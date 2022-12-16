Read full article on original website
‘This is not a video game’: Arrest made in fatal Center Point Thanksgiving shooting
Jefferson County investigators have charged a man in connection with a fatal Thanksgiving night shooting that authorities called “incredibly upsetting.”. Marvin Arnold has been charged with reckless manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $75,000 bond. The...
18-year-old ID’d as young man killed in Sunday morning Birmingham shooting
Authorities have released the name of a young man shot to death Sunday morning in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr. He was 18. Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, police received a 911 call of a person shot in the 400...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Park Place in downtown Birmingham
A 21-year-old was killed in a downtown Birmingham shooting Monday night that also left two others injured. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as DeAnthony Dewayne Samuels. He was 21. The gunfire erupted at 9:37 p.m. at Park Place and 23rd Street North. Birmingham 911 received a...
Authorities searching for 6-year-old girl missing from St. Clair County since early Sunday morning
State authorities issued an emergency missing child alert Monday for a 6-year-old girl who disappeared from St. Clair County early Sunday morning. Joslyn Marie Campbell, 6, was last seen around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of U.S. 11 in Springville, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
Homicide victim found shot inside burning car is city’s 2nd slaying in under 12 hours
A shooting on the city’s west side Sunday night left one person dead, the second homicide in Birmingham in less than 12 hours. The city’s gunfire detection system alerted police to shots fired at 7:39 p.m. in the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue. Moments later, said Sgt. Monica Law, community members called 911 to report someone had been shot.
No evidence of active shooter at Lakeshore Walmart, Homewood police say
Homewood police have found no evidence of an active shooter at the Walmart on Lakeshore Parkway after investigating a report of a person with a weapon inside the store Monday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to the Walmart around 4 p.m. following a report of a person with a gun. They...
Mayor urges county not renew Bluestone Coke permit; $925K fine for North Birmingham pollution ‘not justice’
Mayor Randall Woodfin on Monday called on the Jefferson County Health Department not to renew Bluestone Coke’s permit to operate and said the $925,000 fine the company agreed to for pollution violations in North Birmingham was insufficient. Bluestone makes coke, a coal product used in the steel-making process, and...
16-year-old girl injured in southwest Birmingham shooting
Shots rang out in southwest Birmingham Saturday night, leaving a 16-year-old girl injured. West Precinct officers were dispatched at 8 p.m. to the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue on a report of a person shot. When they arrived on the scene, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald, they found the teen girl...
Early-morning Talladega County crash kills 1
Alabama State Troopers say a 34-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning near Sylacauga. Troopers said NaDaniel J. Henderson of Eastaboga was critically injured after the 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Police said Henderson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.
Losing Birmingham-Southern College ‘would be a travesty,’ lawmakers say in call for $30 million bailout
Jabo Waggoner said Alabama and Birmingham need Birmingham-Southern “alive and well.”. He and other state lawmakers from the Jefferson County delegation are proposing a plan to spend $30 million of the state’s American Rescue Plan and Education Trust Fund money to bail out the private college, which has been in financial distress for years.
Birmingham-Southern College’s future at stake as lawmakers discuss $37.5 million bailout
Jefferson County’s legislative delegation is convening today with Birmingham-Southern College President Daniel Coleman to hear why the private college on the city’s west side should get $30 million from the state - $37.5 million in public funds overall - while seeking to raise $200 million in donations to stay alive.
Everything to know about Alabama football’s 2023 early signing period
It’s about that time for pen to be put to paper. After years of phone calls, visits and speculation, the early signing period is here. What will the future of Alabama football look like after the 2023 recruiting class comes together? Here’s the AL.com primer:. Where the class...
When Alabama and Auburn football’s 2023 targets are scheduled to announce
Five-star running back Justice Haynes predicted Alabama’s additions on Wednesday will “break the internet.” Bradyn Joiner admitted Auburn is “hot rn” on the recruiting trail as coaches hope for an extension of a Merry FLIPmas. It’s the start of the early signing period which means...
Alabama cornerback becomes second player to transfer to Oregon this month
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson became the latest player to find a new home in the transfer portal, announcing Sunday on Twitter he will join Oregon. Jackson is the second Tide player to transfer to Oregon this month, joining wide receiver Traeshon Holden. Jackson had narrowed his finalists to Oregon and Kentucky.
Former Alabama WR transferring to Tide rival
A second Alabama transfer is headed to an SEC school, this one a rival. Receiver Aaron Anderson committed to LSU on Sunday afternoon in something of a homecoming. The New Orleans product spent one season in Tuscaloosa but is going back to the school to which he was originally committed.
Here’s how to watch the Alabama Public Television documentary ‘Shuttlesworth’
After a series of screenings and sneak peeks, “Shuttlesworth,” Alabama Public Television’s highly anticipated documentary about the late civil rights leader and minister Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth is ready for its television debut. “Shuttlesworth” premieres on-air and online on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 8:00 p.m. CST. The documentary...
Alabama looks for ‘needed win’ as Mo Williams returns to Coleman Coliseum
After two seasons at Alabama and more than 800 games in the NBA, Mo Williams will return Tuesday evening to Coleman Coliseum for the first time as a coach. The former Tide guard was the Associated Press’ selection as the SEC’s freshman of the year in 2002, and now he’s Jackson State’s first-year coach trying to spoil Alabama’s upcoming Christmas break.
Alabama five-star lineman transferring to TCU
One of the top-rated members of Alabama’s 2021 recruiting class is transferring to TCU. Offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer announced Tuesday he is headed to the Big 12 school after two seasons with the Tide. He entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 5, the first day he was eligible as an underclassmen.
Look inside a $3.15 million Birmingham mansion all decked out for the holidays
There’s a luxury home in the Birmingham area that would somebody make a nice gift. A 10,367-square-foot home located on the Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club is on the market with an asking price of $3.15 million. Located at 10 Augusta Way, this three-level house built in 1990...
Alabama falls in AP poll after loss to Gonzaga
Alabama men’s basketball fell five spots in Monday’s Associated Press poll to No. 9 this week. The Tide, which reached its highest ranking in 16 years last week when it was ranked No. 4, lost Saturday to then-No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, 100-90. The Bulldogs rose to No. 11 in this Monday’s poll.
