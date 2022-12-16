Read full article on original website
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
Weekly weather planner: Mid-week arctic blast to bring snow, dangerous cold to Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday will be a mostly cloudy day with chilly high temperatures in the upper 30s. Tuesday starts cloudy before some clearing late in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s. Partly sunny skies are expected Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s. By Thursday, a...
Dangerous cold, high winds, snow expected just before Christmas
Snow accumulation, although expected, will be a lesser impact compared to cold. Here's what you need to know. Christmas is this week and the weather pattern has become very active. The WHAS11 First Alert StormTeam is tracking a significant winter storm that may make travel for the Christmas holiday difficult,...
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
WLKY.com
Get in the spirit at these Christmas-themed bars in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Christmas is quickly approaching, and if you aren't in the holiday spirit yet, one of these places is bound to get you into it. Check out our list of bars and restaurants around Louisville that added some extra holiday cheer this year. 1. Miracle on Market...
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
'Immediate closure' for major ramp on Watterson Expressway today
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some drivers will need to find an alternate route on the Watterson Expressway on Tuesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns drivers of an "immediate closure" of the I-264 West ramp to I-64 East until around 3 p.m. on Dec. 20. Crews are reportedly replacing an expansion...
WLKY.com
Local artist shares thoughtful, Louisville-proud last-minute gift ideas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To make sure you have those Christmas gifts in hand, you may want to consider shopping local. There are so many Louisville small businesses, artists, etc., that depend on business this time of year. Local artist and illustrator Bri Bowers suggests giving a piece of art.
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
WLKY.com
Fire officials issue warning about portable heaters after east Louisville fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Anchorage Middletown Fire Department is urging the public to use caution when running portable heaters after an east Louisville home caught fire Monday afternoon. Anchorage fire officials said that crews responded to the fire around 1 p.m. in the 4000 block of Machupe Drive near...
WLKY.com
Louisville restaurateur known for helping teens get a second chance opens new location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local restaurateur who captured the hearts of Americans after being featured on CBS is back in business after a brief hiatus. Barry's Cheesesteaks held a grand opening on Valley Station Road Saturday. Barry's Cheesesteak announces new location:. You might remember Barry Washington. After he saw...
WLKY.com
Clothe the West Holiday Shop providing free gifts for Louisville families in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 'Clothe the West' will host their annual holiday shop at St George Episcopal Church Sunday afternoon. The event is an opportunity for families to get new gifts for their children for the holidays. Volunteers have set up everything from toys to clothes, and even board games.
wdrb.com
Fire destroys vacant house in Louisville's west end, damages 3 other homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-alarm fire destroyed a vacant home in Louisville's west end Tuesday morning and damaged three others. According to Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper, the fire started around 6 a.m. on South 38th Street, not far from Southern Avenue and the Shawnee Expressway. Charly...
Ethan Hawke Is Filming in KY and Looking for Locals as Extras
ETHAN HAWKE -- VERY GRACIOUS WITH THE SELFIES. In October, he visited Shelbyville to check out the possibilities and found himself hobnobbing with Shelby County Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. Seemingly a man of the people, Hawke hasn't shied away from photo ops during his visits. ETHAN HAWKE FILMING IN...
Popculture
Morning News Anchor Reveals Engagement: 'Fiancée Mode Activated'
Congratulations are in order for WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins. The Louisville, Kentucky-based news anchor is set to say "I do" after her boyfriend, now-fiancé Nick Graves, dropped to one knee and proposed earlier in December. Harkins first shared the exciting news of her engagement...
Fire at Settlers Trace Marina in Taylorsville damages several boats
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — A Taylorsville marina and several boats were damaged in a fire Saturday night. According to the Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District, nearly 40 firefighters responded to a fire at the Settlers Trace Marina around 11 p.m. When crews arrived, they found the marina structure, a houseboat...
WLKY.com
The Village at West Jefferson gets $2 million from Louisville government for expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A community development corporation in west Louisville received a million-dollar investment to help with expanding. The Village @ West Jefferson received $2 million from Louisville Metro Government for redeveloping a historic church in the Russell neighborhood. In total, the group is investing $5.1 million to renovate...
Tip leads to Bardstown police locating, removing explosives
The Bardstown Police Department was alerted to reports of a suspicious device at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
WLKY.com
Baxter Community Center set to undergo renovations after 5-year closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A transformational project on a historical building is underway in west Louisville. The Baxter Community Center in the Russell neighborhood will be renovated into a new gathering place about five years after it closed. The $11 million project will make the building more accessible with new...
WLKY.com
15-year-old boy identified as victim in Chickasaw shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coroners have identified the person who was killed in a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of Southwestern Parkway in Chickasaw Park. Watch our initial coverage in the player up top. Police said when they...
WLKY.com
Community supports victims of deadly fire at Watterson Lakeview Apartments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A community is stepping up to support victims picking up the pieces after a deadly apartment fire. Sunday afternoon, people dropped clothes, coats, toys, personal hygiene items, and gift cards at West End Baptist Church. The donations will go to families who lost everything in the...
