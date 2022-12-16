Read full article on original website
Related
Its Been 25 Years Since "Titanic" Was Released, And Here's What The Cast Looks Like 25 Years Later
We are all Old Lady Rose now.
Avery Cyrus Says She's "Hurt" From Splitting With JoJo Siwa, After JoJo Says She Was Used For "Clout"
Avery's comments come after JoJo alluded to her own feelings about the pair's recent breakup.
Sonya Eddy: 5 Things To Know About ‘General Hospital’ Star Dead At 55
Sonya Eddy was an actress, best known for ‘General Hospital.’. She was also a registered nurse in real life. She died at 55 on Monday. Sonya Eddy died on Monday, December 19. The actress was 55 years old. Sonya’s death was announced by her friend, Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer on Tuesday, 20. “My friend Sonya Eddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of General Hospital fans will miss her,” she wrote on Instagram. “My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” Find out more about Sonya here.
Daily Beast
Harry and Meghan Host Netflix Film on Inspirational Leaders
For those looking for a meaningful way to see in the new year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to host a New Year’s Eve Netflix documentary focusing on “inspirational leaders” that will include Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Greta Thunberg, and Nelson Mandela. Also included is Meghan’s friend, the journalist Gloria Steinem. The new trailer features an interview with Ginsburg, who died in September 2020, suggesting the film has been in production for some time. Harry and Meghan voice a famous Mandela quote in the trailer, with Harry saying: “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we’ve lived…” and Meghan completing the quote, saying: “It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.” The show is called Live to Lead.
Daily Beast
How ‘1899’ Saved Netflix’s Very Bad Year in TV
At the Primetime Emmys in September, Netflix’s 2021 smash-hit Squid Game made history when it took home the lead actor and directing drama prizes. In their respective categories, both Lee Jung-jae and Hwang Dong-hyuk became the first-ever Asian winners, native Korean winners, and first winners for a non-English language series. That meant Netflix finally had something to celebrate in a year defined by backlash stemming from cancellations, layoffs, and bad reviews for its biggest shows—not to mention hemorrhaging subscriber numbers.
Daily Beast
James Cameron Flips Fans the Bird After ‘Avatar’ Screening
James Cameron flipped the bird at a horde of fans seeking autographs outside a special Beverly Hills screening of his recently released film, Avatar: The Way Of Water Saturday. He directed the obscene gesture at a crowd after blatantly ignoring their attempts for attention—which quickly turned their adulation into jeers. After stepping into a waiting SUV outside the building, Cameron rolled down the window slightly and thrust his middle finger out of the slit, causing a chorus of boos—and one attendee to shout “F*** Avatar!” according to video obtained by TMZ.
Daily Beast
‘George & Tammy’: How Michael Shannon Became the Best-Dressed Man in Television
“I got it all picked out. I gotta look nice for the baby,” George Jones (Michael Shannon) says as he scrambles to find the right tie to go with his avocado-green striped button-down. Considering his wife, Tammy Wynette (Jessica Chastain), has just gone into labor, it is easy to understand why she doesn’t share George’s panic at this fashion emergency.
Daily Beast
Paul Bettany on Playing Warhol, Family Ghosts, and How Therapy ‘Saved’ Him
If and when you watch Paul Bettany play Andy Warhol on Broadway in The Collaboration—which has just been filmed for the big screen—know that there are other unseen figures, spirits and echoes from the past, that have helped shape his performance way beyond the feathery silver wig and skinny jeans.
Daily Beast
‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Is Yet Another Pointless Reboot
Last year, HBOMax’s Sex and The City reboot …And Just Like That proved the limits of chronically revisiting a set of characters introduced to pop culture nearly 30 years ago. The best you can hope for is some meaty performances, lawl-worthy memes, or a new development viewers can eagerly cast disdain upon. (Who can forget when national nightmare Che Diaz first landed on our television screens?)
Daily Beast
The Best Movies of 2022: From ‘Elvis’ to ‘Banshees of Inisherin’
Given the impressive box-office receipts earned by Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water, one might infer that—nearly three years after the arrival of COVID-19—the movies are back!. Diagnosing the state of the industry, however, isn’t quite so easy, since studios continue...
Daily Beast
New on Amazon Prime Video January 2023: ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ ‘The Rig,’ and More
Amazon Prime Video is giving us exactly what we want to ring in 2023: more of Jennifer Coolidge with a gun! Can’t pass that up. The streamer is bringing subscribers plenty of excitement this January, from a new psychological thriller to a new season of Hunters. Starting out the...
Daily Beast
Cecily Strong Leaves ‘SNL’ With One Last, Tearful ‘Weekend Update’ Farewell
The writing was on the wall earlier this year when Cecily Strong missed a handful of Saturday Night Live episodes to perform on stage in a revival of The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe. Now, after 11 seasons in the cast, Strong made her mid-season departure official during the last SNL episode of 2022.
Comments / 0