Jefferson County, AL

16-year-old girl injured in southwest Birmingham shooting

Shots rang out in southwest Birmingham Saturday night, leaving a 16-year-old girl injured. West Precinct officers were dispatched at 8 p.m. to the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue on a report of a person shot. When they arrived on the scene, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald, they found the teen girl...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Early-morning Talladega County crash kills 1

Alabama State Troopers say a 34-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning near Sylacauga. Troopers said NaDaniel J. Henderson of Eastaboga was critically injured after the 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Police said Henderson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
Former Alabama WR transferring to Tide rival

A second Alabama transfer is headed to an SEC school, this one a rival. Receiver Aaron Anderson committed to LSU on Sunday afternoon in something of a homecoming. The New Orleans product spent one season in Tuscaloosa but is going back to the school to which he was originally committed.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama looks for ‘needed win’ as Mo Williams returns to Coleman Coliseum

After two seasons at Alabama and more than 800 games in the NBA, Mo Williams will return Tuesday evening to Coleman Coliseum for the first time as a coach. The former Tide guard was the Associated Press’ selection as the SEC’s freshman of the year in 2002, and now he’s Jackson State’s first-year coach trying to spoil Alabama’s upcoming Christmas break.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama five-star lineman transferring to TCU

One of the top-rated members of Alabama’s 2021 recruiting class is transferring to TCU. Offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer announced Tuesday he is headed to the Big 12 school after two seasons with the Tide. He entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 5, the first day he was eligible as an underclassmen.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama falls in AP poll after loss to Gonzaga

Alabama men’s basketball fell five spots in Monday’s Associated Press poll to No. 9 this week. The Tide, which reached its highest ranking in 16 years last week when it was ranked No. 4, lost Saturday to then-No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, 100-90. The Bulldogs rose to No. 11 in this Monday’s poll.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
