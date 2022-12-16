AUSTIN, Texas– The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) swore in its 2023 president, Donnie Evans, inducted Jerry Carter into the Texas Housing Hall of Honor and handed out five “Of the Year” awards at the 2022 Excellence in Leadership Dinner on Nov. 17 at The LINE Hotel in downtown Austin. Among the awards at the Excellence in Leadership Dinner was the Philanthropist of the Year award presented to McCoy’s Building Supply.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO