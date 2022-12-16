ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herriman, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 4

Two-story Taylorsville house fire sent two to the hospital

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Fire Crews have worked throughout the night to battle a two story house fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 19 in Taylorsville and has taken two people to the hospital. The Unified Fire Authority said neighbors called to report the fire just before 10:30...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake man charged with shooting on freeway, injuring woman

SANDY — A Salt Lake man accused on multiple occasions of shooting his gun out of the window of his car as he drove on the freeway, resulting in one woman being injured, now faces criminal charges. Hunter Bott, 21, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with discharge...
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Midvale Amber alert kidnapping and stabbing suspect charged

MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The man arrested after an Amber alert turned into a kidnapping and a stabbing was charged with a stack of felonies Monday in 3rd District Court. Events began when officers with the Unified Police Department rolled up on what had been...
MIDVALE, UT
KSLTV

Civilian review board rules deadly officer involved shooting as justified

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — South Salt Lake Civilian Review Board said the lethal force used by police against an armed suspect in September was “reasonable.”. On Monday, the board unanimously found no reason for the two South Salt Lake police officers not to return to active duty and commended them for their “composure and discipline” during the situation.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police find woman dead on bus stop bench

SALT LAKE CITY — At around 7 a.m., an elderly woman was found deceased on a bus stop bench near 100 S 1000 East. According to police, the woman had been released from the hospital just hours earlier. The cold conditions and a potential medical episode resulted in her passing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
athleticbusiness.com

Utah Man Charged With Voyeurism Over Hidden Cameras at College Rec Center

A Utah man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly secretly filmed videos of nude people at the University of Utah's main recreation center and gym. According to police, 32-year-old Fredrick William Weitz III, 32, was not an employee or a student at Eccles Student Life Center. Police say he his cameras inside restrooms at the facility.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Woman found dead near bus stop

SALT LAKE CITY — An elderly woman was found dead at a bus stop after being released from the hospital hours earlier Sunday. About 7 a.m., police responded to reports of someone motionless at a bus stop at 100 South 1000 East. A woman, approximately in her 60s, was found deceased, police say.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy