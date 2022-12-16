Read full article on original website
Related
lbmjournal.com
Beacon opens two new branches in Texas
HERNDON, Va. — Beacon has opened greenfield locations in Brownsville and Georgetown, Texas, growing its service across the state to 32 branches. Opening a location in Brownsville provides Beacon service in the Rio Grande Valley region of South Texas. The new Georgetown branch is in the vibrant Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown metro area, where customers benefit from inventory and on-time delivery via the Beacon OTC network.
lbmjournal.com
McCoy’s Building Supply named Philanthropist of the Year by Texas builders
AUSTIN, Texas– The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) swore in its 2023 president, Donnie Evans, inducted Jerry Carter into the Texas Housing Hall of Honor and handed out five “Of the Year” awards at the 2022 Excellence in Leadership Dinner on Nov. 17 at The LINE Hotel in downtown Austin. Among the awards at the Excellence in Leadership Dinner was the Philanthropist of the Year award presented to McCoy’s Building Supply.
lbmjournal.com
RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill
CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
Comments / 1