The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
New York Post

Eric Adams rejects Biden’s claims that border is secure, says migrants ‘coming from somewhere’

Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday ridiculed repeated claims from the White House that the southern border is secure, scoffing that the crush of migrants overwhelming the Big Apple was “coming from somewhere.” In an exclusive, virtual sit-down with The Post’s Editorial Board, Adams also blasted Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers for failing to help the city beyond offering condescending assurances that he’s “doing a great job.” One day after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defiantly declared that “the border is not open” despite a record 2.4 million migrant encounters in fiscal 2022, Adams was asked if he agreed with her...
