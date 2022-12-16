Read full article on original website
Related
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
Democrats Could Lose Control of Pennsylvania After Death of House Rep
Republicans have launched a legal challenge to the scheduling of three special elections for the state's House of Representatives.
Trump's fate in hands of Justice Dept. after Jan. 6 report
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee may have outlined a potential criminal case against Donald Trump, but it doesn't actually bring the former president any closer to prosecution. The Justice Department already has been conducting its own wide-ranging investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection...
Zelenskyy expected to visit Washington on Wednesday
The trip would come days after Congress, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, unveiled a year-end spending bill including about $45 billion for Ukraine.
New York Post
Eric Adams rejects Biden’s claims that border is secure, says migrants ‘coming from somewhere’
Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday ridiculed repeated claims from the White House that the southern border is secure, scoffing that the crush of migrants overwhelming the Big Apple was “coming from somewhere.” In an exclusive, virtual sit-down with The Post’s Editorial Board, Adams also blasted Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers for failing to help the city beyond offering condescending assurances that he’s “doing a great job.” One day after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defiantly declared that “the border is not open” despite a record 2.4 million migrant encounters in fiscal 2022, Adams was asked if he agreed with her...
Boston 25 News WFXT
FBI tracking major uptick in teens targeted by online threat “sextortion”
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Federal law enforcement agencies are sounding the alarm about a disturbing trend that could impact your teens online. Officials say thousands of teenage boys are targeted to share explicit pictures and then they’re blackmailed for money. This kind of financial crime is known as sextortion.
Scott Peterson loses new trial bid; convicted killer to remain behind bars
Scott Peterson waited for months to learn a judge’s decision over whether he would be granted a new trial in connection with the murders of his wife, Laci, and unborn son.
Comments / 0