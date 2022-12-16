State allocates transportation funds for projects in Los Alamos, Santa Maria, Lompoc

Read full article on original website
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County projects thousands to attend holiday food distribution
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail inmates, staff given some holiday cheer
Inmates and staff at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria received a little holiday cheer Monday with the delivery of holiday gift bags, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. Ministers and chaplains from faith-based organizations as well as community members throughout the county donated gifts of...
Arroyo Grande farmer, World War II veteran dead at 96: ‘Pillar of the community’
Haruo Hayashi spent part of his teen years in an internment camp and made headlines for receiving his high school diploma at 93.
Death notices for Dec. 7-18
Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
SLO group plans to restore 2 historic motels in Paso Robles. Here’s what’s planned
“It’s a piece of Paso’s history, and we wanted to see that thrive in its current form,” one hotel developer said.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Offensive Fliers Found in Santa Barbara Neighborhoods
Readers throughout several Santa Barbara neighborhoods report finding hateful fliers littered on people's yards. Walking on the Westside Sunday morning to find these bizarre fliers in plastic baggies filled with rocks all over my neighorhood. I picked one up and it appears to be some deeply offensive and anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Really sad to see this. Hope someone caught the person/people on camera.
Santa Barbara Police Department investigates active antisemitism leaflets distributed across the Mesa
Santa Barbara Edhat
SB Police Investigating Offensive Fliers Found in Local Neighborhoods
The Santa Barbara Police Department received numerous calls for service this weekend in regards antisemitic flyers being distributed in Santa Barbara neighborhoods. These flyers were discovered by residents on the mesa on the first day of Hanukkah, and many of the flyers were turned over to the Police Department. The...
syvnews.com
Lane closures on Highways 101, 154, in the Goleta and Los Olivos areas expected through February
The public will encounter lane and shoulder closures on highways 101, 154, and the State Route 217 junction in the Goleta and Los Olivos areas for tree trimming and brush clearing work beginning Friday, Dec. 16, Caltrans District 5 announced. The locations affected will include the U.S. Hwy. 101 and...
Noozhawk
La Cumbre Plaza Housing Plan Funding Crumbles After Das Williams Blasts Planning Processes
The city of Santa Barbara has lost out on $1.1 million to fund a La Cumbre Plaza Specific Plan that could provide for up to 2,000 new housing units. Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams led the charge to shoot down the housing funding at Thursday’s Santa Barbara County Association of Governments meeting.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County cracking down on the hospitality industry
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is looking to restrict the ability for residents to allow overnight RV stays at their properties through Harvest Host and for event venues to host weddings and other functions. Multiple local farms and wineries work with Harvest Host, which sets up visitors...
kvta.com
Oxnard's First Licensed Cannabis Dispensary Is Opening
(Photos courtesy The Artist Tree) Oxnard's first licensed cannabis dispensary is opening Tuesday. It's called The Artist Tree and it's located at 600 North "A" Street. It's interior is a mix of product and art displayed in a spacious area. It's one of nine dispensaries that will be allowed to...
agritechtomorrow.com
Introducing Farming First, a 134-Acre Outdoor Cannabis Cultivation and Supply Company Based in Santa Barbara County
Farming First is currently building what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California. Ventura, Calif., December 19, 2022 —Fifth generation agriculturalist William Terry and entrepreneur Stephen Walden today unveiled a new operation focused on bringing best-in-class farming practices to California sun-grown cannabis. Rooted in verdant Santa Barbara County, Farming First Holdings LLC (the "Company") has established 134 acres of rolling outdoor cultivation, possessing entitlements for what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California.
2 Victims Wounded in Oxnard Shooting
Oxnard, Ventura County, CA: Police discovered two wounded victims from an overnight shooting that occurred in the area of the 300 block of North Juanita Avenue in the city of Oxnard. Oxnard Police Department officers responded to the location around 12:40 a.m., Dec. 18, for several calls of shots fired...
Seven Central Coast restaurants awarded a $3K "restaurant resilience" grant
Just in time for the holidays, seven Central Coast restaurants have been awarded a "restaurant resilience" grant from the California Restaurant and PG&E Corporation Foundations.
spectrumnews1.com
Sea lions claim SoCal public beach as their own
OXNARD, Calif. — A few weeks ago, hundreds of sea lions appeared on Oxnard’s Kiddie Beach. And they’ve stayed. “There are normally tons of people from one end (of the beach) to the other,” said Sherrie Feger, who lives a block from the beach that — as the name suggests — is reserved for children.
Study on port infrastructure needed for offshore wind farms released
The Central Coast Emerging Industries Waterfront Siting and Infrastructure study is now available to the public.
Gas Prices on the Central Coast hit $3 dollars since the 2022 inflation spike
Gas Prices on the Central Coast have decreased drastically in time for holiday travelers after a year of inflation. The post Gas Prices on the Central Coast hit $3 dollars since the 2022 inflation spike appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Cabrillo wrestling teams open league campaign with impressive wins at Santa Ynez
Cabrillo's varsity wrestling teams kicked off their league season by winning handily at Santa Ynez Dec. 14. The Cabrillo girls beat Santa Ynez 54-6. The Cabrillo boys defeated Santa Ynez 66-18. Santa Ynez won the boys junior varsity match 43-0. Malia Ortiz, a Pirates team captain and a returning California...
Roscoe’s Kitchen's grand opening in Santa Maria
Roscoe’s Kitchen 229 Town Center West will be welcoming the new year by celebrating its official grand opening Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, all weekend.
Comments / 1