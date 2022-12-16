For those looking for a meaningful way to see in the new year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to host a New Year’s Eve Netflix documentary focusing on “inspirational leaders” that will include Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Greta Thunberg, and Nelson Mandela. Also included is Meghan’s friend, the journalist Gloria Steinem. The new trailer features an interview with Ginsburg, who died in September 2020, suggesting the film has been in production for some time. Harry and Meghan voice a famous Mandela quote in the trailer, with Harry saying: “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we’ve lived…” and Meghan completing the quote, saying: “It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.” The show is called Live to Lead.

