Albany Herald
The Strange Season of the Bulls
Just before last season, I penned a feature story on the NBA team I found to be the most interesting: the Chicago Bulls. I wrote about the blaring saxophones and jazz music that used to serenade the fans that poured out of a packed United Center—usually following Bulls victories—during the 1990s and into the 2000s. That music stopped, literally and figuratively, quite abruptly during a four-year downturn in which the franchise had the league’s worst winning percentage after trading away Jimmy Butler. But there seemed to be real hope for a renaissance this time last year.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Cam Ball ready to take Liberty Bowl center stage
DT Cam Ball ready for expanded role
Albany Herald
Every NBA Franchise’s All-Time Scoring Leader
On Monday night, Blazers guard Damian Lillard passed Clyde Drexler as Portland’s all-time scoring leader. Here’s a look at every NBA franchise’s current leader in points.
Albany Herald
Giants-Vikings Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Vikings continue to be an impressive home team (7-1), other than their 40-3 loss to the Cowboys in Week 11. After a disastrous first half versus the Colts (outscored 33-0) in Week 15, Minnesota delivered the biggest comeback in NFL history, along with its NFC North division title since 2017.
Albany Herald
Deerfield-Windsor wins big in Christmas Classic
ALBANY - The Deerfield-Windsor boys and girls basketball teams opened their Christmas Classic, sponsored by Southwest Oral Surgery, Monday with big wins in their first games. The Knights belted Southwest Georgia Academy 69-32 and the Lady Knights followed with a 63-34 win over Fitzgerald.
