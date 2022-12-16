ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Dangerous cold, high winds, snow expected just before Christmas

Snow accumulation, although expected, will be a lesser impact compared to cold. Here's what you need to know. Christmas is this week and the weather pattern has become very active. The WHAS11 First Alert StormTeam is tracking a significant winter storm that may make travel for the Christmas holiday difficult,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Get in the spirit at these Christmas-themed bars in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Christmas is quickly approaching, and if you aren't in the holiday spirit yet, one of these places is bound to get you into it. Check out our list of bars and restaurants around Louisville that added some extra holiday cheer this year. 1. Miracle on Market...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Westloaded

Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.

There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Popculture

Morning News Anchor Reveals Engagement: 'Fiancée Mode Activated'

Congratulations are in order for WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins. The Louisville, Kentucky-based news anchor is set to say "I do" after her boyfriend, now-fiancé Nick Graves, dropped to one knee and proposed earlier in December. Harkins first shared the exciting news of her engagement...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Baxter Community Center set to undergo renovations after 5-year closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A transformational project on a historical building is underway in west Louisville. The Baxter Community Center in the Russell neighborhood will be renovated into a new gathering place about five years after it closed. The $11 million project will make the building more accessible with new...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

15-year-old boy identified as victim in Chickasaw shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coroners have identified the person who was killed in a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of Southwestern Parkway in Chickasaw Park. Watch our initial coverage in the player up top. Police said when they...
LOUISVILLE, KY

