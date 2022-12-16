Ranking the Watchability of the Big 12's Bowl Games in 2022

Here's a rundown of the college football bowl games involving Big 12 teams this season, ranking them in terms of viewing appeal.

The Big 12 had one of its better seasons in recent memory from top to bottom. Six teams from the conference were ranked in the Top 25 of one of the major polls at some point this season, and two teams — Kansas State and TCU — head into bowl season ranked in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings.

All told, eight Big 12 programs received bowl invites this season. According to the wise guys in Vegas, the conference has its work cut out for it. Only two of the eight teams are favored in their respective bowl games.

Be that as it may, we've watched the teams in this conference entertain us all season and show fight in every game. That's not likely to change.

Here are the eight Big 12 bowl games ranked in order of watchability.

Note: All times are ET.

1. Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU (12-1) vs. Michigan (13-0)

Fri., Dec. 31 — ESPN at 4 p.m. (State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.)

No surprise here. Michigan has made its way back to the College Football Playoff and is more than a touchdown favorite over Heisman runner-up Max Duggan and the TCU Horned Frogs. But as we've seen all season with TCU, they're never out of it. Expect this game to be close late into the fourth quarter.

2. Allstate Sugar Bowl: Kansas State (10-3) vs. Alabama (10-2)

Fri., Dec. 31 — ESPN at 12 p.m. (State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.)

Regardless of whether or not Bryce Young or Will Anderson Jr. suit up for the Crimson Tide in the one, it's still Alabama. They are still loaded with talent, and Nick Saban prepares to win every game. They'll face a Kansas State team coming off a thrilling Big 12 Championship Game win over TCU. The Wildcats should have every healthy body available, and they'll be looking to cap off an already successful season with a win over the standard-bearer in college football.

3. Valero Alamo Bowl: Texas (8-4) vs. Washington (10-2)

Thurs., Dec. 29 — ESPN at 9 p.m. (Alamodome in San Antonio)

Bijan Robinson may have opted out of the game , but this is still going to be an exciting quarterback matchup between two probable first-round NFL Draft picks in 2024 in Quinn Ewers (Texas) and Michael Penix Jr. (Washington). Both will look to use this game as a platform for a 2023 Heisman campaign.

4. TaxAct Texas Bowl: Texas Tech (6-6) vs. Ole Miss (9-3)

Wed., Dec. 28 — ESPN at 9 p.m. (NRG Stadium in Houston)

It's a late-starting game, but no worries. These offenses are going to keep you awake. Both play an exciting style of football, and there are no impact players projected to miss the game.

5. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor (6-6) vs. Air Force (9-3)

Thurs., Dec. 22 — ESPN at 7:30 p.m. (Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas)

These teams have two contrasting styles and are led by two of the most respected coaches in the sport. Both teams should have their full complement of healthy players, but the player to watch if you haven't seen him before is Air Force running back Brad Roberts, who has rushed for 1,612 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.

6. Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma (6-6) vs. Florida State (9-3)

Thurs., Dec. 29 — ESPN at 5:30 p.m. (Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.)

Going on brand recognition alone, this game should be higher on the list. The problem is, upwards of a half-dozen impact players from Oklahoma are sitting out to prepare for the NFL draft or have entered the transfer portal. Florida State was probably always going to be favored in this one after the clunker of a season the Sooners had, but now this one has a chance of getting out of hand.

7. AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Kansas (6-6) vs. Arkansas (6-6)

Wed., Dec. 28 — ESPN at 5:30 p.m. ET (Simmonds Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.)

Kansas was the better team all season. Now they'll likely have potential 2023 Heisman candidate Jalon Daniels at quarterback, going up against an Arkansas team that saw its defensive coordinator leave for UNLV and a host of other players enter the NFL draft or transfer portal. I'll be fairly surprised if Kansas head coach Lance Leipold doesn't put on a coaching clinic against the Razorbacks.

8. Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State (7-5) vs. Wisconsin (6-6)

Tues., Dec. 27 — ESPN at 10:15 p.m. (Chase Field in Phoenix)

A lot of people will be going to work the next day, and I'm not sure how many of them will be willing to stay up late to watch two of the most disappointing teams in Power 5 square off. Both teams' starting quarterbacks are in the transfer portal , and Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard will controversially hand over the reins to the program as soon as the clock hits zero. If you're looking for one reason to watch what should be a sloppy contest, it'll be to see if the Badgers can win and carry Leonhard off the field as a message to university leadership.

— Written by J.P. Scott, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. His work has appeared on SI.com, FoxSports.com, Yahoo! SBNation and Bleacher Report. He is a three-time FWAA writing contest award winner. Follow him on Twitter @TheJPScott .