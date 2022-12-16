ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Royalton, OH

Cleveland.com

Oh, deer! Rocky River Chamber reins in the holiday fun

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Rocky River Chamber of Commerce is developing a reputation for hosting very creative city events. And that’s definitely the case this holiday season, as the chamber celebrates “Reindeer Games.”. The fun kicked off Dec. 2 with “All Aglow.” The merriment began with music...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Cleveland.com

Holiday market welcomes shoppers to Medina’s Common Ground

MEDINA, Ohio -- The Common Ground vendors market got a jump on the new year this past weekend. The Common Ground is a space in a historical warehouse that has been fixed up so that community members and small business owners can gather for a unique shopping experience. Vendors can rent spaces within the open floor plan or host pop-up sale tables.
MEDINA, OH
WKYC

'Scut Farkus' from 'A Christmas Story' hosts Alzheimer's Association fundraiser with free events in Cleveland and Akron this weekend

CLEVELAND — In Northeast Ohio this weekend, a Christmas icon will be honoring his father at a special event meant to bring families together. Zack Ward, who most people know as neighborhood bully 'Scut Farkus' from 'A Christmas Story' and it's brand new sequel, 'A Christmas Story Christmas,' is in town to host a fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Community West Foundation makes grants of $736,000

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Fourth quarter grants of $736,000 are being distributed from the Community West Foundation in Westlake to area non-profits. According to Marketing and Communications Director Maria Estes, the non-profit organizations that receive grants are spread out in Cleveland, western Cuyahoga County (16 total in Cleveland and the west side combined) and seven grants in Lorain County.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Redistricting continues for Medina City Schools

MEDINA – Redistricting has been a topic of discussion for Medina City Schools and discussions will continue in 2023. “We do have some important things coming up in the new year and we’re going to be talking a lot more in depth and in detail about the redistricting and facilities processes in the new year,” said Superintendent Aaron Sable. “On January 31 we are going to be holding a community meeting at the high school in the media center.”
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Avon Lake school board begins superintendent search

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Avon Lake Board of Education members recently met with Dr. William D. Waidelich, a board and management services consultant with the Ohio School Boards Association, to discuss the school district’s search for a new superintendent. Current Superintendent Bob Scott will be retiring in about six...
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

