woman being injured, now faces criminal charges. Hunter Bott, 21, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with discharge...
SLC Police give new info on search that shut down neighborhood Sunday
Police are investigating after they say a man opened fire in a Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City, then held an elderly woman against her will for several hours.
Multiple rounds fired as suspect runs, hides in elderly woman’s home near Rose Park
Salt Lake City Police have released new details, as well as the identity of the suspect, in an aggravated assault investigation that caused road closures and an extensive search in the Rose Park area Sunday.
Gephardt Daily
Midvale Amber alert kidnapping and stabbing suspect charged
MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The man arrested after an Amber alert turned into a kidnapping and a stabbing was charged with a stack of felonies Monday in 3rd District Court. Events began when officers with the Unified Police Department rolled up on what had been...
UPDATE: Rose Park assault suspect taken into custody, road closures lifted
In assistance with SWAT, Salt Lake City Police officers have found the suspect and safely taken him into custody.
Teens behind shooting threats at Salt Lake area schools identified
Two 14-year-olds have been questioned after threats made through social media forced a public charter school in the Salt Lake area to cancel classes at its Kearns and Magna campuses Monday.
Man arrested with over 300 pounds of marijuana in Tooele Co. traffic stop
A minor infraction led Utah Highway Patrol to find more than 300 pounds of marijuana in a man's vehicle on Sunday, Dec. 18.
KSLTV
Civilian review board rules deadly officer involved shooting as justified
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — South Salt Lake Civilian Review Board said the lethal force used by police against an armed suspect in September was “reasonable.”. On Monday, the board unanimously found no reason for the two South Salt Lake police officers not to return to active duty and commended them for their “composure and discipline” during the situation.
ksl.com
Man arrested after firing shots, hiding in elderly woman's home, Salt Lake police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Police found a man who had been hiding in a home near Rose Park Elementary hours after a shooting on Sunday afternoon. Police say the man fired numerous shots in a residential neighborhood and entered the home of an elderly woman without permission while trying to avoid arrest.
Driver dies after crash involving 5 cars in West Valley City
One person died after causing a multi-vehicle crash in West Valley City Friday afternoon, according to police.
A five car crash leaves one dead
Officers are on scene of a fatal crash in West Valley Friday evening.
kslnewsradio.com
Police find woman dead on bus stop bench
SALT LAKE CITY — At around 7 a.m., an elderly woman was found deceased on a bus stop bench near 100 S 1000 East. According to police, the woman had been released from the hospital just hours earlier. The cold conditions and a potential medical episode resulted in her passing.
athleticbusiness.com
Utah Man Charged With Voyeurism Over Hidden Cameras at College Rec Center
A Utah man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly secretly filmed videos of nude people at the University of Utah's main recreation center and gym. According to police, 32-year-old Fredrick William Weitz III, 32, was not an employee or a student at Eccles Student Life Center. Police say he his cameras inside restrooms at the facility.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City man unable to work for weeks after hit by van near intersection
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man can't work for at least 12 weeks after he was hit by a van while he was crossing the road. The collision happened on Monday around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Mead Avenue in an area where there are no crosswalks.
ksl.com
Woman found dead near bus stop
SALT LAKE CITY — An elderly woman was found dead at a bus stop after being released from the hospital hours earlier Sunday. About 7 a.m., police responded to reports of someone motionless at a bus stop at 100 South 1000 East. A woman, approximately in her 60s, was found deceased, police say.
KSLTV
Herriman police: Speed a likely factor in fatal crash on Mountain View Corridor
HERRIMAN, Utah — One man was killed in a rollover crash on Mountain View Corridor Friday morning, and police believe speed was a factor in the crash. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m., just south of Real Vista Drive at approximately 14900 South, according to Commander Brent Adamson with the Herriman Police Department.
