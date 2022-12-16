ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Strange Season of the Bulls

Just before last season, I penned a feature story on the NBA team I found to be the most interesting: the Chicago Bulls. I wrote about the blaring saxophones and jazz music that used to serenade the fans that poured out of a packed United Center—usually following Bulls victories—during the 1990s and into the 2000s. That music stopped, literally and figuratively, quite abruptly during a four-year downturn in which the franchise had the league’s worst winning percentage after trading away Jimmy Butler. But there seemed to be real hope for a renaissance this time last year.
CHICAGO, IL
Giants-Vikings Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Vikings continue to be an impressive home team (7-1), other than their 40-3 loss to the Cowboys in Week 11. After a disastrous first half versus the Colts (outscored 33-0) in Week 15, Minnesota delivered the biggest comeback in NFL history, along with its NFC North division title since 2017.
MINNESOTA STATE
Deerfield-Windsor wins big in Christmas Classic

ALBANY - The Deerfield-Windsor boys and girls basketball teams opened their Christmas Classic, sponsored by Southwest Oral Surgery, Monday with big wins in their first games. The Knights belted Southwest Georgia Academy 69-32 and the Lady Knights followed with a 63-34 win over Fitzgerald.
ALBANY, GA

