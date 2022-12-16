Read full article on original website
Vivid lights, both then and now, kindle hope: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Hillcrest-area home decorators, you have done it again. Though it’s not everyone’s tradition, the placement of holiday lights on a home or in a yard is one of the “bright spots” (pun intended) as the days grow shorter and we hover near the point of the December Solstice.
Oh, deer! Rocky River Chamber reins in the holiday fun
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Rocky River Chamber of Commerce is developing a reputation for hosting very creative city events. And that’s definitely the case this holiday season, as the chamber celebrates “Reindeer Games.”. The fun kicked off Dec. 2 with “All Aglow.” The merriment began with music...
Holiday market welcomes shoppers to Medina’s Common Ground
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Common Ground vendors market got a jump on the new year this past weekend. The Common Ground is a space in a historical warehouse that has been fixed up so that community members and small business owners can gather for a unique shopping experience. Vendors can rent spaces within the open floor plan or host pop-up sale tables.
Viral dance craze from Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ has Akron roots, courtesy of The Cramps
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Viral crazes are the internet age’s equivalent of the pop culture fads of the 20th century. Raise your hand if you remember hula hoops, pet rocks, and Jheri curls. Fads are born; they spread quickly and then get replaced by something new. It’s the circle of...
‘I really love you:’ The Christmas cactus that’s stuck around 50 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The exact year has been forgotten, but it was sometime around 1975. Like now, inflation was raging, the news was filled with stories of political turmoil and conflict, and holiday shopping budgets were stretched thin. In Strongsville, Rebecca Cline was a recent high school graduate searching for...
What is the most awful, painful, frustrating four-letter word? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – “Please understand that your call is very important to us. Please hold the line and someone will get to you shortly.”. Don’t we all love hearing that mechanical voice drone on, lying to us?. It’s not so bad when we’re trying to make a...
Strongsville receives additional $162,500 in donations for town center redesign project
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Another $162,500 in donations have come in for Strongsville’s town center redesign project. The donations have increased the total amount raised for the project to $4.6 million. The estimated cost of town center redesign -- officially named the Strongsville Town Center Enhancement & Walkability Initiative -- is $7 million.
Live Nativity event launches Christmas week: A Place in the Sun
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- With Christmas just a few days away, John Knox Presbyterian Church in North Olmsted hosted a live Nativity Monday (Dec. 19) at the rear of its Lorain Road property. The weather was chilly but dry. Visitors found shepherds, the three kings and members of the Holy...
'Scut Farkus' from 'A Christmas Story' hosts Alzheimer's Association fundraiser with free events in Cleveland and Akron this weekend
CLEVELAND — In Northeast Ohio this weekend, a Christmas icon will be honoring his father at a special event meant to bring families together. Zack Ward, who most people know as neighborhood bully 'Scut Farkus' from 'A Christmas Story' and it's brand new sequel, 'A Christmas Story Christmas,' is in town to host a fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association.
Ben Foster discusses Apple TV+’s ‘Emancipation,’ ignoring Will Smith on set and ‘Six Feet Under’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Inspired by the 1863 “whipped Peter” photos, which contributed to growing public opposition to slavery, “Emancipation” starring Will Smith is now streaming on Apple TV+. The film follows Peter’s escape from slavery and journey to freedom. But it also explores the hatred that...
Chef Sean Kerrigan takes over kitchen at Betts in Cleveland, plans upscale comfort food
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Executive chef Sean Kerrigan, a former sous chef at Red the Steakhouse and at the former Urban Farmer, both in downtown Cleveland, has taken over the kitchen at Eat at Betts in the Kimpton Schoefield Hotel on East 9th Street. Betts, which has been open for...
Give native plants to family and friends for the holidays this year, Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District suggests
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If you are looking for a last-minute Christmas gift with a green twist, consider the Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District’s selection of native seeds, plants, trees and shrubs. Native plant species fare better than those that are non-native because they require less care and...
cleveland19.com
Radio personality Sam Sylk gives free groceries to Northeast Ohioans
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No one wants to go hungry, especially during the holidays. Radio star, Sam Sylk, made sure that wouldn’t happen. On Friday, he was at his restaurant in Mayfield Heights giving away free bags of groceries. “This is helping me keep money in my pocket that...
The Cleveland Brewery is moving, but staying in its East Side neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Brewery is in the process of moving, but it is staying true to its neighborhood roots. When John Fuduric opened the brewery in 2015, he envisioned a cozy place at 777 E. 185th St. He wanted to brew beer and be a staple in the community, partnering with area business and having his beer served at local spots.
Community West Foundation makes grants of $736,000
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Fourth quarter grants of $736,000 are being distributed from the Community West Foundation in Westlake to area non-profits. According to Marketing and Communications Director Maria Estes, the non-profit organizations that receive grants are spread out in Cleveland, western Cuyahoga County (16 total in Cleveland and the west side combined) and seven grants in Lorain County.
Rocking the RV Life: Looking back on best, worst places the Kinzbachs stayed on their travels
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jeff and Patti Kinzbach look back at the best and worst places they stayed this year on their RV travels. The couple bedded down at 91 RV camping sites, including state parks, Harvest Hosts, Cracker Barrels, store parking lots and even a condo parking lot. In...
Redistricting continues for Medina City Schools
MEDINA – Redistricting has been a topic of discussion for Medina City Schools and discussions will continue in 2023. “We do have some important things coming up in the new year and we’re going to be talking a lot more in depth and in detail about the redistricting and facilities processes in the new year,” said Superintendent Aaron Sable. “On January 31 we are going to be holding a community meeting at the high school in the media center.”
School treasurers and superintendents live like kings and queens
I viewed your article concerning the 17 percent pay raise for the school treasurer for Brecksville-Broadview Heights Schools. I also saw the breakdown for the other local school treasurers. Where is all this money coming from? I believe from all the school levies. What a disgrace that these school treasurers...
Catching up with Ted Henry — Part 2
News 5 anchor Rob Powers sat down with Ted Henry, a legendary WEWS anchor, to talk about some of his favorite moments working in Cleveland.
Avon Lake school board begins superintendent search
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Avon Lake Board of Education members recently met with Dr. William D. Waidelich, a board and management services consultant with the Ohio School Boards Association, to discuss the school district’s search for a new superintendent. Current Superintendent Bob Scott will be retiring in about six...
